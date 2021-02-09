Glass girls, following perfect regular season, see campaign end because of COVID-19 protocols

Thomas remembered that contest, a 74-20 win, as an example of how dangerous her team was. Opponents didn’t know who to focus on, because any player can go off any night. And her team shared the ball, too, to maximize its potential.

“When I see a good 3-point shooter pass her shot up for a better 3-point shooter,” Thomas said, remembering back to Osei’s pass to Williams for her seventh triple of the night, “that’s when I know they’re in it for the team.”

Osei got credit for the assist there, but more often than not this season, it was Osborne who facilitated for her teammates — helping the Hilltoppers to double-digit wins in each of their eight games.

“Be a playmaker; make things happen,” Thomas said of her challenge to her point guard — one she’s certainly accomplished this year.

Osborne, in addition to her 6.4 ppg, averaged almost nine assists per game. Her 17 assists in the penultimate regular-season game are the most of any player in the state since 1995.

“You’ve gotta find out what everybody’s good at,” Osborne said. “You know Emily can shoot, so pass it to her. Harper, dump pass.”