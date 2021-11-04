Glass volleyball falls to Blacksburg in Region 4D semifinals

It looked like E.C. Glass might cruise. After giving up an ace to Blacksburg on the first serve in the Region 4D semifinals Thursday night at McCue Gymnasium, the Hilltoppers responded by expertly stringing together the type of plays they’d been accustomed to this season.

First it was a block, then a kill and an ace. Similar results came from their work on the front row and at the service line later in the set, with Glass ending on a 17-3 run to go up 1-0 in the match.

But the visiting Bruins looked like a different team after that. BHS adjusted to the jump serve it hadn’t seen before that point and settled in offensively. The disastrous first set behind it, Blacksburg grabbed hold of momentum and didn’t let go, winning the next three sets to take the match 3-1 by scores of 10-25, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24.

“After losing [the first set], we were really fired up,” Blacksburg junior middle hitter Gabby Brooks said. “We wanted to prove ourselves to everyone.”

The Hilltoppers never led in the second set and trailed by as many as 11 points. There was some hope in the third, when they took a 17-16 lead, but the Bruins (13-5) responded with a 9-2 run to go up 2-1 in the match.

“They just outplayed us games 2 through 4,” Glass coach Willie Wilson said.