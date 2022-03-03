Glass, Altavista boys ready for state tourney stage

For a moment during practice this week, E.C. Glass boys basketball coach DJ Best stopped dissecting his team’s play in the last game against Western Albemarle. Stopped offering thoughts on what the Hilltoppers would need to look out for in Loudoun County’s offense. Stopped talking about the goals still left on the checklist.

“Embrace the fact that we’re still playing," he told his players.

Although there were plenty of X’s and O’s to go over and preparation to undertake, the message was worth pausing for, Best recalled Thursday as he explained the message he gave his group.

The Hilltoppers are one of the final eight teams left standing in Class 4 (Altavista, set to play Friday in the Class 1 quarterfinals, is the other area team still alive). It’s as much an accomplishment for Best’s squad as any other — or perhaps even more worth celebrating in midtown.

As they geared up for the next task on the docket, a state quarterfinal road contest, Best reminded his group of the tools it took to get there. In the face of adversity, Best explained, they responded with resilience.

A year ago, as they prepared to enter the playoffs, their season was shut down because of virus protocols. In the offseason, the Hilltoppers (21-5) saw their leader sidelined, hospitalized in serious condition with what eventually was diagnosed as a rare autoimmune disease. During the regular season, the Hilltoppers had to adjust to games without Best on the sideline as he dealt with more complications.

“How are you gonna respond?” was the question in each of those situations, and in the aftermath of a Seminole District tournament championship loss to LCA.

Each time, the ’Toppers answered as Best hoped they would. An 18-3 regular season. A pair of lopsided wins in the Region 4D tournament.

‘We’ve really used [the setbacks] to thrive,” Best said. “… [To show] why are we fighting.”

Now, coming off a defeat at Western Albemarle in the Region 4D championship, Best believes his team is set up for “another opportunity to flourish” in its trip to Loudoun County for the Friday’s 7 p.m. opener of the state tourney — a level the ’Toppers haven’t reached since the 2017-18 season.

To advance to the semifinals, Best said Glass will do as it has all season in using its swarming, quick defense to speed up the Captains (21-6). Doing so should tire out some of Loudoun County’s shooters, Best said, adding the Captains are “very efficient” on the offensive side. “If they’re open, they can make you pay.”

On the other side, Best said he’s confident putting the ball in any of his players’ hands, though O’Maundre Harris is the heart of the Hilltoppers’ offense.

“He makes the game easy,” Best said of the junior guard. “… He allows us to be able to dictate our offense.”

If Harris is shooting well on the perimeter, that opens up lanes to drive and dish to big guys like 6-foot-8 Owen Dunlop or put up floaters or short jumpers. The rest of the backcourt also gives Glass a chance to score in droves, with talented shooters like Aidan Treacy.

Glass also features a deep rotation. Best said eight or nine guys can play significant minutes, and he doesn’t have to worry about offensive production or defensive intensity dropping off. That’s a testament to the work the entire roster puts in during practices, the coach added.

“They love working hard,” he said as practice neared its conclusion Thursday evening, just about 24 hours from the Hilltoppers’ biggest game of the season.

In Altavista, Thursday was a chance for a slower walk-through-style practice after a handful of higher-intensity sessions earlier in the week, coach Casey Johnson said.

Johnson’s Colonels enter with momentum on their side after winning the Region 1B title and earning a home game for the first round of the state tourney. As they prepared for the 7 p.m. matchup with Washington & Lee (15-7), Johnson said the excitement in the small community of Altavista (17-6) and in the halls of the school was “through the roof.”

Perhaps that’s because those in Colonel Country — including the current squad — know something about success at the state level. From 2013 through 2015, Altavista captured three straight state basketball titles. More recently, the Colonels advanced to the state championship game last season.

“It’s a good expectation that you need to be successful,” Johnson said. But the coach isn’t into making direct comparisons to the past, because he’s more focused on getting his team to continuing playing as they have been in the current postseason.

Playing smart is at the center of the Colonels’ preparation. Knowing who to watch out for in Washington and Lee’s veteran-laden offense, and knowing how to take advantage of what the Eagles are willing to give them offensively make up the foundation of Altavista’s game plan.

Johnson aims to get his team to be aggressive and find lanes into the paint to get easier shots or trips to the free-throw line, rather than settle for jump shots. Look for Stuart Hunt to be the offensive engine for Altavista, with his ability to both play on the perimeter and down low, making for matchup nightmares for W&L.

Although it’s been somewhat dinged by injuries with junior guard Ryan Hart out for the rest of the season, the Altavista rotation is deep, Johnson said, noting players like Randle Ford, Ben Tweedy, Jayden Boyd and Anthony Clay all have stepped up at key moments this season.

With the support of the community and the pieces that have gotten them this far still clicking, the Colonels have “nothing but confidence,” Johnson said, in their ability to make another title run.

