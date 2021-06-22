Gibson closes the door in the seventh as Abingdon edges LCA in Class 3 baseball semifinals

Logan Duff ignited the Liberty Christian fan base in the seventh inning. His RBI double to the left-field wall brought the Bulldogs within one run of Abingdon, and Liberty Baseball Stadium was rocking for the first time Tuesday evening.

That type of atmosphere, with the season hanging in the balance, typically would be too much for a sophomore to handle. Ethan Gibson, though, embodied what Falcons coach Mark Francisco said of his squad — the Falcons play with no pressure.

The Virginia Tech pledge toed the rubber and delivered in the final inning to send Abingdon to its fourth state title game appearance.

Gibson picked off Tanner Thomas at first for the inning’s second out and then struck out Andrew Burns three pitches later as the Falcons soared to a thrilling 4-3 victory over the homestanding Bulldogs in the Class 3 semifinals.

“That was humongous,” Francisco said of the pickoff play.

Abingdon (17-0) will host the state title game Saturday against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Independence and Lafayette.

The Falcons are playing for a state title for the first time since 2018 and are in search of their first state crown after falling short in 2018, 1984 and 1923.