Glass-Heritage games moved to Tuesday, highlighting spate of affected games as season draws to close

Basketball teams at E.C. Glass and Heritage will have to wait only an extra 24 hours before facing off for the second and final time in the 2021 pandemic- and weather-altered season.
The boys and girls games, originally scheduled for Monday but postponed after Lynchburg received its first major snowstorm of the year, will be played Tuesday evening.
The boys game gets underway at 7 p.m. at Heritage. The girls game starts at 6 p.m. at E.C. Glass. Both games can be streamed live via the NFHS Network.
The rivalry highlights the closing week of a regular season imperiled on an almost daily basis by the coronavirus as schools attempted a return to high school sports for the first time since March.
Even though Glass and Heritage have watched as some of their games were altered, they are among the lucky ones. Schools in Bedford County (Jefferson Forest, Liberty and Staunton River) still have not returned to play, although the Bedford County School Board on Monday announced a special meeting Thursday evening to discuss the return of fall and spring sports. Also on Monday, Pittsylvania County Schools officially canceled all winter sports after postponing competition on a week-by-week basis for more than a month, dashing the hopes of athletes at Gretna, Dan River, Chatham and Tunstall.
And given the state of things — entire teams have been forced to quarantine at several area schools this season — it may be a minor miracle Glass and Heritage will face off again. Both, relatively healthy this season, had only two available dates this final week after inclement weather forced games off the schedule Monday. In all, 15 events were either postponed to later this week or canceled all together, because time will not allow them to be made up before postseason play begins.
The Heritage boys squad (7-1) enters having won seven straight since its opening-night loss to Liberty Christian. It will try to defend its home court against the Hilltoppers (3-3), winners of two straight anxious for revenge after dropping a 67-51 decision at home on Jan. 14.
It was Glass' first outing, as a young team new to the varsity ranks that hadn't even scrimmaged yet was trying to find its identity with its point guard, O'Maundre Harris.
"I had never even seen my team play," coach DJ Best recalled. Three Hilltoppers — Zach Smith, Camp Conner and Aidan Treacy — were in double figures that night, but Glass faltered in the second half.
Things could be much different Tuesday. The Pioneers will face a Glass team more in tune with itself, with better knowledge of Best's offensive and defensive systems, and with more resolve.
On the flip side, Heritage is playing its best basketball of the season, using turnovers to get transition buckets and moving the ball well to find either open jumpers or power the ball into the lane.
"I've watched Glass from afar," HHS coach Tony Crews said, "and what I've seen, as they've gotten more games under their belt, is they seem to be coming into their own, going back to what the Glass formula has always been."
Crews likes where his team is right now, too. Backed by a wide array of players who can make a difference, including Jacobi Lambert, Kyle Ferguson, Bre'Andre Horsley, the Pioneers should be a postseason threat in Region 3C. Win Tuesday and they'll battle Liberty Christian (7-1) for Seminole District supremacy Thursday night, if the the Bulldogs defeat Brookville on Tuesday.
On the girls side, E.C. Glass is poised to claim its second straight Seminole regular-season title. It defeated a young Heritage team by 50 points last month and will face Brookville on Thursday. Win both games and Anitra Thomas' Hilltoppers will finish the regular season with a perfect record. Glass is currently 6-0.
The veteran Hilltoppers, led by Amari Osei, Jamiyah Henry, Jeriyah Osborne and Jordyn Wright-Goode, are coming off a 2019-20 season in which they notched the program's first state tournament appearance since 2011 and reeled off victories in 17 of their first 18 games, including 11 in a row at one point.
They seem not to have missed a beat so far in 2021 as the postseason nears.