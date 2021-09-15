Glass players, amped up for Saturday matchup, hoping to take back brown jug from Heritage

When the battle for that unassuming brown jug rolls around, players young and experienced know there’s a little more to this contest.

“The energy on the field is just different,” E.C. Glass quarterback George White said, remembering the last time his team met Heritage on the gridiron at City Stadium back in the spring.

The Pioneers in orange and Hilltoppers in royal blue Saturday will, no doubt, be animated once again Saturday at 2 p.m. They all know the stakes of this city rivalry, known as the Jug Bowl.

That’s probably why, even after practice wrapped Wednesday at Glass, White and his teammates were amped up.

As White answered questions about the upcoming matchup, and about what’s propelled the Hilltoppers to their 3-0 record, his teammates Eli Wood and Mike Thomas didn’t just sit back and listen. They piggy-backed on White’s answers and even contradicted his responses when they felt necessary.

“Just go about business as usual,” White said in response to a question about preparations for Heritage (2-1), trying to be the stoic leader he’s been so far this season.

Meanwhile, Wood looked over at Thomas, and the two got together and whispered as Wood made a motion with his hands signaling his disagreement.