Glass' Megan and Spencer Knight, highlight region tennis play, along with perfect Hilltoppers boys and LCA girls teams

It seems like Megan and Spencer Knight have always had a racket in their hands.

They’ve been around tennis since they were 3 or 4 years old and living in Arizona, learning the game their father, Kevin, has always been passionate about. Competitively, they hit the courts in middle school and began flourishing under the guidance of Boonsboro Country Club pro Drew Robinson. They became playing partners over the years, giving each other their best.

And now the Knights are beginning an unusual quest together. They enter postseason play in the Virginia High School League’s regional team competition Monday occupying the No. 1 spots for their respective teams (at doubles, Megan joins with senior Grayson Laughon and Spencer with senior Wolfgang Ploch).

The Knights also will represent Glass in the individual regionals at singles and doubles, which will be staged the week of May 31 through June 4. They’re likely to be the favorites there and move on to state brackets.

As a sophomore, Megan Knight won the Region 4D individual championship and advanced to the state finals. Her junior year was upended because of the pandemic.