Glass and Heritage to conclude regular season with Jug Bowl matchup

Glass' season had barely started before it fell apart — and not by the Hilltoppers' doing. Players went into quarantine and missed two games because of contact tracing associated with an outbreak inside JF's program after the two faced off on opening night. Then the injuries began to mount. For a team already dealing with low numbers and plenty of youth (many players also appear in games for the school's JV team) all those developments altered the season.

"It's been way too short," Williams said of the 2021 winter/spring campaign, which consisted of a maximum of six regular-season games (or fewer for many teams across the state). "A lot of unexpected things happened, but it's gone by really quick. And especially missing two games after JF. It took a toll on the season from what we barely already had. But you've just got to cherish the things that you are given. That's why I'm happy we're getting to play this game, the game that matters most."

In-person attendance has been upped to 500 individuals throughout the Seminole District, but only home fans will be allowed. Both teams call City Stadium home, but only Heritage fans will be allowed tonight since the game is considered a home affair for HHS this season.