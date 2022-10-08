Glass' defense shines in victory over Amherst

AMHERST — E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody stood just inside the gate at Lancer Stadium alongside one of his players, Mike Thomas, who was ready to board the bus satisfied with the work he’d just put in for 48 minutes.

Thomas, a junior running back, was the night’s leading rusher in an intense, sometimes-chippy Seminole District battle with Amherst. Thanks to Thomas and a bounty of other playmakers, Thomas and Woody could joke back and forth after the final seconds ticked off the clock.

“Should’ve been a doughnut,” Woody said.

Then Thomas chimed in. “Now we gotta miss doughnuts!”

Thomas was disappointed at the thought that he and his teammates wouldn’t get the opportunity to enjoy their reward in the form of food during an upcoming practice, but the last few seconds of Friday’s game — in which Amherst scored to avoid a shutout — weren’t enough to tarnish the shining performance of the Hilltoppers’ defense.

The Glass unit lived up to expectations, coming up with stops in key moments to keep Amherst’s rushing attack at bay and setting the Hilltoppers’ offense up for success in a 24-7 victory.

“We just beat a quality football team that was undefeated,” Woody said. “Give respect to Amherst. They brought their ‘A’ game. Our ‘A’ game was better than their ‘A’ game.”

The ’Toppers (5-1) weren’t perfect offensively, but they didn’t have to be with the way their other unit executed. It held the Lancers (5-1) to 200 yards below their average number of rushing yards per game coming in (129 Friday, compared to the 333 per contest they carried in) and gave up just 132 yards through the first three quarters.

Glass still has yet to give up more than two touchdowns in any single game this season. Amherst’s lone score Friday came on its final possession, with 15.1 seconds left on the clock. Backup quarterback Tyreek Belcher hit Omar McPherson for his lone completion on his second pass attempt of the night for a 23-yard TD. The play capped a 62-yard drive that spanned just over three minutes.

“We felt like we could win the game tonight,” Amherst coach Bob Christmas said. “We were on the short end of it tonight, but I think if we play them again, I’ll feel the same way.”

Glass’ defense started to chip away at the Lancers’ hope early.

After seeing a momentum play, in which Tyrique Thomas (43 yards rushing) sprinted 50-plus yards to the end zone, get called back because of a penalty, the Hilltoppers pounced. Penn Willman had the first of Glass’ two sacks on the night on the next play. Two plays later, Amherst recorded the first of its four punts.

“What Coach Woody likes to say, ‘If Uncle Mo is on our side early, the game is all ours.’ Uncle Mo is uncle momentum, and [our defense in the first quarter] is what caused the momentum in the game to shift,” Glass senior running back and linebacker Taeon Mosby said. “That is when we started whooping their you know what. That’s when everything started kicking in gear.”

The Hilltoppers made a similarly important play in the second quarter, on Amherst’s next possession. The Lancers drove into the red zone to the Glass 7-yard line, but then Glass came up with a fourth-down stop. It was the first of two turnovers on downs for Amherst, and the first of two trips into the red zone in which the Lancers came up empty.

In the third quarter, Amherst drove to the Glass 11-yard line before Antonio Parrish was dropped for a loss on second down (Thomas, who doubles as a linebacker, made the initial contact in the backfield). The Lancers were whistled for a false start and recorded an incomplete pass next, then fumbled.

The other significant stop by the Glass defense came at the end of the third quarter when Amherst, after gaining 8 yards on its first two plays of a drive, was held to zero yards and then 1 yard to hand the ball back to Glass at the Amherst 33-yard line.

“It’s like a National Geographic video watching these guys play defense,” Woody said. “The lion chasing the gazelle.”

The Hilltoppers took advantage, capping the drive with George White’s 16-yard TD toss to Samuel Treacy. White accounted for two touchdowns, after recording a 2-yard score on a quarterback keeper in the second quarter.

Thomas had Glass’ other touchdown on a 4-yard run that opened the scoring with 5:26 left in the first half. Will Pacot, who hit all three of his PAT attempts, also recorded a 34-yard touchdown as time expired to pad the final margin. The kick was set up by Jonathan Wood’s 47-yard kickoff return that followed Amherst’s only score.

Glass tallied 234 yards of total offense to Amherst’s 196. The ’Toppers’ offensive numbers didn’t come close to what they’d become accustomed to recording in the first half of the season, thanks to first and third quarters in which they recorded just two first downs combined.

“We definitely could’ve done better in those two quarters,” said Mosby, who finished just behind Thomas with 43 rushing yards, “… but I know Glass is a better team than that.”

The second quarter, though, when the Hilltoppers abandoned their game plan and turned to the run, made the difference. Glass scored on both of its possessions, covering a combined 153 yards on 20 plays (7.7 yards per play) over a 6-minute, 15-second span.

“We figured it out. We just started ramming it right down Main Street. We also call it A gap, also call it the snot box,” Woody said. “… We got physical, we pushed, and that’s what you lift all those weights in January for. All that hard work in the offseason, it paid off today.”

E.C. Glass 24, Amherst 7

E.C. Glass;0;14;0;10;—;24

Amherst;0;0;0;7;—;7

ECG — Mike Thomas 4 run (Will Pacot kick)

ECG — George White 2 run (Pacot kick)

ECG — Samuel Treacy 16 pass from White (Pacot kick)

A — Omar McPherson 22 pass from Tyreek Belcher (Liam Rodes kick)

ECG — Pacot 34 field goal

;ECG;A

First downs;12;11

Rushes-yards;33-143;45-129

Passing yards;91;67

Passing;8-12-0;4-10-0

Total Offense;234;196

Penalties-yards;2-19;5-50

Fumbles-lost;2-2;1-1

Individual Statistics

Rushing — E.C. Glass: Thomas 11-47, Taeon Mosby 10-43, White 2-11, Vari Gilbert 3-16, Taveon Carter 3-17, Avante Brown 2-(minus-6), Ma'quwan Farmer 1-6, Jerry Cashwell 1-4, Christopher Wood 1-5. Amherst: Tres Liggon 6-1, JJ Morris 6-11, John Goins 6-10, Tyrique Thomas 7-43, Eric West 3-20, Damonte Mosby 9-22, Nic'Khale Fleshman 1-12, Antonio Parrish 3-6, Dakota Haynes 2-2, Benaiah Williams 2-2.

Passing — E.C. Glass: George White 8-12-0 (91). Amherst: Liggon 3-8-0 (44), Belcher 1-2-0 (23).

Receiving — E.C. Glass: Gilbert 3-37, Mosby 1-11, Christopher Walker-Wells 1-5, Samuel Treacy 3-38. Amherst: McPherson 3-59, Devonte Wade 1-8.

Records: E.C. Glass 5-1. Amherst 5-1.