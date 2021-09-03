Glass overwhelms Gretna in shutout win

E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody had plenty to say as the stands emptied at City Stadium on Friday night. There was a long list of players to praise for their work on the gridiron. Coaches to compliment for their work in the offseason that propelled the Hilltoppers to the highs they’ve already accomplished in the young campaign.
But a single phrase Woody offered, one those in the sports world know well, proved the most apropos analysis of the 48 minutes that had just transpired: “Defense wins championships. Offense sells tickets,” he said, then added, “and I think we did both today.”
The scoreboard that lit up the night sky in Lynchburg told of the offensive show the Hilltoppers put on, but Glass’ smothering defense was even more impressive, making for a long night for visiting Gretna. The ‘Toppers notched a shutout, 56-0, and improved to 2-0 on the season.
Having beat another Class 4 team, Jefferson Forest, in Week 1, Class 2 Gretna (1-1) had athleticism and momentum to pull from coming in. But the Hawks were outmatched from the start in this one.
Gretna finished with just 21 yards of total offense. Twenty-four carries went for zero rushing yards. The Hawks punted seven times and turned the ball over on a fumble and interception. They only made it into Glass territory three times.
“In the end I felt like our guys fought,” Gretna coach Shaun Miller said. “We just succumbed to a better team.”
There were some early mistakes for Glass, along with a few other mental errors in the form of unforced penalties smattered throughout the game. But George White and a litany of athletes made up for those, authoring masterful drives Gretna didn’t have any hope of stopping.
White opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run — even though, as luck would have it, he netted zero yards on the ground after his other carry went for a 1-yard loss — and Glass went up 14-0 in the first quarter. The Hilltoppers fumbled three times, losing possession twice, in the first quarter, but recovered quickly.
Glass was up 35-0 at the half, with five different players scoring.
“We’ve got multiple weapons that we can use at any time,” Mike Thomas, who finished with 70 yards and a TD on 11 carries, said.
White also threw a 17-yard TD pass to Lyvarius Gilbert. Thomas and Tavion Jenkins had scoring runs of 6 yards and 1 yard, respectively, and Christopher Walker-Wells turned a Gretna interception into six points on his return of about 28 yards.
Eli Wood, Q Foster and Jamarion Kittrell scored in the second half for Glass. Aidan Palys went 8 for 8 on extra points.
“The thing is, there’s only one football, and we’ve got a lot of good athletes that can do things with the football,” Woody said of his team’s ability to “spread the wealth.”
He also pointed out that Glass was able to adjust to Gretna keying in on Wood, a receiver, early. “We started … putting in Eli in different situations so that we could have other guys show up. We want to get guys confident," the coach said.
Despite Gretna’s best efforts defensively against Wood in particular, he still was able to find the upper hand on his TD catch. The 39-yard shot down the left sideline from White wasn’t perfectly placed, and Gretna’s Cameron Mabins got his hand on the ball to tip it.
Wood, though, somehow grabbed it out of the air and made it into the end zone.
“George just puts it up there, and I try and go get it,” he said. “That’s my job.”
His other job Friday night was limiting Gretna’s chances offensively. As a defensive back, he delivered a huge hit in the first quarter, knocking the ball loose from Matthew Roman for an incompletion and shutting down one of the Hawks’ few opportunities for a sizeable gain.
“We fly around,” Wood said, smiling and gesturing to explain, “and we make plays. That’s what we do.”
Glass’ defensive prowess mostly showed at the line of scrimmage. Linemen like Neo Corsini, Kenneth Smith and Ma’Quwan Farmer were in total control there, pressuring quarterback Haden Moon into quick throws that more often than not fell incomplete.
Glass also routinely swallowed up players in the backfield, with 10 Hawks plays going for negative yardage.
Moon had the most offense to his name at the end of the night with 18 yards on 3-of-14 passing (and one interception) and 10 yards on seven carries. Jamarius Giggetts had one catch for 15 yards.
For Glass, Gilbert had five catches for 66 yards, and Wood had two grabs for 61 yards. Kittrell led the Hilltoppers on the ground with 87 yards on six carries and was one of four players with at least 51 yards rushing. White was 9-of-15 passing for 168 yards and two TD throws.