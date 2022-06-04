Glass boys lacrosse survives state quarterfinal matchup with Western Albemarle, advances to semis

It was the battle E.C. Glass had been anticipating all season.

With its roster loaded with upperclassmen and dominant faceoff man Tyler Spano, Western Albemarle kept testing the Hilltoppers’ defense Saturday evening. The Warriors fought back from three goals down with 12 minutes to go, and had another chance to strike as precious seconds ticked off the clock down the stretch.

But then the Glass unit that surrounded Matthew Ebert locked in. They’d bent, but with the continuation of their season on the line, they weren’t about to break.

With less than two minutes left, the ’Toppers escaped a 30-second man-down situation without giving up an equalizing goal. And with WA searching for any possible opening with less than 50 seconds remaining, Walker Wood snagged the ball out of the air for the game-sealing turnover.

Thanks to the late defensive stand, along with the six-goal performance of Penn Willman and Robert Sorensen’s go-ahead goal in the fourth, Glass survived the Class 4 state quarterfinal contest at Bradford Field, 10-9.

“Not the cleanest win we’ve had, but a win’s a win,” coach Eddie Ranuska said.

The final minutes and late stand, Ranuska said, were a “testament to how bad they wanted this,” pointing to the play by Wood as especially important given how good Spano was at the X. The WA junior won all but three faceoffs, so letting the Warriors get a potentially tying shot off could’ve also opened the door to a game-winner.

“They score right there, they’re winning another faceoff and then they could have time [to score again]. That’s why it’s so big that we got that possession there and won that six-on-six battle,” Ranuska said. “That’s the game right there.”

Ranuska’s group never trailed, but Western Albermarle also never let Glass build a huge lead. Even when the Hilltoppers (15-3) went up 9-6 on Willman’s transition goal with 9.4 seconds left in the third quarter, the Warriors (10-8) responded.

Western played with abandon in the fourth quarter, with Cole Baglio scoring off an assist by Edward Parrish 37 seconds into the frame on an extra-man opportunity, the Warriors’ fifth of six on the day (they converted 3 of 6 chances).

Seventy-one seconds later, Quinn Reilly pulled WA within 9-8 on his unassisted goal in transition.

The point at which the pressure was highest came 2½ minutes later. In the midst of a drawn-out, six-on-six battle, Western Albemarle unleashed three shots. The fourth, though, was a dagger.

Neo Corsini nearly caused a turnover less than 10 feet in front of the goal, but Spano (three goals) secured the ball and unleashed a rocket from straight on. Matthew Ebert (eight saves) didn’t have a shot at stopping this one, which resulted in the game’s first tie since it was scoreless.

“We didn’t finish how we would’ve liked to,” said Glass midfielder Eli Wood, who finished with a goal and two assists. “Obviously if you’re going up 9-6 going into the fourth quarter, we need to put the game away.”

But Glass, despite relinquishing all momentum, didn’t fold. The Hilltoppers’ scrappy play in the middle of the field served them well, as they caused a couple of turnovers (of the 15 total WA committed to Glass’ nine) and got off two shots inside the five-minute mark.

The second, from Sorensen, turned into the game-winner. Eli Wood was in on the play, too, providing a heads-up assist.

Sorensen’s defender slid to double-team Eli Wood, who sent the ball over to the sophomore attack who was open for only a second. WA’s defense recovered and delivered a body check, turning Sorensen away from the goal. But the spinning sophomore found enough space and time to get a shot off and on frame.

“To be totally honest, I couldn’t see,” Sorensen said. “… I didn’t think it was in the goal, but luckily it was and we were able to just move on, fight another day.”

Eli Wood, the ever-confident senior thought differently. “I knew it was in. I got trust in my boy.”

Sorensen finished with a hat trick as the second Glass player with multiple goals on the day.

Sorensen had the lone goal for Glass in the fourth quarter, when it was outscored 3-1, and Willman and Sorensen combined for all of Glass’ goals in the third quarter (with help from Caleb Hill, who had one of his two total assists in the frame).

Willman scored four times in the first half.

“We were preparing for this game all year long,” said Willman, who said he’s worked hard to cash in on more goal-scoring opportunities this year. “… I kind of put myself in position to be in that role. … I’ve just been giving everything I’ve got to get back to [the state championship] again. It’s all I want now, to get back to that game, to get one more shot at it.”

The Hilltoppers will have to win one more game — a state semifinal matchup set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glass with Atlee — to do so. Beat the Raiders (16-2), who defeated Salem in another state quarterfinal game Friday, and the ’Toppers will be on to their fifth straight appearance in the title tilt.

