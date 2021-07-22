Girls Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Alaysia Oakes, Heritage High

ALL-STAR STUFF: Alaysia Oakes continued to take over the track & field scene in 2021, winning a total of seven state championships between the indoor and outdoor seasons (three outdoor, three indoor, one team title). At the Class 3 indoor championships on March 2, she competed in five events in a space of four hours and was fighting back a nagging ankle injury. Still, for the second straight year, she won three events: the triple jump (38-07.75), long jump (18-07) and 55 dash (7.27). She also served as state runner-up in the 300 dash and 4x200 relay. This was the year she entered the national conversation. In February, Oakes recorded a 40-foot, 5-inch mark in the triple jump, which was the third-best leap in the nation at the time and the 18th-best jump in the history of Virginia high school track and field. After winning the Class 3 titles in March, the now-two-time All-American competed at the AAU Indoor National Championships with teammate Tya Blake. Oakes has shown dedication to her craft this year, coming back from a canceled 2020 outdoor season that threw off her medal count and becoming one of the most dominant athletes in the state.