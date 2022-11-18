Glass, with sterling all-around first half, glides past Amherst in Region 4D semifinals

Before the first half came to a close, four players got into the scoring column for E.C. Glass. Two more were responsible for setting up touchdown runs. On the defensive side, the players up front and the Hilltoppers’ corps of linebackers smothered nearly every attempt Amherst’s Wing-T made at keeping the chains moving.

Take away one fourth-down run, a fumble and a couple penalties, and the performance Glass put together in the first 24 minutes on a blustery Thursday night was just about everything coaches and players could have hoped for against the Lancers.

“Defense fired off, offense fired off,” senior Taeon Mosby said, wearing the same smile his teammates sported on their way out of City Stadium.

Mosby was well within his rights to celebrate, after contributing 100-plus yards on the offensive side. But Mosby knew his showing wasn’t the only one worth noting.

“I love to see my whole team eat,” he said after emerging from a jubilant locker room, where music blared to mark a 42-14 thrashing of Amherst in the Region 4D semifinals.

The Hilltoppers’ eighth straight victory — a “team win,” Mosby observed — means the continuation of a season that already is one of the best in program history. For the first time since 1995 and just the ninth time in 100-plus years of the program, Glass — the No. 1 seed in the region — has won 11 games. It aims to add a 12th to its resume next week, when it will take on either second-seeded Louisa or third-seeded Salem (who play Friday night) in the region championship in what will be the ’Toppers’ first trip to the region title game since 2019.

Getting there has required overcoming a pass-happy Halifax team that tested every ounce of Glass’ endurance in a three-hour quarterfinal battle Saturday, and then overcoming a short turnaround and odd week of preparation for Thursday’s matchup with a familiar Seminole District rival.

The Hilltoppers (11-1) didn’t play anywhere close to their best during the regular-season matchup with Amherst (7-5), seeded fifth. The 24-7 win in Week 6 featured a pair of lackluster quarters offensively for the Hilltoppers, though they adapted well and played solid defense to come out on top.

Ahead of the rematch Thursday, Glass went through a light practice Monday, then had to move inside for practice to avoid storms Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Hilltoppers were kept from practicing entirely because of a lockdown at the school (forced by shootings nearby).

So the Hilltoppers had one extra hurdle to overcome heading into the win-or-go-home battle.

“I think whenever you have a week where you can’t prepare as much as you would like to, especially against a quality opponent in the playoffs, that’s a big deal,” quarterback George White said. ‘But we’re super mentally tough. We’ve figured that out about ourselves throughout the year, so we just put our heads down and came to work today.”

That strength was on display early, particularly on the defensive side.

Glass forced a fumble on Amherst’s first play from scrimmage. The Lancers’ only other first-quarter possession went down as a three-and-out.

For 12 minutes of play, Amherst had only 2 yards of offense to show.

“Our defense was firing on all cylinders, let’s just say that,” said Mike Thomas, a junior linebacker and running back.

He and Mosby could only snicker when told that number — and one other telling figure — as a postgame interview turned to their team’s defense. Their reaction was the same when they heard they’d held Amherst to just 34 total yards in the first half.

Twenty-five of those came on a run by JJ Morris. Of Amherst’s other 15 carries in the half, eight resulted in negative or zero yards.

Amherst finally started breaking through in the final quarter, with 124 yards combined on a pair of scoring drives, but by then, the outcome had been determined.

Glass’ scoring output in the second quarter alone would’ve been enough to win. In that frame, the Hilltoppers put up 21 points, getting a pair of 1-yard TD runs from White and Jerry Cashwell III — to cap drives that featured important runs by Thomas and Taveon Carter — and an 81-yard reception by Mosby.

About 60 of the yards on Mosby’s TD reception came after the catch on a well-placed ball from White. If not for a holding call, Mosby would’ve had another long TD reception in the first half, as well.

The latter drive was one of only three Glass did not score on in the first half. It turned the ball over on downs on that possession and its first of the game, and lost a fumble on one other first-quarter drive. But Amherst’s inability to move the ball ultimately meant those missed chances didn’t really hurt Glass.

The Lancers, who were coming off their first playoff win since 2016, had just one first down in the first half, and also handed Glass a short field and scoring chance on its fumble.

“The early turnover, that is really a killer when you do that, especially deep in your own territory,” Amherst coach Bob Christmas said.

Christmas’ team tried everything it could offensively Thursday, but only executed in the last minutes, when Morris and Jy’Shawn Manning scored on runs of 20 and 23 yards, respectively. Devonte Wade, who hasn’t gotten many reps in games at QB, was called on in the second half to both pass and run out of a wildcat package, but Glass’ defense was too stout.

“I don’t think we executed like we’re capable of,” Christmas added.

The Hilltoppers gave up a total of 169 yards to Amherst — 27 fewer than the first meeting.

Glass was significantly better offensively this time around, too, piling up 503 yards of total offense (compared to 234 in the regular-season meeting). White tallied 205 yards on 9-of-13 passing (and recorded his final TD of the night on a 25-yarder to Sam Treacy) compared to the 91 he had in October against the Lancers.

The Hilltoppers recorded 298 yards in the run game, where Vari Gilbert (46 yards, to go with 41 yards receiving), Taveon Carter (85 yards on 10 carries) and Thomas all shined. Jamar Smith also had 44 yards on four carries, bolstered by his 25-yard TD run that capped the scoring for Glass.

Thomas’ 80 yards on 12 totes pushed him past the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

Region 4D Semifinals

E.C. Glass 42, Amherst 14

Amherst;0;0;0;14;—;14

E.C. Glass;7;21;7;7;—;42

ECG — Taeon Mosby 3 run (Will Pacot kick)

ECG — George White 1 run (Pacot kick)

ECG — Jerry Cashwell III 1 run (Pacot kick)

ECG — Mosby 81 pass from White (Pacot kick)

ECG — Sam Treacy 25 pass from White (Pacot kick)

ECG — Jamar Smith 25 run (Pacot kick)

A — JJ Morris 20 run (run failed)

A — Jy'Shawn Manning 23 run (Eric West run)

;A;ECG

First downs;9;19

Rushes-yards;29-139;43-298

Passing yards;30;205

Passing;3-9-0;9-13-0

Total Offense;169;503

Penalties-yards;6-35;10-95

Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-1

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Amherst: Damonte Mosby 6-4, JJ Morris 4-59, Tyrique Thomas 7-32, Antonio Parrish 2-18, Devonte Wade 4-(minus 10), Eric West 5-13, Jy'Shawn Manning 1-23. E.C. Glass: Mike Thomas 12-80, White 6-6, Vari Gilbert 4-46, Mosby 6-36, Taveon Carter 10-85, Smith 4-44, Cashwell 1-1.

Passing — Amherst: Tres Liggon 2-5-0 (18), Devonte Wade 1-4-0 (12). E.C. Glass: White 9-13-0 (205).

Receiving — Amherst: Mosby 1-10, Adam Hamilton 1-8, Markus Dooley 1-12. E.C. Glass: Gilbert 2-41, Mosby 3-86, Sam Treacy 2-41, Carter 1-4, Jonathan Wood 1-33.

Records: Amherst 7-5. E.C. Glass 11-1.