“She never quit fighting. Ever.”

This was Cassidy Richardson in a phrase.

Richardson, the Forest girl who inspired the area for a decade as she battled cancer, died Tuesday at the age of 19.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of our daughter. But we rejoice in knowing that she is completely healed and in God’s presence,” Cassidy’s mom, Kim, wrote in a social media post.

From her initial diagnosis — of osteogenic sarcoma — at 9 years old until Cassidy “passed peacefully,” Kim carried her daughter through countless tests and procedures at hospitals all over the East Coast, faithfully updating throngs of supporters along the way.

Surgeries involving her lungs and leg (one replacing bone and joint) and procedures piled up, as did therapy and treatments (immunotherapy, radiation and chemo among those targeting the cancer that attacked her body). Kim chronicled that journey of ups — including periods of remission — and downs.

Negative, difficult side effects often battered Cassidy in the aftermath of those medical interventions, as her mom related to those who joined “Team Cassidy.”

But there wasn’t a chance you’d see Cassidy let the the tears and sickness occasionally mentioned in those posts keep her from the place she loved — the pool.

Cassidy — who graduated from Jefferson Forest High School, where she also was a member of the swim team for a period — had been a Hill City Dolphin, a member of the club’s summer swim team, since before she was diagnosed.

She swam alongside friends and mentors, her “spunky” attitude and wide smile brightening the days of those she encountered, according to Hank Reed, her longtime coach at the club. On any given morning or afternoon, he said, she’d pour 100% of herself into her training and competition.

Cassidy was “one of the best relay swimmers we’ve ever had” at Hill City, Reed said, because she “never wanted to let anybody else down.”

Reed recalled, too, another example of her determination.

One year, Cassidy was fully aware of her standing in the area ranks ahead of her meet at the end of the summer: she was slotted into the slowest heat for finals of the 100 freestyle, based on her time.

That the odds were stacked against her for that race didn’t matter.

She won it anyway.

“That was crazy,” Morgan White, another coach at the time, recalled Thursday.

That was the approach she took during her bout with cancer, even as it threatened to steal away the sport she loved.

Without knowing her story some other way, it’d be hard to tell cancer and all its effects were part of Cassidy’s reality.

“It was incredible to see her fight so hard, at such a young age, for so long and live her life to the fullest,” said Haley Jennings, another former coach.

Surgery on Cassidy’s leg limited her kick, making swimming difficult, but she still made it back in the pool from time to time.

“When she came back and got on that block, dove in for the first time after her knee surgery, you could just feel chill bumps and amazement [from everyone watching],” White recalled, then later commended Cassidy for her resolve in the face of such significant obstacles. “She never quit fighting. Ever.”

Treatments also lessened Cassidy’s endurance. But even when she wasn’t in the water, she was near it.

She fought for her teammates without hesitation, said Reed — and White, and Jennings and Megan Enneking, one of Cassidy’s “buddies,” or mentors, with the Dolphins. Whether on foot or on crutches, Cassidy was on the pool deck when she couldn’t step onto the starting block, screaming words of encouragement as teammates bobbed in and out of the water.

“She wanted to be part of this amazing swim community,” Enneking said. “She wanted to be there for them as much as they were for her.”

Upon hearing her diagnosis back in 2013, Cassidy’s swim club quickly hopped on to lend support. Three years into her battle, Hill City hosted the biggest of their events in honor of Cassidy. Their swim-a-thon featured kids and coaches swimming thousands of laps, collectively, to raise funds for her family’s medical expenses. (Cassidy, then 12, swam 35 laps that evening, on one of her nights away from the hospital, where she was undergoing immunotherapy to treat a second recurrence of cancer.)

Other area Lynchburg Aquatic League teams held their own fundraisers, including “Pink Out” meets (in honor of Cassidy’s favorite color). In 2020, area high schools jumped on board and hosted their own fundraiser, during which more than 250 swimmers “competed” in a meet.

“I think it’s really cool that everyone cares so much,” Richardson told The News & Advance during that event.

That meet served as the highlight of the season for Ellie Eckert, an E.C. Glass swimmer at the time. By the end of the year, Eckert had racked up Seminole District and Region 4D titles. But the night when she and her fellow swimmers worked to uplift Cassidy — a girl from a rival school — was her favorite memory, she said in a postseason interview.

Cassidy’s positive attitude then, as well as before and after her days as a JF student, remain an inspiration to those who knew her.

“Looking back, day in and day out, I wonder how she did it,” Reed said.

Enneking, who was several years older than Cassidy when they became “buddies” on the Hill City team, quickly formed a bond with Cassidy. They’d hang out at Cassidy’s house playing games, make trips to Mister Goodies for ice cream and became Sharpie tattoo artists for each other during meets.

“The way she went about her day-to-day life, you’d never think she was going through as intense of a treatment as she went through,” Enneking said Thursday, remembering Cassidy as the girl with all the fortitude in the world, but who also enjoyed things any other young girl would. Thinking of Cassidy’s trip to see Taylor Swift in concert — and meet her, thanks to a social media post from Enneking that made its way to Swift’s team — brought back particularly fond memories, Enneking said.

Back then, when the two were kids, Enneking “didn’t really understand” the disease that took hold inside Cassidy’s bones and lungs, despite being several years older than her. But Enneking heard from her friend the stories of the hospital trips and of “how special” the nurses were to her, and now points to Cassidy’s fight as having ripple effects well beyond her own community.

Enneking is now an oncology nurse. In the days since Cassidy’s death, Enneking has put into words the significance of Cassidy’s influence.

“Thank you for reminding me every day why I decided to go into this profession, and thank you for giving me the strength to care for other individuals with cancer. Your strong will and amazing attitude throughout your entire 10 years of battling this illness is why I do what I do,” Enneking said. “I now know you’ll be looking down on me, and helping to protect all of the other cancer fighters that I encounter day to day.”