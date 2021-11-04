Glass volleyball falls to Blacksburg in Region 4D semifinals

It looked like E.C. Glass might cruise. After giving up an ace to Blacksburg on the first serve in the Region 4D semifinals Thursday night at McCue Gymnasium, the Hilltoppers responded by expertly stringing together the type of plays they’d been accustomed to this season.
First it was a block, then a kill and an ace. Similar results came from their work on the front row and at the service line later in the set, with Glass ending on a 17-3 run to go up 1-0 in the match.
But the visiting Bruins looked like a different team after that. BHS adjusted to the jump serve it hadn’t seen before that point and settled in offensively. The disastrous first set behind it, Blacksburg grabbed hold of momentum and didn’t let go, winning the next three sets to take the match 3-1 by scores of 10-25, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24.
“After losing [the first set], we were really fired up,” Blacksburg junior middle hitter Gabby Brooks said. “We wanted to prove ourselves to everyone.”
The Hilltoppers never led in the second set and trailed by as many as 11 points. There was some hope in the third, when they took a 17-16 lead, but the Bruins (13-5) responded with a 9-2 run to go up 2-1 in the match.
“They just outplayed us games 2 through 4,” Glass coach Willie Wilson said.
Rylee Sloss, a junior who played all over the court for Blacksburg, put the third set away, responding to a Glass ace with three kills. Sloss (team-high 13 kills) helped secure a fourth point in the stretch, too, by recording a dig on a ball that seemed destined to hit the court.
“Rylee Sloss is a workhorse for our team,” Blacksburg assistant coach Scott Walsh said. “She sets, she blocks, she swings, she covers balls. … We rely on her. She holds herself to a really high standard. … When she’s in a groove, she really helps our team win games.”
Glass nearly forced a fifth set after a much-improved fourth.
The Hilltoppers returned to form, getting back to the tempo they prefer to play. They were better in serve receive and therefore put powerful hitters like VB Trost, Ashley Dietz and Devan Funke in position to put away attacking opportunities; they previously had to settle for rolls or tips that Blacksburg easily picked up.
The set finally turned the match into a playoff battle, the teams trading points for the duration. Eighteen ties occurred during the set, with neither team leading by more than three points.
“I think we realized this could be the last [set] ever,” Glass senior VB Trost said of her team’s improvement in the last minutes of Thursday’s match. “We wanted to play all out, see that nothing hits the floor.”
Late in the set, Glass went up twice, at 22-21 and 24-23 — proof of the Hilltoppers’ mental toughness, Wilson said.
But Blacksburg, the coach acknowledged, just made a few great plays to stave off set point and a fifth set, finishing off Glass in four.
An expertly placed tip resulted in the match’s final tie at 24, an ace on a serve that barely found the back line set up match point for Blacksburg, and a kill on a hit inside the left sideline sealed it.
Although Blacksburg executed well offensively after the first set — a result of better play in serve receive that kept Glass to five aces over the final three frames after giving up seven in the first — the Hilltoppers also let points slip away by committing mistakes.
Attacking errors left Glass trailing on multiple occasions — “Got in too many holes that we couldn’t quite get out of,” Trost said — and hitting directly into the double block in the middle of the net gave Blacksburg nine total points over the match.
“We just weren’t finishing,” Trost said, adding the early deficits in each of the second, third and fourth sets were “mentally hard” to overcome.
Trost led the ’Toppers with 10 kills and added eight digs and two aces. Devan Funke had six kills, 14 assists, six digs, five aces and two blocks; Ashley Dietz tallied four aces, 7 kills and 11 digs; Erin Johnson recorded five kills, 16 assists and three digs, and Lydia Ashcroft had six kills and two blocks.
Blacksburg halted Glass’ postseason run for the second straight season after ousting the Hilltoppers in the Region 4D championship in the spring. The Glass team Wilson described as his best yet at the school — which produced a pair of thrilling matches and a battle atop the Seminole District with Rustburg — finishes with a 20-7 record.