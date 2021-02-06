Glass and Heritage boys basketball teams shut down as playoffs approach

Because of coronavirus concerns, the E.C. Glass and Heritage boys basketball programs have shut down for the remainder of the season, just when the playoffs are set to begin.
E.C. Glass (4-3) learned prior to Thursday's game at Brookville of potential exposure through contact tracing. No players, coach DJ Best said, have tested positive for the virus.
Heritage (7-3) scrapped its postseason hopes Friday night, after learning a person outside the Pioneers program who was present at Tuesday's Glass vs. Heritage game had tested positive for the virus. No one within the Pioneers program has tested positive, HHS athletic director Dennis Knight said.
Both teams had high hopes for the playoffs. E.C. Glass was coming off its most impressive showing of the year, a 75-64 win over the Pioneers. The rivals split the regular-season series.
"We had started playing so well so late into the season that I would've really loved to see what would come of it," Best said. "And it would've been nice to end things on our own terms. It's not very often you end the season on a win."
Heritage, a veteran club capable of making all kinds of postseason noise, got back to form in 2021 after a rocky 2019-20 season.
After falling to Glass, Heritage hosted Liberty Christian on Thursday night in a heavyweight bout that determined first place in the district. The Pioneers lost by two points, but the game was decided in the final seconds.
Heritage coach Tony Crews said despite two straight losses, his team was playing well heading into the postseason.
"I really like our chances," Crews said after Thursday's game, when asked about region play. "I love my team. They play with heart, they play with passion, and when you put that with the skillset that we have, I think we're gonna be fine."
Region play in the VHSL begins Monday, with games sprinkled in throughout the week. The league deadline requires all region tournaments be completed by this coming Saturday to prepare for state tournaments, which will be staged the following week.
With that strict timeline, it's not feasible for either Glass or Heritage to stage a return once their quarantine period is over.
"We work so hard all year long to make sure we take care of stuff on our end, we do all the things you're supposed to do, and you still get caught in a situation like this," Heritage athletic director Dennis Knight said. "It's a sad thing for the players."
The Seminole District sends two Class 3 teams and two Class 4 teams to region play. Heritage's absence from the Region 3C tournament means Brookville (1-7) will get a playoff berth in 3C along with LCA (9-1). Amherst (7-3) is the only Seminole team going to the Region 4D playoffs, since Glass and Jefferson Forest are currently sidelined.
Amherst has earned the No. 1 seed in the 4D tournament. The Lancers receive a first-round bye and host either Blacksburg or Salem on Wednesday.
Brookville coach Scott Jester learned Friday night that his team would make a region appearance. So the Bees, who previously thought their season was over, turned around and practiced Saturday morning. Brookville travels to Charlottesville for a first-round game Monday.
"They're very excited," Jester said. "Over the last seven days of the season, we had five games scheduled and we only played two of them. So I'm really happy they get another opportunity to go out there and play again."
Best said the Hilltoppers will get right back to work following the league's dead period. At Heritage on Tuesday night, he told his sophomore-laden group its postseason started that night. Hyperbole, yes, but Best was getting them in that postseason mindset.
Then things came to grinding halt for both city schools.
"The future is bright," Best said of his squad. "I'm excited. I think that's what makes this hurt that much more. The kids bought in and played well."