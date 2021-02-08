Girls high school basketball roundup: Amherst advances, Brookville falls on the road, and more

From staff reports
Amherst received strong outings from forward Nadia West and guard Kendra Smith, and the No. 3 Lancers outscored sixth-seeded Halifax 23-3 in the third quarter before going on to claim a 59-40 win in the Region 4D quarterfinals at Amherst on Monday night.
West finished with 17 points and Smith paced the Lancers with 14 points. Giorgia Cena added 10.
The Lancers trailed by one point at halftime before breaking away with that big third quarter, a frame in which Cena scored eight points and West added five.
Amherst, which improved to 8-3, now travels to face No. 2 seed E.C. Glass in the region semifinals on Wednesday. Game time is 6 p.m.
The Hilltoppers (8-0) won the regular-season meeting between the two Seminole District squads, 46-31, on Jan. 25.
Western Albemarle 49, Brookville 34
In Crozet, Brookville and Western Albemarle entered the fourth quarter tied at 30, but the Warriors used a hot-shooting final frame, aided by freshman Ava Ewan, to earn the 14-point victory and end Brookville’s season in the Region 3C quarterfinals.
Kim Brown led Brookville (4-5) with 15 points, while Liz Pennington added eight. Brown also drained three 3s on the night.
But Ewan (16 points) hit several 3s in the fourth quarter and hurt the Bees in the process. WA (6-3) also received 12 points from senior forward Kate Wallace.
“It was tough,” Brookville coach Garry Ferguson said of the 2021 season. His team endured a 14-day quarantine period in January, while other teams were beginning play.
“I think we were really starting to get into a groove and now the season is over.”
His team has made strides since its early games last month, Ferguson noted.
“Now we look like we’ve been in the gym and practicing. … [COVID-19] has hurt a lot of teams. It really hurt us. But we’ll get over this and move on.”
Turner Ashby 52, Liberty Christian 26
The Knights entered LCA’s gym and poured on 26 second-half points to end the Bulldogs’ season in the Region 3C quarterfinals. Turner Ashby led 25-16 at the break and then outscored LCA 26-10 in the second half to advance to the semifinal round.
Fort Chiswell 57, Nelson 37
In Max Meadows, Ashley Roark scored a game-high 14 points as Fort Chiswell used strong play in the second and third quarters to pull away from Nelson in the Region 2C quarterfinals.
The Pioneers (6-5) outscored the Governors (5-3) 36-12 during the second and third quarters after the teams played to a 12-all tie after the opening eight minutes.
Haley Smith scored 12 points and dished out six assists for Fort Chiswell.
Destiny Meredith led Nelson with 12 points. Chandler Giles added six points.
Giles 68, Appomattox 47
In Pearisburg, Karsyn Reed scored 29 points and Giles pulled away in the fourth quarter to top Appomattox in the Region 2C quarterfinals.
Gracie Merrix finished with 14 points for the Spartans (6-7).
Cari Vrooman scored 21 points and hit three 3-pointers for the Raiders (3-5). Macee Hargis added 10 points.
Giles led 46-37 entering the fourth quarter and outscored Appomattox 22-10 over the final eight minutes.
Rappahannock Co. 57, William Campbell 17
In Naruna, Rappahannock County claimed its first postseason victory in six seasons by routing William Campbell in the Region 1B semifinals.