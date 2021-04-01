Glass and Heritage to conclude regular season with Jug Bowl matchup

For the first time in a decade, E.C. Glass will end its season by playing in the Jug Bowl. The Hilltoppers are eliminated from the playoffs, but received a pep talk late Thursday afternoon from coach Jeff Woody and his staff. The message: enjoy the game and make memories that will last a lifetime.
Glass (1-2) can play the role of spoiler tonight when it faces Heritage at 7 p.m. at City Stadium. The Pioneers need a victory to remain in the playoff hunt.
"I know for a fact this is my last game," 6-foot-2 Glass senior Nasir Williams, a tight end and defensive end, said after Thursday's practice. "I just wanna go out, give it everything I've got and show these young boys that despite all the challenges we've had being young and everything that's happened to us, that we can still be good and beat a good team.
"Heritage is bigger than us, stronger than us, faster than us. But the team that wants it more is gonna take it. And we're gonna be that team."
The Pioneers (4-1) are on fire right now. Last week's 56-7 victory over Jefferson Forest came in shocking fashion, in part because HHS put up 42 points in the second quarter. HHS enters this matchup with Glass having won 10 of the last 11 in the "city championship" series.
But coaches are always quick to point out that, regardless of which team appears to have the advantage, the Jug Bowl is often unpredictable.
"It's one of those situations, nobody takes anything for granted," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. "I don't care about the records, because it's Glass-Heritage. And that's what makes it a great rivalry, I think."
Heritage received a big boost for its playoff chances Thursday night when Rockbridge defeated Turner Ashby 31-27. If TA had won that game, HHS likely would've been eliminated based on the VHSL's points system for the playoffs.
Even though Glass lost to Amherst last weekend, its defense showed signs of improvement. And Heritage will have to contain quarterback George White and receiver Marquise Woodruff and receiver/running back Markevus Graves.
"We're gonna have to play well up front and on both sides of the ball," Woody said. "We've gotta play well in the special teams. [Heritage is] good at returning, they're good at blocking, they're good at covering. .... Control the trenches and make things happen. It's a game of emotions right now. It's momentum. We've got to snag the momentum. So if we have some success early on and we can ride that wave, we'll be in good shape."
Heritage inserted backup quarterback Tevin Braxton, a junior, into the lineup last week. Braxton didn't disappoint, throwing for nearly 100 yards. Glass' secondary will be strained by receiver Keshaun Hubbard, who returned from injury last week and put on a show. And Glass will need to show discipline in wrapping up two sophomore running backs, Zach Steele and Rajan Booker, who in just five games have established themselves as the preeminent backs inside the Lynchburg city limits.
Glass' season had barely started before it fell apart — and not by the Hilltoppers' doing. Players went into quarantine and missed two games because of contact tracing associated with an outbreak inside JF's program after the two faced off on opening night. Then the injuries began to mount. For a team already dealing with low numbers and plenty of youth (many players also appear in games for the school's JV team) all those developments altered the season.
"It's been way too short," Williams said of the 2021 winter/spring campaign, which consisted of a maximum of six regular-season games (or fewer for many teams across the state). "A lot of unexpected things happened, but it's gone by really quick. And especially missing two games after JF. It took a toll on the season from what we barely already had. But you've just got to cherish the things that you are given. That's why I'm happy we're getting to play this game, the game that matters most."
In-person attendance has been upped to 500 individuals throughout the Seminole District, but only home fans will be allowed. Both teams call City Stadium home, but only Heritage fans will be allowed tonight since the game is considered a home affair for HHS this season.
Heritage has made clear it wants another shot at Brookville in the playoffs. Win tonight and it could get its wish. First thing, though, is to make sure it takes care of Glass, which will be out to reclaim the brown jug and bounce the Pioneers from contention.