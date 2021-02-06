Glass and Heritage boys basketball teams shut down as playoffs approach

Because of coronavirus concerns, the E.C. Glass and Heritage boys basketball programs have shut down for the remainder of the season, just when the playoffs are set to begin.

E.C. Glass (4-3) learned prior to Thursday's game at Brookville of potential exposure through contact tracing. No players, coach DJ Best said, have tested positive for the virus.

Heritage (7-3) scrapped its postseason hopes Friday night, after learning a person outside the Pioneers program who was present at Tuesday's Glass vs. Heritage game had tested positive for the virus. No one within the Pioneers program has tested positive, HHS athletic director Dennis Knight said.

Both teams had high hopes for the playoffs. E.C. Glass was coming off its most impressive showing of the year, a 75-64 win over the Pioneers. The rivals split the regular-season series.

"We had started playing so well so late into the season that I would've really loved to see what would come of it," Best said. "And it would've been nice to end things on our own terms. It's not very often you end the season on a win."

Heritage, a veteran club capable of making all kinds of postseason noise, got back to form in 2021 after a rocky 2019-20 season.