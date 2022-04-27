Glass girls soccer savors first win over Jefferson Forest since 2015

Locked in a 1-1 tie with Jefferson Forest with less than two minutes to play Tuesday night, E.C. Glass had done something most girls soccer teams in the area can only dream of.

The Cavaliers, after all, routinely pile up goals and lopsided wins — both this season and in each of their five preceding, dominant campaigns. With their one goal, the Hilltoppers already had outdone all of Jefferson Forest’s previous opponents this year, who all fell in shutout fashion. And barring any last-minute heroics, Glass knew, based on the game it had played so far and the defense it had employed to that point, it wouldn’t leave with a loss.

“We knew that would be a great accomplishment for us,” senior Lydia Ashcroft said, “because that would mean they wouldn’t get a win.”

Ashcroft and her teammates, though, had loftier aspirations even as time ticked off the clock at City Stadium.

Ashcroft was the stimulus for what happened next, a thrilling series of plays that unfolded over just a few seconds, but made the difference in the matchup of Seminole District rivals — a 2-1 Glass victory that meant more than just a single mark in the current season’s win column.

First, it was Ashcroft weaving through JF defenders until only the last line of defense, the goalkeeper, stood in her way. As quickly as she found separation, she unleashed a shot that ricocheted off the keeper’s hands to AP Webb, who was waiting 5 to 6 feet outside the left post.

And Webb, with her non-dominant left foot, tapped the ball into the left side of the goal for the game-winner.

“You always want to be the winning goal, but to see that happen, it’s been so crazy,” said Webb, who added she’s been dreaming of such a scenario since she was little and watched JF-Glass games from the stands.

Webb, a junior forward, wasn’t sure exactly how much time was left before the final whistle blew — since the clock was stopped when it hit two minutes, with stoppage time undetermined. She and other members of the Glass team said that 60 to 90 seconds or so before the buzzer did sound felt like a lifetime. But, “when it was over,” Ashcroft said, “just all this weight lifted off.”

She and her teammates gathered on the turf before fans made their way down to the field to join in the celebration. The Hilltoppers and their faithful fans wanted to savor the moment, because for the first time, this group of players had beaten Jefferson Forest.

Gone was the weight Glass carried around since 2015, the last year the Hilltoppers were victorious in the battle of the district’s best teams.

“We’ve been working so hard, pushing ourselves so hard,” Ashcroft said, “and to finally beat them after so many years, it felt so good.”

Gone was the mentality Glass carried in, according to coach Todd Olsen, that the Hilltoppers would perpetually finish behind JF.

“I’ve been telling them all year that they’re really good,” Olsen said. “… So now I think they’re starting to believe that. They needed to know they could do it.”

And gone was Jefferson Forest’s regular-season win streak. The one that dated back to 2017 and contained an unblemished district record. The Hilltoppers’ win Tuesday also was the first district loss for JF since 2015.

“It’s so surreal. I’m still not over it,” Webb said about 24 hours after scoring both of the Hilltoppers’ goals in the win, “but it’s such sweet revenge, because the rivalry is so heated.”

Webb broke a halftime tie that featured goose eggs on both sides of the scoreboard with her unassisted goal in the 48th minute. She was a few feet outside the 18-yard box when the ’Toppers ran their set play, which changed at the last second to have Webb rather than Ashcroft taking the free kick, Webb said.

With a strike that looked effortless, Webb knocked a grounder to the left of the JF wall and into the bottom left corner of the net.

“Both of the goals that game were just huge,” Webb said. But the second goal, she added, “was definitely the most important goal I have ever scored in high school, and might ever score.”

It answered the score by JF’s Isabella Wedemeyer. She recorded the Cavaliers’ lone goal about five minutes after Webb’s free kick.

The loss marked just the second time this season Forest has been held to fewer than four goals. The Cavs beat Lord Botetourt 1-0 in their season opener a month ago.

According to JF coach Matt Newton, his team didn’t play as he knew it could Tuesday. “Rarely” was there a moment, he said, “when we moved the ball like we have taught.”

But with the rematch scheduled for 7:30 p.m. next Thursday, May 5, at Sabre Stadium, there’s only time to quickly learn from the setback.

“Sometimes a loss is the best thing for you,” said Newton, who is perfectly fine with his athletes playing with a chip on their shoulder in the next one.

The coach who’s been at the helm since 2016 described his role in the win streak over Glass and every other district opponent as being “a lot of fun” and “an honor to be able to part of.” But now that it’s been broken, he hopes his team comes ready to play next week.

“The biggest thing is the drive for the game, having the energy for the game,” he said. “That’s what you hope, that you come out and fight.”

Olsen, meanwhile, believes he’ll get the same out of his players, though he’s glad the pressure has shifted some.

“We beat them and now they have to come and show up and figure out how to score against us,” he said, “so it’s a good position to be in.”

