Gibson closes the door in the seventh as Abingdon edges LCA in Class 3 baseball semifinals

Logan Duff ignited the Liberty Christian fan base in the seventh inning. His RBI double to the left-field wall brought the Bulldogs within one run of Abingdon, and Liberty Baseball Stadium was rocking for the first time Tuesday evening.
That type of atmosphere, with the season hanging in the balance, typically would be too much for a sophomore to handle. Ethan Gibson, though, embodied what Falcons coach Mark Francisco said of his squad — the Falcons play with no pressure.
The Virginia Tech pledge toed the rubber and delivered in the final inning to send Abingdon to its fourth state title game appearance.
Gibson picked off Tanner Thomas at first for the inning’s second out and then struck out Andrew Burns three pitches later as the Falcons soared to a thrilling 4-3 victory over the homestanding Bulldogs in the Class 3 semifinals.
“That was humongous,” Francisco said of the pickoff play.
Abingdon (17-0) will host the state title game Saturday against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Independence and Lafayette.
The Falcons are playing for a state title for the first time since 2018 and are in search of their first state crown after falling short in 2018, 1984 and 1923.
“These kids have really played with no pressure. You would think in that situation it would be tight. It’s a loose group of kids,” Francisco said. “They really work as hard as they can all the time. They really believe that they’ve done everything they can to be the best that they can be, so there’s really no pressure. We’ll just let the cards fall where they may.”
Duff’s double to the left-field wall was the only hit that reached the warning track Tuesday, and it scored Seth Abe’ from first base to cut the deficit to one run with one out in the frame.
“He came first-pitch fastball and it was up and away. All night once he gets down in the count by even one pitch, he’s coming back fastball, so that’s what I was sitting.” Duff said of his seventh-inning at-bat. “I didn’t get a great barrel on it, but it did the job.”
Thomas drew a four-pitch walk to put the go-ahead run on first base.
Burns worked the count to 1-1, and then that’s when the inning’s momentum quickly shifted.
Gibson quickly fired a pickoff throw to first, and Jacob O’Quinn applied the tag for the inning’s second out.
“It killed the vibe we had going,” Duff said. “ … They made a great play.”
Gibson fell behind 2-1 before Burns fouled a pitch down the left-field line.
The right-hander struck out Burns on a fastball on the outer half of the strike zone that set off a wild celebration near the pitcher’s mound.
“We still had a shot. We still had a shot,” LCA coach Randy Tomlin said. “We had the four-hole hitter up there who could easily get a base hit or hit one in the gap and we’re tied and still battling. It just didn’t happen.”
The Bulldogs (13-3) finally broke through against Gibson in the sixth inning and cut the deficit to 4-2 thanks to their first three batters reaching to load the bases.
Gibson, though, was able to limit the damage by getting back-to-back sacrifice flies from Will Thomas and Dillon Stowers, and he escaped the jam by getting Sully Holmes to fly out to right field.
“They hit some really hard balls right at us,” Francisco said, “and we made some plays.”
The Falcons scored three times on three hits and two errors in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead.
Chase Hungate, the VCU commit who drove in the game-winning run in the Region 3D championship game, delivered again with a fifth-inning RBI single to put Abingdon ahead 4-0.
The shortstop fouled off three two-strike pitches against Ben Blair and laced a single to right that scored Caleb Collins.
“It was a big run. It was extra cushion,” Hungate said. “It was good for us just to know we had a little extra. We knew Gibby was going to go out and throw an excellent game, and he did, and we took care of business.”
Gibson allowed three earned runs on six hits, walked four and struck out two in his 108-pitch outing.
“I need to do a lot better job of working ahead in the counts,” Gibson said. “I struggled there a little bit, and I have to trust my defense.”
Will Thomas took the loss after allowing three unearned runs on three hits in two-plus innings.
Holmes struck out four and did not allow a hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to keep the Bulldogs within striking distance.
“In a game like this, your guys are giving everything they have, playing with full emotion and heart and trying to do everything they can,” Tomlin said. “The game was kind of the way you expect it with two good teams. We just came up on the short end. We didn’t quit, and they kept trying to come back and kept trying to battle in there. We just came up short. I’m proud of them.”