Glass girls ready to battle LCA for Seminole District supremacy

The leaders of the E.C. Glass girls basketball team say the approach ahead of Wednesday’s game remains the same. They insist they’re not especially amped up for this one, not worried about this matchup providing a particularly difficult test.

But that the stage set for Wednesday is bigger than any the Hilltoppers have graced so far this season is undeniable. Because in this 4:30 p.m. meeting with Liberty Christian at LCA, plenty is on the line.

“We’re gonna play like we play every other game in the Seminole District,” Glass senior Jordyn-Wright Goode said after her team wrapped up its final preparation Tuesday. “Go out there and give everything we’ve got.”

The ’Toppers don’t have any other choice if they want to maintain hold of their supremacy in the Seminole District. At stake is sole possession of the top spot in the district and, for Glass, an undefeated record in league play that spans three-plus seasons.

Glass enters the contest — which originally was scheduled for Jan. 13 but delayed because of school-wide COVID protocols at Glass — with an unblemished 10-0 record this year, amassed against a district lacking competitiveness and the big names that dotted rosters in the past.

Its perfect showing in league play stretches beyond this season, though: no one has been able to topple the ’Toppers since January of 2019. Since then, they’ve gone 36-0 in district play.

LCA hopes to be the squad to end the streak, and the Bulldogs’ resume says they could accomplish the feat.

Liberty Christian is currently tied atop the league standings with Glass at 10-0. Like the Hilltoppers, the Bulldogs enter with just one loss on their resume, suffered in non-district play. Since then, LCA has won 10 straight.

Credit seven of those wins largely to the work of Avery Mills, a sophomore guard who’s drawn the attention of Division I teams with her superior ball handling skills and smooth shot. Mills, who sat out a few games with an injury, sports a double-digit scoring average and multiple 20- and 30-point outings.

Shut her down and Glass has a great shot at adding another win to its tally. Jamiyah Henry, an experienced senior guard, has drawn the assignment of guarding Mills, she said.

“We have really good defense, so I don’t think she’s gonna be scoring that much,” said Henry, who’s been counted on both defensively and as the Hilltoppers’ primary scorer this season following multiple other seasons as a starter.

“I’m face guarding her the whole time. … Once she passes, she’s not getting the ball back.”

Henry’s confidence spilled out in the statement, an attribute sometimes lacking in the past. As an underclassman a couple seasons ago, she was quieter and more hesitant. Now, she’s one of the engines for the Hilltoppers, averaging 18 points per game — many of which come from beyond the arc — to go with four assists and four steals per game.

Her mate in the backcourt, junior point guard Jeriyah Osborne, has stepped up over the past couple seasons, too, and is seeing her work pay off in the stat book.

Twice she’s been close to triple-doubles, recording 20 points, eight assists and 10 steals, and 22 points, nine assists and eight steals in games against Heritage. She averages 12 points, six assists and six steals.

“She’s seeing everything. She sets us up. She’s done a complete [180] in terms of taking control of our team,” first-year Glass coach Cedric Jones said. “She’s pretty much the leader and pretty much the head of the ship.”

And what makes Glass even more dangerous is the third piece of the “three-headed monster": Wright-Goode. The senior is an “old-school” post player, who pours out effort on both sides of the ball, Jones said. Offensively, she’s a force in the paint, often drawing fouls — and then knocking down free throws at a high rate. And she’s proven nearly impossible to stop on the boards.

Wright-Goode averages a double-double, with 12 rebounds to go with her 15 points per game, and she’s recorded more than 15 rebounds on multiple occasions. She didn’t waste any time getting to work, posting her best outing on the boards (22 rebounds) in the season opener against Halifax. She also had 26 points in that one.

“It’s night and day with Jordyn Wright-Goode on the floor,” the coach said.

Those three are the heart for Glass, Jones said, adding his rotation can go 11 deep.

“I’ve got confidence in any girl that we put out there,” he said, pointing to players like Harper Williamson and Emily Williams, who put up 15 points with four 3-pointers against Jefferson Forest on Monday.

Those girls will be counted on Wednesday to play well defensively, too, with Glass returning over the past several games to a full-court, man-to-man defense that causes havoc and creates turnovers against teams that don’t handle the ball well.

Glass knows, though, that LCA will come in prepared.

“Every team we play, they know we’re E.C. Glass, so we know they’re gonna give us their best shot,” Wright-Goode said.

The Hilltoppers, however, say they're ready to take on their biggest challenge of the season, so they can keep making progress toward their goal of a state tournament berth.

“With COVID, just to get basketball back and actually have a good game in this area, I think it’ll be good for the overall city and girls basketball,” Jones said.

“We’re just ready to play.”

