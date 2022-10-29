Freshman kicker Will Pacot lifts E.C. Glass to victory over Brookville

While his teammates celebrated in the huddle at Brookville's Stinger Stadium on Friday night, E.C. Glass' Will Pacot stood on the outer edge, listening.

That was understandable. Kickers don't usually take up the most prominent spots in the huddle, especially when they're freshmen.

But the guy on the outside, he was the most celebrated Friday night. The 5-foot-9, 140-pound ninth grader with a powerful right leg and nerves of steel, he was responsible for the win.

Pacot drilled three field goals, including the game-winner from 20 yards out with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and hit both his extra-point attempts as the Hilltoppers survived a fierce battle against Brookville, 23-21.

In all, he accounted for 11 points and 10 of Glass' 16 second-half points.

"It was fun," Pacot said, his smile wide in the minutes after the game's conclusion. "I was a little nervous on the first one, but after that it felt good."

With only 71 yards of total offense by halftime, the score tied at 7, Glass (8-1) switched tactics in the second half and went almost exclusively to the run game behind Mike Thomas and Taveon Carter.

But Brookville (6-3) made several red-zone stands, and made its final one with 1:41 remaining. The Bees clung to a 21-20 lead at that point. Glass had pushed its way to the 4-yard line, but the drive stalled, and coach Jeff Woody called on Pacot for his third field goal attempt of the night.

Pacot already had drilled a 21-yarder late in the third quarter for a 17-7 lead and hit a 22-yarder with 9:51 remaining in the fourth quarter.

"Ice in his veins," Woody said of Pacot. "Add to that a touchback and perfect on PATs. I don't think I've had a kicker kick three field goals in one game. So yeah, he's the player of the game for us."

Brookville started its next drive from the 20 after Pacot's touchback, but only gained 19 yards on that drive. Glass tried to kneel out the clock, but was forced to punt in the closing seconds. The Bees, with 3.7 on the clock, attempted to pitch the ball around, but turned it over instead.

It was a bitter end to an otherwise impressive performance against one of the area's best defenses. Brookville churned up nearly 100 more yards of total offense than the Hilltoppers (351 to 256) and flashed some defensive brilliance of its own.

"I thought my guys left it all on the field tonight," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said. "Y'know, they say football's a game of inches and for two games this year for us, it's literally been a game of inches. Literally. Like, not even figuratively. [Against] Heritage (a 10-7 loss) [it] was about an inch and a half [short of Brookville getting] a first down, and then one of [Glass'] field goal drives they got a first down by about an inch. So we literally lost two games to two stellar football teams by inches.

"I hate losing. Never happy about a loss. But I told the guys I'll lay my head down and probably sleep better than I ever have after a loss tonight because of how proud I am of their effort."

Glass took a 7-0 lead with 3:17 left in the first quarter off a 14-yard run by Vari Gilbert. Brookville tied the game early in the second quarter on a lengthy drive when quarterback Drake McDaniel threw an 11-yard touchdown pass for David Schmitt. But the Hilltoppers' defense kept Brookville out of the end zone on a drive that lasted roughly 6½ minutes to set up a tie at halftime.

Hilltoppers inside linebacker Penn Willman recorded his first interception of the year with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter, and Glass went 46 yards for the score, highlighted by Thomas' 36-yard run to the 10-yard line and quarterback George White's 1-yard punch, which gave Glass a 14-7 lead.

With Glass up 17-7 after Pacot's first field goal, Brookville punched right back on its next offensive play, as Jor'Dyn Whitelaw broke away for an 83-yard TD run. It was the longest touchdown run of the junior's varsity career. Whitelaw led Brookville with 137 rushing yards on just nine carries.

"I kind of took it personal," he said of the matchup, noting that he played with several Hilltoppers, including Thomas, in youth leagues growing up. "I wanted it bad. I still want it bad."

He left a gang of Hilltoppers in his wake, hitting top gear around the 50-yard line.

"Everyone was counting on me, and I made one [defender] miss, got up field and hit full speed," Whitelaw said.

After Pacot made it 20-14 with another field goal early in the fourth quarter, Brookville took its first lead on a 10-yard run by Michael Viar with 6:07 remaining, making the score 21-20. It was a long, 10-yard journey that included the entire Brookville offense pushing Viar for about the last 5 yards.

"One of the highlights of the night," Meeks said of the play.

Suddenly, Brookville had a real chance. And the Bees' defense did respond by not allowing a touchdown once again, but Pacot sealed the deal.

"We bowed our necks three times in the red zone against that high-powered offense," Meeks said. "Everybody knew they had a really good defense. They have a really good offense, too. And to have them that deep in our own territory and force them into field goals three times, I just think that says a lot of about our kids' character and heart and effort."

For Glass' Thomas rushed for 116 yards on 23 carries. He never scored, but the junior was responsible for getting Glass into strong field positions all night. It was the second straight strong outing for the running back, who was coming off last week's game against Rustburg in which he rushed for 182 yards and scored four touchdowns. Carter added 70 rushing yards Friday, and White passed for 52 yards.

"We knew we had to be consistent and keep grindin' it," Thomas said. "We knew it was gonna be a tough game, so we had to keep punchin' through. And we know we're a second-half team anyway. We were cruisin' though the first; second half we had to turn it on."

McDaniel added 110 rushing yards for Brookville and 32 passing yards, while Viar finished with 41 rushing yards.

It was a physical, often rough game, especially in the first quarter. The two teams combined for 21 penalties, eight of which were of the personal foul variety, for a grand total of 189 yards.

But in the end, what mattered most was the freshman, the one who plans to try out for Glass' varsity soccer team in addition to his football duties. He started kicking in seventh grade at Linkhorne Middle because the school needed a kicker. Two years later, Glass was the beneficiary of his talents.

"I had faith in our team — snapper, holder, blockers — so I knew it was all gonna be good," he said of the game-winning kick. It felt great. I'm glad I could help my team because I love these guys. I'm glad I could help them out."

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 23, Brookville 21

E.C. Glass;7;0;10;6;—;23

Brookville;0;7;7;7;—;21

ECG — Vari Gilbert 14 run (Will Pacot kick)

BHS — David Schmitt 11 pass from Drake McDaniel (Devan Stickle kick)

ECG — George White 1 run (Pacot kick)

ECG — Pacot 21 field goal

BHS — Jor'Dyn Whitelaw 83 run (Stickle kick)

ECG — Pacot 22 field goal

BHS — Michael Viar 10 run (Stickle kick)

ECG — Pacot 20 field goal

;ECG;BHS

First downs;14;17

Rushes-yards;41-204;42-319

Passing yards;52;32

Passing;4-9-1;1;6-10-1

Total Offense;256;351

Penalties-yards;9-85;12-104

Fumbles-lost;2-0;1-1

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Glass: Mike Thomas 23-116, White 6-1, Taveon Carter 7-70, Gilbert 2-12, Taeon Mosby 2-0, Avante Brown 1-5. Brookville: McDaniel 15-110, Viar 10-41, Whitelaw 8-137, Micah Pennix 9-31.

Passing — Glass: White 4-9-1 (52). Brookville: McDaniel 6-10-1 (32).

Receiving — Glass: Gilbert 2-10, Mosby 1-19, Sam Treacy 1-23. Brookville: Whitelaw 3-14, Steve Preston 1-7, Schmitt 1-11.

Records: E.C. Glass 8-1. Brookville 6-3.