Glass girls beat Jefferson Forest in double OT, win Seminole crown

On April 27, 24 hours after she and E.C. Glass beat Jefferson Forest for the first time since 2015, AP Webb reflected on the momentous win and her game-deciding goal in that one. The junior described it as one of the best of her career — perhaps the best she might ever score.

About a month later, Webb might have to eat her words.

With her Hilltoppers once again locked in a tie with JF at City Stadium on Monday night, Webb delivered another game-winner. The score in April ended the extended skid the Hilltoppers carried at the time against their Seminole District rival, and set Glass up for a high seed in the upcoming Region 4D tournament. But this one, in the second overtime period, solidified bragging rights for her team.

Webb, with her second goal of the night, gave Glass a 2-1 victory and wrestled the Seminole trophy from the hands of the Cavaliers (13-5), who’d had a firm grasp on the hardware for the better part of the last decade.

“I’m so excited our team pulled it together,” said Webb, a forward who spurred the rally from the 1-0 deficit Glass (15-1) faced with less than 30 minutes to go. “… It was just such an awesome feeling.”

The final of her two scores came in the 88th minute, after a 1-1 stalemate in regulation forced overtime. The first five minutes went by with one shot and one save apiece for each team. Then, with precious time ticking away in the second, Webb found herself in a pack of JF defenders desperate to keep the ball from getting past them.

The Cavaliers did that initially, rebuffing an attempt by Lydia Ashcroft to find room for a shot. But then Webb found the ball on the left side of the field, kept possession on the slippery turf that had been drenched by rain throughout the game, found just enough space by dribbling around a defender who came a second too late, and booted a shot with her left foot. Marigrace McClendon, despite her best efforts, couldn’t make the stop as she dove to her left, and the ball found the bottom right corner of the net.

“It’s all a blur, honestly,” Webb said. “[The defender] didn’t step to me hard enough … and I was just lucky enough that it’s wet and it skimmed and that I hit it hard enough.”

Webb’s second goal Monday came at nearly as important a moment as the go-ahead goal she delivered in the April meeting in the same stadium. But that one came on a set play, a free kick. Her latest score was a showcase of skill, evident to all those taking cover under umbrellas in the stands and to her coach, Todd Olsen, who was named the Seminole District coach of the year Monday.

Olsen — who helped Glass sweep the district’s top awards after Kakie Johnson also was named player of the year Monday — called it “special” and “high-level” and credited Webb and the rest of his team for their “grittiness” to come from behind to secure a third win over JF on the season.

Webb and Ashcroft were the catalysts to the effort late that led to the tie and eventual win.

The two combined for Glass’ first goal in the 66th minute. In a play that looked almost identical to the two put together in the April 27 game, Ashcroft got free on the right side of the field and sent a blistering shot toward McClendon. The JF keeper made the stop, but Webb was waiting on the left side of the box, and sent the rebound into the goal for the equalizer.

“At the beginning of the game we weren’t connected, but as it kept going … we found each other and we found that connection and it ended up with her getting two goals,” said Ashcroft, who sported goosebumps both as a result of the excitement over the district crown and the weather. “It was amazing that we were able to connect that well and win off of that.

“It felt so good, and it felt really well-deserved. We worked so hard this season and pushed so hard against this team. … When we won, I just felt so good.”

Glass was flat for much of the first half, tallying just one shot to Jefferson Forest’s four, three of which were on goal.

In the second half, both teams picked it up, and JF had the upper hand for the first 20 minutes or so, during which time Izzy Wedemeyer scored to give the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead.

Her shot in the 54th minute came from distance, at least 25 yards, and didn’t have much behind it. But, after Glass keeper HG Garrett (seven saves) got a hand on it, the ball trickled in the left side of the net.

The goal came on one of JF’s eight shots on goal and 15 total shots. The Cavaliers held Glass to four shots on goal and seven overall, including two that almost went for goals for the Hilltoppers. Webb, in the 50th minute, and Ashcroft, in the 72nd minute, each got past McClendon, and each time a JF defender recovered in time to keep the ball from going into an empty goal.

But Webb made sure her team wouldn’t be left ruing the opportunities missed.

“We just had this mindset that we’re not gonna come all this way and lose,” she said.

On paper, the result ultimately does not have any bearing on the paths ahead for each team, with both already having secured spots and locked in their seeds for the Region 4D tournament. Jefferson Forest is the No. 5 seed and plays at No. 4 Western Albemarle (a team it fell to, 2-1, on May 10), at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. E.C. Glass, the No. 2 seed, will host No. 7 Orange County at City Stadium at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

