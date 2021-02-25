Fourth-down stops, Rose's big plays in crunch time give Amherst season-opening win over Rustburg

In addition to the Lancers’ defensive stands, Rose made good on his opportunities on the offensive end for Amherst, coming up with a pair of critical first downs in the game’s final minutes to keep possession for his team.

Rustburg drove 59 yards to the 3-yard line before Amherst came up with the fourth-down stop on the previous series, and Rose finished off the win by picking up 5 yards on third-and-3 and 9 yards on third-and-8 as the precious last seconds ticked away.

“I put it in his hands because I believe in him,” Christmas said of his senior QB. “I thought he was the guy I wanted to have the ball then.”

There were other times, too, when Rose heard his number called. He also was responsible for both of Amherst’s touchdowns, and for two points on a conversion after the score. Rose bounded into the end zone for the game’s first score in the first quarter, then put Amherst up again in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run for what turned into the final score of the night.