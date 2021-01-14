Glass girls turn up pressure, run away with season-opening victory over Heritage

Sometimes energy comes from great preparation in practice. Sometimes it comes from fans and the game-day atmosphere. Sometimes it comes from a hot hand on the court, someone who can’t be stopped offensively.
For the E.C. Glass girls basketball team, though, the energy sprang up from somewhere else.
The Hilltoppers, finally back from a 10-month hiatus, used their stifling defense to build momentum and run away with a lopsided victory over crosstown rival Heritage. Without the benefit of a normal offseason and without any spectators in the stands Thursday night at HHS, Glass still easily came out on top, 65-15.
“Once they got going, I thought we played pretty well,” Glass coach Anitra Thomas said.
It took a little while for her team to settle in initially, the first four minutes featuring the Hilltoppers and Pioneers trading points.
Heritage guard Lexi Miller hit a wide-open 3-pointer seconds in for the game’s first points. Less than two minutes later, she knocked down 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game at 4-all.
After that, nothing came easy for the Pioneers (0-2), as Glass’ defense took center stage.
The ’Toppers implemented their full-court press, and Heritage couldn’t find an answer. Turnovers piled up for HHS, spurring a 12-0 Glass run and resulting in an advantage the Hilltoppers (1-0) never relinquished.
Later in the half, in a span stretching about four minutes, Glass scored eight points off turnovers and added six second-chance points to go up 30-6.
Erin Howard sank a triple with less than a minute to go in the second quarter to give Heritage its third field goal of the game. The home team only knocked down two more shots the rest of the night, though, both of which came in the third quarter.
“It was a wake-up call for a lot of them, but they kept their heads high and kept fighting,” Heritage coach Omar Mays said, hoping his team can build on the experience Thursday’s game offered to a group that largely has not had much playing time at the varsity level.
Glass, meanwhile, had several backcourt players that carried an understanding of and familiarity with the game — along with plenty of intensity — into Thursday’s contest. And those athletes who fill out the guard spots on the Hilltoppers’ roster knew exactly how to exploit Heritage’s weaknesses.
They swarmed defensively full court, hedged into passing lanes and used their aggressiveness to create havoc and force turnovers that led to easy shots on the other end.
Glass forced 42 turnovers (while only committing nine), the overwhelming majority of which were live-ball turnovers. So the ’Toppers often were off to the races for layups.
“Our coach told us to get after the ball, run them out the gym, and I feel like that’s what we did,” Hilltoppers senior guard Amari Osei said. Osei recorded a non-traditional double-double with 14 points and 12 steals.
Those opportunities, combined with the chances created by their commitment to finding the ball on the offensive glass, led to a huge disparity in field goal attempts.
E.C. Glass had put up three times as many shots as Heritage and made more field goals than Heritage attempted, finishing 27 for 68 (39.7%) compared to HHS’s final line of 5 for 22 (22.7%).
“We don’t ever let up,” Osei added, simplifying her team’s philosophy.
Defense, according to Osei’s coach, Thomas, is the basis of the Hilltoppers’ identity.
Thursday showed, “We’re not changing who we are, our identity, and that is to pressure and to go [all out] for 32 minutes,” Thomas said.
Osei led her team defensively but was far from the only one to record multiple steals. Jamiyah Henry had nine steals, Jeriyah Osborne recorded six, and Jordyn Goode had four.
“It was tough,” Mays said of what his team ran up against in Glass’ defense, “but I explained to them at the beginning of the game, ‘We’re gonna make mistakes. It’s not about winning this game, it’s about getting better and improving throughout the season.’”
Henry, like Osei, had more points on her own than Heritage did as a team, tallying a game-high 19 points, including 12 that came via her 4-for-11 showing from beyond the arc. Goode added 11 points and had seven rebounds.
Osborne had eight points and seven assists. Harper Williamson had six points, and her performance on the boards impressed, too, as she recorded four of her points in the fourth quarter off offensive rebounds. A defensive rebound she pulled down and sent up the court on a long outlet pass late also led to two easy points for Glass.
Howard led HHS with five points. Kahniyah Alexander recorded a team-high six rebounds.