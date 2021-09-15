Glass players, amped up for Saturday matchup, hoping to take back brown jug from Heritage

When the battle for that unassuming brown jug rolls around, players young and experienced know there’s a little more to this contest.
“The energy on the field is just different,” E.C. Glass quarterback George White said, remembering the last time his team met Heritage on the gridiron at City Stadium back in the spring.
The Pioneers in orange and Hilltoppers in royal blue Saturday will, no doubt, be animated once again Saturday at 2 p.m. They all know the stakes of this city rivalry, known as the Jug Bowl.
That’s probably why, even after practice wrapped Wednesday at Glass, White and his teammates were amped up.
As White answered questions about the upcoming matchup, and about what’s propelled the Hilltoppers to their 3-0 record, his teammates Eli Wood and Mike Thomas didn’t just sit back and listen. They piggy-backed on White’s answers and even contradicted his responses when they felt necessary.
“Just go about business as usual,” White said in response to a question about preparations for Heritage (2-1), trying to be the stoic leader he’s been so far this season.
Meanwhile, Wood looked over at Thomas, and the two got together and whispered as Wood made a motion with his hands signaling his disagreement.
“Definitely extra motivation,” Thomas, a sophomore running back and linebacker, said. Like White, Thomas knows bragging rights — and a chance for Glass to get back on track in the rivalry series after losing three straight — are on the line; but there’s no way this week is just like any other week.
“It’s Glass-Heritage,” Wood chimed in, knowing that at this point, there’s not much more he needs to say to portray how much he cares about this one.
Wood in particular is counting down the hours before kickoff. The senior wide receiver and defensive back has experienced plenty of big games during his time at Glass, having played key roles on other successful Hilltoppers teams. He hasn’t, however, been able to play a down in the biggest regular-season game for the football team.
Wood has been injured in each of the previous meetings between Glass and Heritage during his varsity career.
“I’m [champing] at the bit,” he said, “and I cannot wait until 2’olock hits on Saturday.”
Wood is an integral part of the offense for Glass — and receivers looking to catch long passes should watch out, too, given Wood’s ability to put an end to plays in a hurry with huge hits on the defensive side. He’s been White’s favorite target so far, the two combining for 18 receptions, six touchdowns and 397 yards.
“I just throw it up to him and he gets it,” White said of Wood.
And later, after teasing his QB some, Wood echoed the sentiment: “I have full confidence in Georgey.”
White so far has thrown for an area-leading 666 yards and 11 touchdowns (with three interceptions).
The QB was thrust into the starting position last season as a sophomore. He immediately took control to start the current campaign, tallying six of his TD tosses against Class 3 traditional powerhouse Lord Botetourt.
Four of those six scores were on passes to Wood. The others went to Markevus Graves and Lyvarius Gilbert, the team’s second-leading receiver at 181 yards on 10 catches through three games.
White has completed about 60% (40 of 67 passes) in helping Glass past Botetourt, Gretna and George Washington. That completion percentage could be better, he said.
“That’s not very good. That guy sucks,” White said jokingly of himself.
His coach, Jeff Woody, also aims for increased accuracy from his QB, but he’s “absolutely” pleased with White’s numbers so far, which he credits to the chemistry White has with receivers.
Wood and White, for example, have been playing together since they were on the same rec team in elementary school. White played center and Wood was QB — Wood “taught [White] everything he knows,” the receiver claims.
“They’ve been doing this ever since Jimmy cracked corn, and they care,” the coach said, praising their passion for the game and inability to be fazed by challenges that lie ahead. “They’re tough. Both of them will go into hell with a water pistol.”
That’s certainly the attitude the two and their teammates carry into Saturday. They’re desperate to end the skid to the Pioneers, which began with a 25-22 loss in 2018 and also includes what they believe to be a “terrible” 31-7 defeat last season to atone for.
The losses in 2018 and ‘19 came by a combined four points. One of those losses occurred in overtime.
Glass knows Heritage boasts plenty of well-disciplined, talented players heading into this matchup, so another close game isn’t out of the question. The final margin, however, doesn’t matter so much to the Hilltoppers right now. The only thing on their minds is that they have more points than the Pioneers when the final buzzer sounds.
“All we want to do is walk out of that stadium with a win — and that jug,” Wood said. “We need to get that jug where it belongs.”