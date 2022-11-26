Glass holds off Salem, punches first state semifinal berth since 1995

There’s more work to be done, players and coaches quickly said as postgame activities wound down at Lynchburg City Stadium on Saturday evening.

But this moment, this was what the Hilltoppers had in mind when Salem twice cut E.C. Glass’ lead to one score in the fourth quarter. It was what they’d thought of as they embarked on the playoffs a few weeks ago. What they’d hoped for at the start of offseason workouts in the summer. And what they’d been working toward for each of the previous three seasons, when they started their climb back toward the top of the area and region ranks.

“It’s what the build has been [about]. The rebuild, the process. Last year, we felt like we could do it, [but] we weren’t able to get it done,” senior quarterback George White said.

But this year’s group, he added, it’s embodied mental toughness. So when Salem answered Glass’ punches late, the Hilltoppers didn’t fold. They countered with their own strengths, each blow chipping away at Salem’s postseason hopes.

By the end, their ability to convert in late-down situations — in combination with a defense that was lights-out in the first half, and with a few costly Salem mistakes — sent Glass players running after their coach, ready to shower Jeff Woody with what remained inside their water cooler, to celebrate a 35-21 win in the Region 4D championship.

“Hard work pays off,” Woody said. “… They’ve run the marathon.”

For their resilience amid the gauntlet that is the regular season against the Seminole District, and against a pair of quality teams in the playoffs, Glass was rewarded with a trip to the state semifinals, its first since 1995.

Salem didn’t make it easy, though, and showed twice in the fourth quarter that Glass couldn’t afford to let its guard down.

It was a wild frame featuring two scores apiece from the teams. The first came from Salem just 28 seconds in.

The Spartans (10-3) forced a pair of punts from Glass in the quarter. Both led to points for Salem.

Midway through the frame, Peyton Lewis made the Hilltoppers play by scampering 76 yards to the end zone on the first play of Salem’s ensuing drive, cutting the lead to 28-21 after teammate and QB DaRon Wilson (5-of-12 passing for 41 yards with two interceptions) ran in a two-point conversion.

Earlier, the offense didn’t even have to take the field for Salem to put up points. Instead, Jayon Green scooped up a blocked punt and returned it 28 yards for the score. That TD cut Glass’ lead to 21-13.

But after each of those scores, Glass (12-1) found the response.

The ’Toppers converted on third down on one drive and then on fourth down on another to stifle Salem’s mounting momentum.

Following Green’s return, Vari Gilbert hauled in pass from White (who passed the 2,000-yard passing mark on the season Saturday) on third-and-4 near the nine-minute mark. White faked a handoff and instead found Gilbert — his favorite target of the night, who had five catches for 127 yards to go with 63 yards rushing — in the middle of the field. Gilbert shimmied through the arms of a defender and sprinted away to score.

Gilbert and White combined for another third-down conversion that went for a TD in the third quarter, when White dumped the ball off short to Gilbert on third-and-7 and then shook one tackle on the way down the left side and into the end zone.

“I like when my team depends on me,” Gilbert said. “It really means a lot that I could come up clutch in those situations.”

The Hilltoppers’ other big late-down conversion came from Mike Thomas, a junior running back and linebacker. On fourth-and-1 with 46.7 seconds left in the game, he took the handoff at the Salem 32-yard line and all but sealed the Glass win.

Thomas ran hard up the middle, breaking one tackle and then dragging a pile of Spartans defenders to the 3-yard line. Jerry Cashwell punched in the game’s final score on the next play.

“I was just thinking, 'Let’s put it to sleep,’” Thomas said of his run, one of 20 totes on the night that led to a team-high 134 rushing yards and the game's opening score (a 2-yard run) — his fourth game with 100-plus yards in the last six weeks.

The drive also was kept alive by a Salem penalty. The Spartans clamped down defensively after surrendering two quick first downs early in the possession and had Glass facing fourth-and-5 from the Salem 46. They saw disaster strike when they jumped offside to give the Hilltoppers the first down, handing the hosts a first down via penalty for the fourth time Saturday.

“I thought we played a more disciplined game today,” Woody said, referring to his team’s composure to keep from giving away easy yards on penalties, as it’s done on several occasions this season. Salem was flagged seven times for 45 yards, but the mistakes came at costly moments. Glass had eight penalties for 50 yards.

The Hilltoppers also were especially pleased with their defense, which surrendered 232 yards of total offense to Salem, 140 of which came in the second half. Lewis, who finished with a game-high 138 yards rushing, had almost one-third of that offense on his long TD run.

Glass’ Michael Osei recorded a pair of interceptions, including one with no time left on the clock in the second quarter to preserve the first-half shutout. His second kept Salem from taking advantage of good field position (it started at the 50) after a long kickoff return.

The Hilltoppers also held Salem to 10 points below its season scoring average, and its final output marked just the fourth time this season it’s scored less than 33 points.

“That dog defense be biting,” Thomas said of his team’s showing on that side of the ball, which complemented an offense that put up 403 yards and also got a TD from Taeon Mosby (a 4-yard run).

Thomas, who helped Glass put together its first 12-win campaign since 1992, said the victory was especially satisfying given how much of a powerhouse Salem historically has been.

The Spartans entered Saturday’s contest with 10 state championships, behind only Hampton for most championships won (17) in the Virginia High School League record book. Salem also had won three straight region titles, including one over Glass in 2019, the last year the Hilltoppers advanced to that round of the playoffs. In the last 11 seasons, Salem has appeared in the region title game 10 times, winning nine of those contests.

But Glass wasn’t intimidated.

“We were coming into this week knowing we were the better team. Nobody really believed in us but us,” Thomas said, “so it’s … good to get the dub.”

The Hilltoppers will host Region 4C champ Kettle Run in the state semis next week (time and date to be announced).