Glass girls turn up pressure, run away with season-opening victory over Heritage

Later in the half, in a span stretching about four minutes, Glass scored eight points off turnovers and added six second-chance points to go up 30-6.

Erin Howard sank a triple with less than a minute to go in the second quarter to give Heritage its third field goal of the game. The home team only knocked down two more shots the rest of the night, though, both of which came in the third quarter.

“It was a wake-up call for a lot of them, but they kept their heads high and kept fighting,” Heritage coach Omar Mays said, hoping his team can build on the experience Thursday’s game offered to a group that largely has not had much playing time at the varsity level.

Glass, meanwhile, had several backcourt players that carried an understanding of and familiarity with the game — along with plenty of intensity — into Thursday’s contest. And those athletes who fill out the guard spots on the Hilltoppers’ roster knew exactly how to exploit Heritage’s weaknesses.

They swarmed defensively full court, hedged into passing lanes and used their aggressiveness to create havoc and force turnovers that led to easy shots on the other end.