Former Rustburg football coach Jack Baker to take over as head coach at Nelson

Jack Baker wasn’t looking to leave his post at Parry McCluer. But after considering a new, unsolicited job offer, the football coach decided he’d make a change.

Baker, who previously coached at Rustburg before spending the 2021 season with the Fighting Blues, has been tapped as head coach at Nelson County.

“I’m excited for the opportunity. I had a pretty good job, yet I’m very excited for this chance I’ve been given,” Baker said.

His hiring has been reported previously by The Roanoke Times but was not officially announced until Friday.

Baker explained a shorter commute, an existing relationship with Nelson athletic director Greg Mullins — who was on Baker’s staff at Rustburg — and the challenge of rebuilding a struggling program were all reasons he decided the position would be right for him.

The coach who led Rustburg for eight seasons before heading to McCluer last year said he thought about the Nelson offer for about a week to 10 days before deciding he is ready to “teach football, to start brand new with something” in Lovingston, where wins have been hard to come by over the last couple decades.

Nelson’s new leader brings with him an 87-114 record, including a 9-4 record in his lone season at Parry McCluer. The Class 1 Fighting Blues went undefeated in Pioneer District play and won a pair of playoff games to reach the Region 1C Championship.

Before his stint in Buena Vista, Baker led Class 3 Rustburg to a 35-46 record from 2013 through 2020 (the 2020 season was played in 2021 and shortened because of the pandemic). The Red Devils went to the playoffs five times in his eight years, after making just one playoff appearance in the previous 10 years, and notched their first postseason victory in 12 years. They had their best season during that stretch in 2016, when they went 10-3 and reached the third round of the playoffs.

But RHS then put together four straight losing seasons, including an 0-5 record in Baker’s last season at the Campbell County school.

Now, Baker takes over a struggling Nelson County program that has posted 14 straight losing seasons, including back-to-back one-win campaigns under Darrin McKenzie, who led NCHS for two years. The Governors, who compete in Class 2, went .500 in 2007 at 5-5 and have gone 24-111 since then.

“The more I thought about this, ... I saw a program that presented an opportunity to build something,” said Baker, who also brings with him a knowledge of Nelson’s foes in the Dogwood District, since he and the Red Devils regularly played Appomattox and Altavista and scrimmaged William Campbell during his tenure at RHS.

Nelson hasn’t had a winning season since 2002, in Billy League’s penultimate campaign at the helm. Five coaches have come and gone in the years that followed.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us. I look forward to the chance to see what we can make out of this,” said Baker, who explained he's excited for the challenge of drawing more players to the sport, given Nelson's ongoing struggles with building depth.

In its announcement, NCHS also highlighted Baker's work to rebuild the program at Alleghany, where he coached before heading to Rustburg.

Before Baker took over at Alleghany, the Mountaineers hadn't played in the postseason in 18 years and hadn't won a playoff game in 24 years. Baker led Alleghany to the playoffs three times in his 10 years at the helm, including in 2010, when the Mountaineers finally snapped the postseason skid.

"Coach Baker brings a wealth of experience as a head football coach at the high school level and has had great success rebuilding programs throughout his career. We firmly believe Coach Baker is going to help our kids have a chance to be successful and make fall Friday nights in Nelson County exciting for the entire community," Mullins said in a news release.

Baker said he has some “ideas” about what kind of offense and defense he could potentially run in Nelson, but he realizes his schemes will depend largely on the types of players the 2022 team will include.

“I want to meet these kids and go down that path and see what we lend ourselves to,” he said.

The coach also said it “would be nice” to once again have Mullins on his staff, but added neither has determined whether that will be feasible yet given Mullins’ other duties as AD.

While there’s still plenty of groundwork to accomplish before the season rolls around, Baker said his main goal for the upcoming campaign is to have players “get a little bit better every day than we were the day before.”

“If we can get kids to buy into [that],” he added, “the wins and losses will take care of themselves.”

