Glass' Megan and Spencer Knight, highlight region tennis play, along with perfect Hilltoppers boys and LCA girls teams

It seems like Megan and Spencer Knight have always had a racket in their hands.
They’ve been around tennis since they were 3 or 4 years old and living in Arizona, learning the game their father, Kevin, has always been passionate about. Competitively, they hit the courts in middle school and began flourishing under the guidance of Boonsboro Country Club pro Drew Robinson. They became playing partners over the years, giving each other their best.
And now the Knights are beginning an unusual quest together. They enter postseason play in the Virginia High School League’s regional team competition Monday occupying the No. 1 spots for their respective teams (at doubles, Megan joins with senior Grayson Laughon and Spencer with senior Wolfgang Ploch).
The Knights also will represent Glass in the individual regionals at singles and doubles, which will be staged the week of May 31 through June 4. They’re likely to be the favorites there and move on to state brackets.
As a sophomore, Megan Knight won the Region 4D individual championship and advanced to the state finals. Her junior year was upended because of the pandemic.
“It’s really cool to have us both at No. 1,” Megan said after practice this week. “He’s been my hitting partner since forever. It’s been me and him and my dad playing together all this time, so it’s special to be able to do this.”
Then she glanced at her brother, a junior. “I don’t know what it’s like for you,” she added.
“It’s pretty great,” Spencer said with a laugh.
Spencer earned his No. 1 singles spot by beating out Ploch, who has served as Glass’ No. 1 singles player in the past. The two top seeds, together with an all-around complete player at No. 3 in Henry Scruggs, give the Glass boys a lights-out top half of the order. Carter Rennyson, Devon Davis and Aaron Dendy round things out in singles play.
The Glass boys are 8-0, and no player has lost a match this season at singles or doubles, giving the squad an overall 72-0 record if you count up all those individual matches. That’s one reason coach Tim Matthews has a good feeling about this team as the postseason begins.
The Glass boys are the No. 1 seed in Region 4D. They receive a bye to the semifinals where they play either No. 4 Amherst or No. 5 Jefferson Forest (who meet Monday).
“Honestly, all-around it’s the strongest team I’ve had a chance to coach,” Matthews said, referencing the Hilltoppers’ depth. “We’re not just strong at 1 and 2. We’re strong 1 through 6. We have incredible potential to not only do well in regionals but, I think, to ideally advance.”
Spencer Knight, Matthews said, is “playing the best tennis I’ve seen him play. He’s just absolutely on top of his game right now.”
Glass’ senior-laden group (of the 18 players on the roster, 10 are seniors) came out swinging after having last season canceled. “You don’t know what you have until it’s gone,” Matthews said. “But I think the kids came in here with a different fervor, different motivation, different focus.”
Spencer Knight pointed to another aspect: many players grew up playing together at Boonsboro. So did Jefferson Forest No. 1 singles player Jack Riordan, another player to watch in the next couple weeks, who gave Knight a tough match the last time the two played. Knight eventually won 9-7.
The Glass girls are more youthful, with 13 freshman (three of which are in the top six). They’ll be the No. 3 seed and host No. 6 George Washington on Monday. Also in the field is No. 4 JF, which hosts No. 5 Amherst on Monday.
Glass will be led by Megan Knight, who has incorporated more off-the-court training, like running, into her workouts. She also now practices with the boys squad.
In Region 3C, watch out for the girls from Liberty Christian. They’re 9-0 this season and feature a tough 1 through 6 singles in Ella Anderson, Catherine Mowry, Kenzie Fritz, Abby Anderson, Shayla Hoover, Belle Rogers.
LCA takes the No. 2 seed in the region tournament, which begins May 28. Class 3 will do things differently than Class 4 this year, moving its singles and doubles tournaments to early next week.
That means Ella Anderson, a 6-foot senior, represents the Bulldogs in the singles tournament at the No. 1 spot in Fishersville on Monday. All three rounds will be played that day. She’ll then play again with Mowry on Tuesday in the doubles tournament that will feature the same format. It’s a grueling schedule for any tennis player at any level.
Then, it’s on to team play, where the Bulldogs begin their state title quest by hosting Heritage on Friday. The majority of LCA’s wins have been of the 9-0 variety, and the Bulldogs have been so dominant they’ve only lost seven individual games all season. That, after a season that was canceled, when coach Larry Bell had a strong feeling they’d be the best in the area. They never got to prove it then, though, and now they have.
“These girls have worked hard,” Bell said. “They’ve done everything I could ask them.”