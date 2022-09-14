George White, a third-generation Glass football player, looks to help Hilltoppers snap Jug Bowl skid

With school and work done for the week, the Whites had a couple days to do with as they pleased. How they’d spend three or four of those hours was a foregone conclusion.

As their Hilltoppers prepared to take on another opponent, the Whites loaded up and headed to City Stadium to take in an E.C. Glass football game.

“That’s just what you did on Friday nights,” Charlie White said.

That’s what he did when he was a kid, watching the players clad in royal blue and white — eventually getting the chance to see his older brother, Spence, fill out one of those sets of pads — drive down the field or stymie opponents.

Then, watching turned to doing for Charlie, who earned the chance to be heavily involved in every offensive snap as a center.

Now he’s returned to the familiar role of spectator, watching (and offering his services as statistician for the Hilltoppers) as another White suits up for the midtown school he attended.

Three decades removed from his playing days, Charlie has seen the White line of Glass football players continue in the athlete sporting No. 16, his son, George.

George represents the third generation of Whites that have contributed to the Glass football program, following his uncle and father, as well as his grandfather (his mom’s dad). Four Whites now have donned Glass helmets in five different decades (the 1950s, ’80s, ’90s, 2010s and 2020s). George began his career at the school as freshman in 2019, though he mostly was in a learning role then, and burst onto the area prep football scene as a sophomore in 2020.

Now a senior, George hopes to do something each of his predecessors in the program did: beat Heritage.

In his three previous chances, George and the Hilltoppers have come up short. The final opportunity for that comes around Friday night when the Pioneers and Hilltoppers meet for the Jug Bowl at 7 p.m., under the lights in the same stadium each of the three Whites before him played.

“I know that even probably before I was walking I was at games most Fridays,” George said, remembering the path he took growing up, one that looks similar to the trail his dad once walked on his way to becoming a player. “I think probably starting at about age 5, I was at almost every game, home or away. Obviously a huge part of my life.”

Coupled with the stories he’s heard about Glass games of the past, the memories of the Friday nights he spent at the stadium during his childhood help explain who George is now. But the last two seasons, along with the current campaign, have given George even more opportunity to craft his story.

For George, the chapter of his playing career began with a handful of personal successes when he took on the role of starting QB as a sophomore.

His junior year, however, — the campaign only a few years removed from his move to the QB position — more closely stuck to the narrative he hoped he’d be able to write.

After starting his football journey playing center in rec ball — the position his dad filled at Glass and later at William & Mary, the school George also has committed to play at as a preferred walk-on — George transitioned to quarterback in middle school following a series of injuries, including a pair of broken collar bones and a broken wrist. After the last of those, he was tossing the ball around when a coach took notice and threw George into an opening at quarterback.

A look at what George has done in his varsity career provides all the evidence the move was the right one.

Last year, George was one of the area’s most prolific QBs. He completed 59.4% of his passes and tossed 29 touchdowns, earning first-team honors in the Seminole District and Region 4D as a result.

“I did teach him to throw the ball,” Charlie, an ever-modest Glass alumnus, fan and dad (his daughter, Lucy, also attends and is a sophomore goalie for the field hockey team), said jokingly.

Most impressive, perhaps, is the total number of passing yards he put up in 11 games: 2,379.

A whopping 446 of those came in one of the biggest contests of his career, the Jug Bowl.

George, who’d heard of all the feats his relatives had once accomplished as members of the same program, cemented his legacy at Glass with the performance. His total that day is good for the single-game passing yards record.

But for George, that number — bolstered by a late hook-and-lateral that tied the game on that hot September afternoon — wasn’t satisfactory. Because it didn’t come with a win.

This time around, as he aims to add to his season totals so far of 489 passing yards and 10 touchdowns (in addition to his single rushing score), he hopes he and the Hilltoppers can pull off a different result.

“I definitely think about it,” George said of last year’s 49-42 loss, the Hilltoppers’ fourth straight in the series and 10th in the last 11 seasons. “That was probably the worst — in terms of pain that it caused — losses in my life. Because we came all the way back, and we were one play short. That has to be in your mind, because I don’t think you can go into it saying it’s just another game. … As players, it’s not. …

“I think a lot of these past years we’ve been the better football team, and we just have not found a way to get it done.”

For George, getting the job done Friday will require clean football from the Hilltoppers. Don’t turn the ball over. Don’t get whistled for costly penalties. It also means he has to be smart in the pocket and out. “Don’t take sacks, don’t throw picks,” he said.

A win, of course, would validate the work George and his teammates have put in in the offseason and first three weeks of the regular season. And it would serve as a source of pride for those who faithfully wear (or wore) the royal blue and white — including all the members of the White family.

“I think it would mean a lot more to the people of the E.C. Glass community, not just people outside the building, but students inside the building. They come to the games every week. They want to see us win. … The frustration that’s come from it,” George said of the Hilltoppers’ last several showings against Heritage, “being able to remedy that by getting that win and being able to celebrate with the E.C. Glass community would be great.”