Glass' Leland Landes becomes first Division I commit in girls lacrosse program's history

Leland Landes didn’t have any expectations as she traveled to Radford this past weekend. Headed into a clinic hosted by the RU women’s lacrosse team, the E.C. Glass senior hoped only to gain new insight and skills she could apply in her final season.

By the time drills wrapped up Saturday afternoon, she’d accomplished what she’d hoped. From members of the Highlanders team, the goalie received several tips: Keep your chest and head up, and the head of your stick facing forward, when taking shots; maintain a strong stance; explode out to the ball defensively, making sure your back foot isn’t dragging and slowing you down.

Then, as she prepared to depart campus for the trek back to Lynchburg, Landes learned she’d be taking another souvenir back with her: an offer to become a Highlander in 2023.

“Very surprised,” Landes said. “Did not think that I was gonna get this opportunity.”

On Tuesday, three days after she received the offer, Landes’ commitment to play at Radford became official. The career she thought was nearing its end has been extended — a more-than-welcomed development for both Landes and the E.C. Glass girls lacrosse program.

Landes, with Tuesday’s news, became the first girl from Glass to commit to play lacrosse at the Division I level.

“It means the world,” Glass coach Jace Crockett said. “Just shows that we are on the map.”

Crockett, along with his team, are quick to acknowledge their position in the realm of E.C. Glass athletics. For years, the boys squad has garnered headlines and attention, and rightfully so, given their 2018 state championship and four straight trips to the state title game (five to the semifinals) in the last five seasons. The girls squad has labored in the shadows as a result, but has followed an upward trajectory all the while.

The group made the state tournament for the first time this spring, amassing a program-best 12-6 record on the way. The Division I commitment by Landes — who served as the “backbone” of that team, according to Crockett, someone who used her athleticism to not only own the crease but command the defense and the area surrounding the goal as she recorded a 58% save percentage and a single-season school-record 210 saves — represents another highlight for the burgeoning program.

“It gives us credibility,” said Crockett, who added he was overwhelmed to the point of tears when he heard about the offer.

According to Landes, Crockett is largely to thank for her unexpected opportunity. Upon moving to the area from Dallas, Texas, Crockett pushed Landes to get involved in 214 Lacrosse, a club based in the Lone Star State for which he serves as director of operations. Through the organization, Landes has been able to play in multiple events throughout the country, and she benefited from the help of a recruiting coordinator as she searched for opportunities to play in college.

“I knew when I saw her in eighth grade when [I] first got here … I saw something in her,” Crockett said, remembering his first glimpses of Landes when she played for the local Blue Ridge Lacrosse Club. Landes had only been playing the sport for a couple years, choosing initially to try it out with classmates, she explained.

The coach quickly understood, though, the potential she owned. “My gut just told me that’s a special talent,” he said.

Crockett, it turned out, was right.

Landes said she received interest from Division I, II and III schools in Georgia, Florida and Indiana during her recruiting process, which began in earnest last year.

Along the way, Landes figured out she’d wanted to attend a college closer to home. With that criterion in mind, along with the importance of finding the right fit educationally, Landes said she started to realize a path for continuing her lacrosse career was quickly narrowing.

Many of the in-state schools she could envision herself attending already had commitments from goalies or had goalies on their roster. And although she’d heard there had been interest from Radford in the past, an email she sent to the staff in July about her potential to join the team went unanswered.

So, Landes concluded — and, before her trip Saturday to Radford, believed — the door to college lacrosse was closed.

“I kind of just put it to bed,” Landes said.

Crockett explained he saw Landes deflate some in response, but he hadn’t lost hope.

“She doubted herself,” the coach said. Still, he kept encouraging her. “You’re better than what you think, what you hear,” was his message. “You’re a stud. I believe in you.”

Landes saw that belief, along with her commitment to the sport, pay off Saturday, when the seemingly closed door swung open again. Landes said she was thanking Radford coach Samantha Hurley for the chance to be included in Saturday’s clinic when Hurley extended the offer.

“It’s very exciting, and I feel like I wouldn’t be here without my [Glass] teammates,” Landes said. “They encourage me, they make me better. I know that a bunch of those girls are great players and can go and play in college. I just happen to be the first [to go Division I].”

Landes — who will follow in her dad’s footsteps by attending his alma mater — said she committed shortly after receiving the offer because the school is within her desired proximity to home and offers the right educational opportunities. The lacrosse program, of course, also checks off items on her wish list, including an “approachable” coach in Hurley and players that prioritize team chemistry.

With the goalie now assured of a chance to write another chapter in her lacrosse story, Crockett looks forward to what Landes will do in her final high school season in the spring — and how Landes’ commitment will turn to fodder for the Hilltoppers program and girls lacrosse in the area.

“Hopefully,” Crockett said, “this inspires others to go for their dreams.”