Glass' Funke named Seminole District volleyball player of the year

E.C. Glass senior Devan Funke took home the district's top prize, as she was awarded Seminole District player of the year honors this week. In the regular season, the Hilltoppers' right-side hitter posted 208 kills, 265 digs, 55 aces and 40 blocks.

Glass senior Nellie Fitzgerald also received first-team honors. Rustburg placed the most players on the district's first-team, with those honors given to Emma Blankinship, Reagan Riddle, Nahla Bigham and Jenna Bryant.

LCA's Macy Hill, Anna Moody and Meagan Johnson also were honored on the first team, along with Brookville's Riley Blank.

Glass' Willie Wilson and LCA coach Matt Houchins were named district co-coaches of the year.

For the full teams, see below.

All-Seminole District Volleyball Teams

First team: Devan Funke (E.C. Glass), Nellie Fitzgerald (ECG), Riley Blank (Brookville), Macy Hill (Liberty Christian Academy), Emma Blankinship (Rustburg), Anna Moody (LCA), Reagan Riddle (Rustburg), Nahla Bigham (Rustburg), Megan Johnson (LCA), Jenna Bryant (Rustburg).

Second team: Emma Meehan (Amherst), McKayla Padgett (Amherst), Jamesyn Finnerty (Brookville), Grace Mau (LCA), Kenstin Phelps (LCA), Erin Blackston (Jefferson Forest), Jaidyn Clark (Liberty), Ashlyn Mace (JF), Sarah Cannon (JF), Raleigh Dudley (LCA).

Honorable Mention: Ava Grace Mayberry (E.C. Glass), Hannah Kim (Heritage), Alexis Conklin (Liberty), Aubri Willis (ECG), Reghan Archer (Rustburg), Takayla Wroten (JF), Ashlyn Winfield (Brookville), Mary Elizabeth Kennedy (ECG), Sienna Felder (Amherst), Peyton Weaver (ECG), Cailyn Reynoso (Brookville), Sofia Coles (Rustburg), Makiah Revell (Heritage), Emma Kimberlin (Liberty), Natalie Palmer (Brookville), Emma Dooley (Brookville), Emily Henshel (JF), Dylan McNerney (Amherst).

Player of the Year: Devan Funke, E.C. Glass

Co-Coach of the Year: Willie Wilson (E.C. Glass) and Matt Houchins (LCA).