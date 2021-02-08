Girls high school basketball roundup: Amherst advances, Brookville falls on the road, and more

But Ewan (16 points) hit several 3s in the fourth quarter and hurt the Bees in the process. WA (6-3) also received 12 points from senior forward Kate Wallace.

“It was tough,” Brookville coach Garry Ferguson said of the 2021 season. His team endured a 14-day quarantine period in January, while other teams were beginning play.

“I think we were really starting to get into a groove and now the season is over.”

His team has made strides since its early games last month, Ferguson noted.

“Now we look like we’ve been in the gym and practicing. … [COVID-19] has hurt a lot of teams. It really hurt us. But we’ll get over this and move on.”

Turner Ashby 52, Liberty Christian 26

The Knights entered LCA’s gym and poured on 26 second-half points to end the Bulldogs’ season in the Region 3C quarterfinals. Turner Ashby led 25-16 at the break and then outscored LCA 26-10 in the second half to advance to the semifinal round.

Fort Chiswell 57, Nelson 37

In Max Meadows, Ashley Roark scored a game-high 14 points as Fort Chiswell used strong play in the second and third quarters to pull away from Nelson in the Region 2C quarterfinals.