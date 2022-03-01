Glass, Staunton River girls both looking for elusive state tourney win

From the regular season through the Seminole District and Region 4D tournaments, the 2021-22 campaign has been a whirlwind for the E.C. Glass girls, who more than once played three or four games in a week’s span. So given the chance to take a couple deep breaths before their postseason continues, the Hilltoppers were deliberately more relaxed inside McCue Gymnasium during practices early this week.

Don’t confuse the more laid-back pace with a lack of passion, though.

“They know what’s going on,” E.C. Glass coach Cedric Jones said of his group, led by a trio of upperclassmen. “They know this game is big.”

The contest the coach was referring to is set for Friday. The Hilltoppers — along with the Staunton River Golden Eagles, the area’s other girls team still standing — will hit the road for a game that puts everything on the line: a win-or-go-home state quarterfinal.

At stake for girls like Jamiyah Henry and Jordyn Wright-Goode is a chance to play at least one more game. Glass’ leading scorers are staring down the end of career, their only guaranteed contest left a 6:30 p.m. matchup Friday with Millbrook.

In Moneta, conversations between members of the girls team this week have a similar focus. Twin sisters Cali and Jeni Levine, the Golden Eagles’ senior leaders, carry their team into a 6 p.m. game Friday at Spotswood.

And although winning would mean neither team has to turn in its jerseys just yet, coming out on top Friday would be historic, as well. Neither Glass, which has earned its third state berth in program history, nor Staunton River, which has reached final level of postseason play for the fourth time, has a victory in the state tournament to its name.

“I know it would mean a lot to them,” SRHS coach Kim Jones said. “Being able to get over that hump … would mean a lot to our community, as well.”

The Golden Eagles’ coach has been on the sideline for each of the last two trips Bedford school made, in 2009 and 2012. The first of those two berths ended a 16-year state tourney drought for SRHS.

Kim Jones was there for the team’s first trip in 1993, too, as a player. “For some reason,” she added, the two-point loss to Gate City in the quarterfinals during her senior season “is still a hurtful thing,” and an experience she’s talked about with her players this week.

The team she played for nearly 30 years ago looks remarkably similar to the one she’s led this year. They don’t have the size — a factor that could come into play against Region 3C champ Spotswood and the four Trailblazers players who are 5-foot-10 or taller — but you’d be hard pressed to find a team that puts in more effort for four quarters, she said.

“Hussle and heart set us apart,” Kim Jones added, describing a group that put together a 25-0 record before falling to Carroll County in the Region 3D championship, which set up the road contest.

Jeni Levine — the Region 3D player of the year — is at the center of that drive for SRHS. Despite standing just 5-foot-7, the senior hits the glass without hesitation, pulling down nearly enough rebounds to average a double-double. Her offensive prowess, though, is key for Staunton River as it aims to pick up the elusive win.

Jeni Levine averages more than 20 points per game, so as she goes, the Golden Eagles go, Kim Jones said.

Spotswood (17-7) will counter with 6-foot junior guard Zoli Khalil, the Region 3C player of the year who has at least six Division I offers. She can take defenders off the dribble and spot up beyond the arc, and her length on the perimeter makes it especially important for Staunton River to take care of the ball and make smart, good passes.

Giving away points off turnovers or second chances contributed to the Golden Eagles’ downfall against Carroll County (a team that beat Spotswood by 25 points in February), Kim Jones said. Cleaning those areas up is an important part of a recipe for a victory for Staunton River on Friday.

“They’re up for the challenge,” the coach added.

Like SRHS, Glass (22-4) suffered a loss in its region championship to set up Friday’s road date with Millbrook (23-2). But the Hilltoppers, who are back in the state tourney after the 2020 and 2011 trips, were left encouraged more than disheartened by the way they played.

“I believe we’re gonna get this W,” junior Jeriyah Osorne, Glass’ floor general, said.

Osborne and her teammates’ defense held Pulaski to a season-low scoring output in the Region 4D title bout and caused 20 turnovers along the way.

“The girls have been locked in on defense,” Cedric Jones said. “Our defense is our bread and butter.”

They’ll turn to that stifling man-to-man pressure on the perimeter and near halfcourt again to create easy opportunities for Osborne and Henry going the other way against Millbrook. Henry is averaging 20 points per game in her last three outings, and Osborne has been especially effective lately as a distributor who knows when to look for her own shots.

Glass hopes also to get Wright-Goode — the Hilltoppers’ paint presence who pours never gives up on plays — and shooter Emily Williams more touches on the offensive side.

Do that, Cedric Jones said, and his group has a shot to pick up perhaps the most important win in program history.

“This would be big. This would be big for the program. This would be big for E.C. Glass sports in general,” he said. “It would be big for the city and for the area.”

