Glass' O'Maundre Harris named Region 4D player of the year

After a breakout junior year in which he averaged 20.9 points per game, E.C. Glass point guard O'Maundre Harris has been named Region 4D player of the year.

He led the Hilltoppers to the Class 4 state tournament, where they lost Friday night by four points at Loudoun County in the quarterfinal round. Harris poured on 20 points in that game.

With Harris' reputation as a slasher who can get to the rim and then kick out or score high-percentage shots, Glass went 21-6 this season. Harris was the catalyst, finishing with numerous double-doubles, hauling down his fair share of rebounds, leading the team in assists, and racking up steals in Glass' press defense. He was also named the Seminole District player of the year last month.

In addition to being named player of the year, Harris earned a spot on the region's first team along with teammate Aidan Treacy. Treacy, also a junior, averaged 11.8 points for Glass and served as a reliable long- and mid-range shooter.

Amherst's AJ Jordan earned a spot on the second team. The junior led the Lancers by averaging 12.6 points per game. Jefferson Forest's Jack Wimmer, who was a first-team all-Seminole selection, joined Jordan on the all-region second team.

Glass senior center Owen Dunlop and JF senior guard Braden French received honorable mention honors.

See the full region team below.

All-Region 4D teams

Player of the Year: O'Maundre Harris, E.C. Glass

Coach of the Year: Darren Maynard, Western Albemarle

First team: Jakobe Dixon (GW-Danville), JJ Gulley (Pulaski), O'Maundre Harris (E.C. Glass), JJ MacDonald (Orange County), Josh Sime (Western Albemarle), Isaac Sumpter (Western Albemarle), Aidan Treacy (E.C. Glass), Owen Walters (Blacksburg).

Second team: Josh Bourne (Pulaski), Zach Carter (Halifax), Tanner Dallas (Salem), Donavan Howard (GW-Danville), AJ Jordan (Amherst) Mathew Joyce (Blacksburg), Osiris Ross (Halifax), Jack Wimmer (Jefferson Forest).

Honorable mention: Owen Dunlop (E.C. Glass), Braden French (Jefferson Forest), Tucker Halsey (Blacksburg), Qwenton Spellman (Louisa), Luca Tesoriere (Western Albemarle), Xavier Walter (GW-Danville).