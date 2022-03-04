Glass boys, girls basketball teams bow out in Class 4 state quarterfinals

Brendan Boyers went to the free-throw line with 40.5 seconds left and a three-point lead for his Loudoun County Captains in Friday’s boys basketball Class 4 state quarterfinal game in Leesburg.

The guard hit his first attempt before missing the second. Down just two possessions with plenty of time left on the clock, the next play was a dagger for the Hilltoppers. Loudoun County secured an offensive rebound, then bled seven more seconds off the clock.

A Glass turnover and two more made free throws later, the Captains had added enough cushion on the scoreboard to withstand the Hilltoppers’ late surge. Loudoun County kept its season alive with a 51-47 victory, bringing to an abrupt end to Glass’ state tournament appearance, its first since the 2017-18 season.

“We played hard,” Glass coach DJ Best said. “… But I hope this put a taste in their mouth they didn’t want to feel.”

Best, who was making his first trip to the tourney with the ’Toppers since he took the helm, said Friday’s loss came down to a lack of execution.

What was working in the third quarter, when they outscored the Captains 14-7 to pull even at 34-all, wasn’t in the fourth.

A few turnovers, missing easy shots at the rim early in the period and an inability to pull down rebounds at times were issues in the final frame.

The Hilltoppers (21-6) led twice in the quarter, near the six-minute mark when Camp Conner hit a 3 to put his team up 40-37, and when Keyon Hopkins knocked down a pair of free throws with less than three minutes to go to give Glass a 44-43 lead.

But on the next possession, Loudoun County’s Braxton Griffin drove past his defender and got a shot to fall over Glass’ 6-foot-8 defender, Owen Dunlop. The bucket put the Captains (22-6) up for good.

Glass turned the ball over next and had to foul to extend the game. The Captains went 6 for 10 from the line for important insurance points.

Aiden Treacy missed a potentially tying 3-pointer before Boyers’ free throw and the important Loudoun County offensive rebound.

O’Maundre Harris hit a 3 with 3.5 seconds left to cut the lead to 50-47. It looked like he may have forced a turnover on the ensuing inbounds pass, but he was out of bounds when he secured the ball, and Loudoun County hit 1 of its final 2 attempts from the line to seal it.

“Just didn’t make enough shots, didn’t execute, again,” Best said, also referring to the Hilltoppers’ loss in the Region 4D championship that forced them to go on the road for Friday’s state matchup. “Didn’t have enough attention to detail. That was what was always gonna be our issue. At this point, you have to have attention to detail.”

The Hilltoppers gave up open shots in the first half, then locked down in the third quarter. But the mental mistakes late — coupled with a more stagnant offense in the fourth quarter, with many of the players on the floor geared more toward providing solid defense than scoring — led to their downfall.

Harris was the only double-figure scorer for Glass, finishing with a game-high 20 points. He also had three rebounds and three steals.

Jack West and Boyers had 14 points apiece for LC.

GIRLS: Millbrook 56, E.C. Glass 33

In Winchester, Avery O’Roke had 21 of her 26 points in the first half to give Millbrook a big lead it never relinquished in a win Friday, ending the Hilltoppers’ season in the Class 4 state quarterfinals.

According to Glass coach Cedric Jones — who was named the Region 4D coach of the year on Friday — Millbrook got just about everything it wanted offensively. Glass gave up wide-open shots to O’Roke, a senior, and the Hilltoppers turned the ball over at a high clip to set up easy scoring opportunities for the Pioneers (24-2).

“You’re not gonna win games like that,” Jones said.

The Hilltoppers (22-5) got 10 points apiece from its reliable seniors, Jamiyah Henry and Jordyn Wright-Goode, but it wasn’t enough for Glass to climb back from the 32-12 halftime deficit it faced.

Henry had both of Glass’ 3-pointers. Jeriyah Osborne chipped in five points, all from the free-throw line. Normally above-average from the charity stripe, the ’Toppers went just 9 of 21 there Friday.

Wright-Goode added eight rebounds to her final line, and Harper Williamson had four blocks and five rebounds.

O’Roke went 2 for 2 from the line and hit four 3s, and Kennedi Rooks chipped in 14 points.

The Hilltoppers reached the state tourney for the second time in three years and the third time in program history, following appearances in 2020 and 2011. Although the Hilltoppers haven’t advanced past the quarterfinals in any of those showings, Jones praised the current team — particularly upperclassmen like Henry, Wright-Goode and Osborne — for powering a meteoric rise for Glass in the area girls basketball ranks.

With two trips to the state tournament in their careers and a 39-game winning streak in district play, Jones pointed out that the older players have “made history for Glass girls basketball."

“Told the girls that they should still have their heads up,” he said, adding he hopes the success “gives the younger girls a good feeling and puts a little pep up under their step” to get back to this spot in the playoffs and further.

