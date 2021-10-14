Glass volleyball aims to pass next test Thursday, when Rustburg visits McCue for rematch

Senior outside hitter VB Trost and teammates say their trust in Kennedy and among all six players on the court has helped them pass the other tests they’ve endured.

After their first loss of the season — a thriller of a five-set match with Rustburg back on Sept. 21 in Rustburg — Glass responded by reeling off four straight wins. They followed a loss against Timberlake Christian with three straight wins, including the five-set triumph over JF, as well.

Now, they face what likely will be their most demanding of tasks left in the regular season Thursday, in the rematch with the Red Devils (17-1, 11-0).

“Can’t wait to see Rustburg,” Trost said.

Talk of this one has circulated the hallways at the midtown school, the senior said, so she expects plenty of support for the Blue Out Night at McCue, where the Seminole District regular-season title is at stake.

“I think the whole entire school is ready,” Trost said. “Everyone I’ve talked to says, ‘This is what we’ve been waiting for the whole season.’”

Rustburg will put its perfect district record on the line Thursday, when another “on-the-edge-of-your-seat” clash is likely to ensue.