Fourth-down stops, Rose's big plays in crunch time give Amherst season-opening win over Rustburg

RUSTBURG — The chances were there.
In the second quarter Thursday, the home Rustburg Red Devils marched into the red zone and eventually inside the 5-yard line. But third and fourth down didn’t result in first-down yardage.
In the final period, they faced nearly the same situation on the other side of the field. This time, they couldn’t capitalize on any of their four goal-to-go downs.
A score in either one of those scenarios would’ve put the team dressed in all red back on top. But Amherst, on the other side of the line of scrimmage, did just enough to hold off its Seminole District foe.
In the high school football matchup 440-plus days in the making, the Lancers, thanks to those stops toward the end of each half — combined with big plays in crunch time from their quarterback, CJ Rose — came out on top, 15-12.
“In a critical time there, I thought they bowed up and did a good job,” Amherst coach Bob Christmas said. Despite “plenty of mistakes,” his team, finally back on the field in the winter after the fall passed with no gridiron contests among area high schools, was happy to come up with a win in its first real test.
“This is like we would’ve been in a scrimmage, so it’s just great to get a win,” he added. “I think Rustburg’s got a good football team. We came out on top, and that’s great.”
In addition to the Lancers’ defensive stands, Rose made good on his opportunities on the offensive end for Amherst, coming up with a pair of critical first downs in the game’s final minutes to keep possession for his team.
Rustburg drove 59 yards to the 3-yard line before Amherst came up with the fourth-down stop on the previous series, and Rose finished off the win by picking up 5 yards on third-and-3 and 9 yards on third-and-8 as the precious last seconds ticked away.
“I put it in his hands because I believe in him,” Christmas said of his senior QB. “I thought he was the guy I wanted to have the ball then.”
There were other times, too, when Rose heard his number called. He also was responsible for both of Amherst’s touchdowns, and for two points on a conversion after the score. Rose bounded into the end zone for the game’s first score in the first quarter, then put Amherst up again in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run for what turned into the final score of the night.
“Having the honor of playing Rustburg with my teammates, and having those people in front of me to get those touchdowns,” Rose said of what he would take away from Thursday night’s game, the first of the abbreviated, six-game season. He finished with a team-high 30 yards on the ground (on 11 carries) and went 2 for 6 for 30 yards through the air.
The senior quarterback, who entered with plenty of experience under center for Amherst, also complimented the play of his counterpart on the Rustburg sideline, Avery Dixon.
Dixon, a junior, earned the extra responsibility as the offense’s leader for the Red Devils, and showed why Thursday.
Dixon rushed for 33 yards and went 14 of 19 through the air for 150 yards. Both of RHS’ scores came courtesy of his arm.
Jaidian Johnson was the first TD recipient on a 20-yard pass in the second quarter that cut the Amherst lead to 8-6. Later, Dixon found Aldon Epperson for a 31-yard score — a fourth-and-14 play that immediately followed a sack Dixon had taken.
The TD gave RHS a 12-8 lead, but Amherst pulled back ahead for good in the fourth.
“Avery made a lot of plays. He threw the ball decently a couple of times. Ran the ball very hard,” Rustburg coach Jack Baker said.
RHS in the offseason worked to get back to a style of offense it preferred a few years ago, the spread, Baker said, adding Dixon will be a weapon in that set.
Johnson, who had 83 yards receiving on six catches and 20 yards on three carries, and Tre Woody, who had 22 yards on the ground and 33 yards receiving, will also be threats, the coach added.
The outcome, while not what the Red Devils hoped for, is a positive first step, Baker explained. “Pretty hard-fought game between two similar teams,” he said.
Dixon, from his new spot, also said he’s confident his team can turn the trajectory of the Red Devils’ program, which is trying to climb out of a series of seasons with sub-.500 records.
“We didn’t get the W, but I feel like next week we’re gonna come back fighting hard,” Dixon said. “I just think Rustburg the past few years, we might’ve been down. And right now, even though we took this loss, y’all still might sleep on us. But we’re coming.”