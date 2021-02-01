Glass-Heritage games moved to Tuesday, highlighting spate of affected games as season draws to close

Basketball teams at E.C. Glass and Heritage will have to wait only an extra 24 hours before facing off for the second and final time in the 2021 pandemic- and weather-altered season.

The boys and girls games, originally scheduled for Monday but postponed after Lynchburg received its first major snowstorm of the year, will be played Tuesday evening.

The boys game gets underway at 7 p.m. at Heritage. The girls game starts at 6 p.m. at E.C. Glass. Both games can be streamed live via the NFHS Network.

The rivalry highlights the closing week of a regular season imperiled on an almost daily basis by the coronavirus as schools attempted a return to high school sports for the first time since March.

Even though Glass and Heritage have watched as some of their games were altered, they are among the lucky ones. Schools in Bedford County (Jefferson Forest, Liberty and Staunton River) still have not returned to play, although the Bedford County School Board on Monday announced a special meeting Thursday evening to discuss the return of fall and spring sports. Also on Monday, Pittsylvania County Schools officially canceled all winter sports after postponing competition on a week-by-week basis for more than a month, dashing the hopes of athletes at Gretna, Dan River, Chatham and Tunstall.