Glass' Sorenson heads to national combine after strong freshman season
Glass' Sorenson heads to national combine after strong freshman season

062421-lna-sports-glasslax-p9.JPG

The Hilltoppers will look to freshman attack Robert Sorenson for scoring Saturday, when they host Dominion in the Class 4 state championship.

 Lee Luther Jr., For The News & Advance

E.C. Glass standout lacrosse player Robert Sorenson is one of approximately 140 high school boys selected to compete this week in the National Team Development Program Combine in Sparks, Maryland. 

The sophomore attack was identified by USA Lacrosse as one of the nation's top youth players after a sensational freshman campaign in which he scored 38 goals and added eight assists in the pandemic-shortened season to help the Hilltoppers reach the Class 4 state title game for the fourth straight year. He also scored four times off five attempts during the state title game. 

The three-day combine, which began Tuesday and continues through Thursday, includes on-field training, strength and conditioning, recruiting and sports psychology training. 

After the combine ends, 44 players will be selected and split between two squads, the U16 and U18 teams, and will compete alongside the U.S. men's national team during the Fall Classic, to be held Oct. 15 through 17. 

