Glass girls soccer shuts out JF, sweeps regular-season series

FOREST — Lydia Ashcroft fell to the ground near midfield at Sabre Stadium. With the score final, she let the cramps in her calves take her down to the turf. The E.C. Glass senior had nothing left to give after an 80-minute battle Thursday with the Hilltoppers’ fiercest rival in the girls soccer ranks, Jefferson Forest.

Neither did any of the 10 teammates Ashcroft shared the field with. The ’Toppers didn’t sub for the entirety of the contest. But for the group in white and royal blue, the pain and exhaustion soon gave way to a whole other set of feelings.

A 1-0 victory — earned after withstanding JF’s desperate comeback attempts and late offensive onslaught — ushered in relief. Then, exhilaration.

“We [had] never beaten them or come this close to beating them,” Glass senior Kakie Johnson said as she reflected on the road that led to Thursday night’s matchup. For five straight seasons before the current campaign, the Hilltoppers were winless against Seminole District powerhouse.

After the final whistle, they’d beaten the Cavaliers (7-3, 6-3 Seminole) twice in a span of a week and a half, following a 2-1 win last Tuesday.

“It’s such a good feeling,” Johnson added.

Surreal was another word she used in describing her team’s postgame experience. Johnson, though, said the sensation wasn’t because they didn’t have faith in their ability to reach their desired outcome.

“Usually, last year and in past games, I would go in thinking, ‘I don’t want to lose [by] more than two [goals].’ And this time, I went in and I was like, ‘We’re gonna win this,’” she said.

“It’s just us finally believing in ourselves, and I think it makes a huge difference on the field.”

From the start, a handful of Glass players in the center of the field worked to create offensive opportunities, countering JF’s work to take away the outside attack of forward AP Webb, one of the Hilltoppers’ most prolific scorers on the season.

At midfield, sophomore Libbie Sommardahl fought a crew of veteran Cavaliers for possession, winning the ball and finding teammates up top to put pressure on JF’s defense.

Most often, Ashcroft — the tall, skilled and versatile player listed on the roster as a defender who recently has been used more in Glass’ offensive attack — was on the receiving end. And Ashcroft, in that role again Thursday, executed her job perfectly in the early going.

The result was the game’s lone goal, which came on a play she started and ended in the 20th minute.

In the middle of the field, Ashcroft took a touch to settle the ball, then found Sarah Ramsey out wide to her right. She saw the potential developing all the way, and put herself in position to give Glass (12-1, 11-0) a lead.

“I trusted Sarah that she would either get it someone with a cross over my head or get it to me some way,” Ashcroft said. “But I just ran for it. I saw the ball and I just ran.”

With no one else to beat but the keeper, she sent a shot into the back of the net to set off celebrations on the field and in the stands that were well populated with Glass supporters and students.

“That buildup on that, that was perfection, and I thought it was one of our best goals of the year and maybe as good a goal as I’ve seen at any level,” Glass coach Todd Olsen, who also coaches the women’s team at Division III University of Lynchburg, said. “It was perfectly timed, and the finish was fantastic.”

Although it turned into the only score they needed for the win, the Hilltoppers didn’t have many other chances, as Jefferson Forest turned up the pressure in response to the deficit.

Glass took just six shots, three of them on goal. One temporarily resulted in a goal for Webb, but was called back because she was offside. Merigrace McClendon saved the other. JF, meanwhile, tallied 14 shots.

“They finished one [chance] and that was it,” JF coach Matt Newton said, crediting his team’s increased intensity for keeping Glass from continuing to build momentum. But his Cavaliers, he added, “have to take care of those opportunities.”

Throughout the game, the spacing was there for JF, and players like Carlie Freeman, Lauren Kavana, Isabella Wedemeyer and Grayson Yeager saw passing patterns and connections that could lead to quality chances. On a number of occasions, though, ideal first or second touches were hard to find, and rarely did the final pass set up an open shot.

Three of JF’s shots were on goal. The best of those three opportunities came with less than two minutes to go, from inside the box, but HG Garrett stepped in front of that desperate try and didn’t have to make any particularly great moves for the stop.

A handful of other shots went wide left or right, while one in the first half sailed just over the crossbar.

“We wanted it so bad that we weren’t composed up top. Every chance we got, we just wanted to outrun them, or didn’t make the right play all the time,” Wedemeyer said. “… We forced it a couple times. We should’ve … created [better] chances for ourselves, and we did not.”

For Glass, Johnson was the MVP, Olsen said, and was to thank for the limited number of times JF did test Garrett. Playing the role of sweeper for the first time under Olsen — a move the coach drew up on a napkin in the couple hours before kickoff, after Glass learned it would be without a starting defender because of a concussion — Johnson met JF’s forwards to either clear the ball or take it away to start the counter attack.

“I just tried to play my hardest, hustle as best I could,” she said after Glass became the first team to hold JF scoreless this season.

Glass and JF likely will meet again in the Seminole District tournament, which will feature the top four teams, in the upcoming weeks, and also could play each other in the Region 4D tournament.

