Glass' Megan Knight gets revenge, becomes first girl from Lynchburg area to capture a state singles title

The match was moved from outdoor courts at Huntington Park to James River Country Club's indoor courts because of rain in the area. That meant Knight would play on a surface similar to the one she grew up playing on at Boonsboro Country Club.

And indeed, when things got tight in the second set Saturday, she envisioned she was at Boonsboro, playing with her father, Kevin, who began teaching her the game as a child. She could almost hear Kevin's voice in her head, urging her onward, through tough points. Those memories helped her stay relaxed Saturday, as Weis toughened up and became aggressive in the second set.

Knight's 6-1 first-set victory came in shocking fashion. Given that she and Weis, destined to meet for a second time, had battled to a 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) finish that gave the Hanover standout the title two years prior, it's likely no one expected Knight to come out with such fire and accuracy.

"I think [Weis] was stunned by how much Megan had improved since the last time they had played," Brown said.

Knight went up 4-1, 30-love in the second set, forcing Weis on the defensive. Knight forced match point with a 5-2 lead, but Weis found new life, winning three straight games to force a 5-5 tie before taking a 6-5 lead.