Graham takes advantage of Appomattox's miscues in Class 2 semifinals

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Jonathan Pennix had plenty of time to think on Friday’s bus ride as he and his Appomattox teammates saw the Appalachian Mountains paint the skyline. The senior remembered back to 364 days prior when the Raiders, knocking on the door of yet another state championship game appearance, were knocked off by Graham in the semifinal round. It was a feeling Pennix did not want to experience again as Appomattox was on the precipice of returning to Salem.

The Raiders’ recipe of getting back to the Class 2 semifinals included avoiding the turnover bug. They valued each possession in road victories over Radford and Glenvar.

Appomattox didn’t do that Saturday. It left Pennix and the other nine seniors on the roster wondering what they could have done differently to return to Salem Stadium.

Graham forced five Appomattox turnovers and capitalized off the Raiders’ miscues. Ty’Drez Clements rushed for 260 yards and two touchdowns as the G-Men pulled away for a 36-20 win on a chilly afternoon at Mitchell Stadium.

“The feeling I saw in the seniors last year is the same feeling I’m feeling right now,” Pennix said. “I told myself I don’t want to feel that. I’m feeling it again; I’m feeling what they felt. It hurts.”

The loss ends the season for the Raiders (10-4) at Mitchell Stadium for a second straight season. They have reached at least the state semifinals in seven of the past eight seasons, and they were hoping to return to the state title game for the sixth time in that span.

“These kids know we’re going to learn from this loss. These kids know how to learn from losing,” Appomattox coach Doug Smith said. “They hadn’t lost since Game 4, and for … this team what they have gone through at 1-3 and then to get past two great teams to get to the state semis, it’s a big plus for these kids. They’ve done an outstanding job.”

The G-Men (14-0) made sure Appomattox’s winning ways ended Saturday behind a methodical running attack led by Clements and quarterback Brayden Meadows.

The two combined to rush for 384 of the team’s 403 yards on the ground. Clements’ touchdown runs were both from 4 yards out, and Meadows solidified the triumph with a 20-yard scamper with 94 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Graham ran 70 offensive plays compared to Appomattox’s 43.

“That’s a good running team. They did a lot of that wildcat and handed the ball to No. 5 [Clements],” Appomattox quarterback/safety Gray Peterson said. “No. 5 is a good runner and so is their quarterback and they’re really tough to stop. They had some big linemen up there to lead the way for them.”

Graham wasn’t able to finish drives in the end zone as efficiently as it did in last season’s 42-28 triumph. The Raiders made three red zone stops and forced the G-Men to turn it over on downs two other times.

The Raiders’ undoing was losing four fumbles and throwing an interception. That led to 14 first-half points for the G-Men.

“That’s a good team we played. We gave away the ball too many times and I take that on myself personally. That’s me,” Peterson said. He and Pennix each lost two fumbles. “We’ll be back here next year and we’ll be ready to play again.”

The first lost fumble became a precursor for what was to come for the Raiders.

Pennix and De’Montay Fleshman used two big runs to get Appomattox to the Graham 3-yard line on the game’s opening drive.

Peterson, in his first season at quarterback, was stopped by the Graham defensive linemen, and Omarri Hill ripped the ball away at the 2-yard line.

“It definitely wasn’t normal what we do. We don’t normally drive down like that and fumble on the 1. That was not characteristic of our kids,” Smith said. “It happened and you want your kids to bounce back after adversity, and I thought we did.”

Graham went on an 11-play, 98-yard drive that was capped by Clements’ first rushing touchdown for an early lead.

“When you come up with takeaways like that, especially when the game’s close, it’s a whole momentum shift,” Hill said. He recovered two of the Raiders’ lost fumbles. “It just gives everybody hope and motivates everybody to come out and make another play and keep your foot on the gas and keep going.”

Peterson responded on the Raiders’ next offensive play by ripping off a 65-yard touchdown run.

The teams exchanged touchdowns (Sean Hughes for Graham and Peterson for Appomattox), but things turned in the G-Men’s favor.

The ensuing kickoff after Clements’ second touchdown run bounced about 10 inches from going out of bounds, kicked back into play and rolled all the way down to the 1-yard line.

Peterson was stopped in the end zone for a safety that gave the G-Men a 23-14 lead.

“The coaches told us the team that wins the game is going to be the team that makes the least amount of mistakes,” Pennix said. “We made the most mistakes and lost the game. We definitely felt like we should have won. That’s why it hurts even more.”

Pennix, a Virginia Tech recruit, rushed for 144 yards on 13 carries. He scored on a 37-yard run with 4:08 remaining in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 29-20.

The Raiders attempted a fake extra point, which was stopped short of the goal line.

Appomattox never got back into Graham territory.

“We’ve gone against Graham a number of times now. We beat them at our place, and they’ve beaten us here twice. It’s a good, competitive game every year,” Smith said. The Raiders won 28-13 at Bragg Stadium in the 2019 state semifinals. “Our kids came to win today. They came to win. We just came short. We know what we’ve got to do to come back and win this thing now.”

Class 2 Semifinals

Graham 36, Appomattox 20

Appomattox;7;7;6;0;—;20

Graham;14;9;6;7;—;36

G — Ty’Drez Clements 4 run (Dylan Nash kick)

A — Gray Peterson 65 run (Mario Rubio kick)

G — Sean Hughes 5 run (Nash kick)

A — Peterson 1 run (Rubio kick)

G — Clements 4 run (Nash kick)

G — Safety

G — Hughes 2 run (kick failed)

A — Jonathan Pennix 37 run (run failed)

G — Brayden Meadows 20 run (Nash kick)

;A;G

First Downs;11;19

Rushes-Yards;28-238;64-403

Yards Passing;53;18

Passing;7-15-1;2-6-0

Total Offense;291;421

Fumbles-Lost;4-4;1-0

Penalties-Yards;5-27;9-60

Punts-Avg.;0-0;1-32

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Appomattox, Pennix 12-144, Peterson 10-46, De’Montay Fleshman 2-34, Daniel Bradley 3-15, Team 1-(minus 1). Graham, Clements 32-260, Meadows 21-124, Hughes 6-23, Chris Edwards 1-10, Team 3-(minus 14).

PASSING—Appomattox, Peterson 7-14-0-53, Alex Caruso 0-1-1-0. Graham, Meadows 2-6-0-18.

RECEIVING—Appomattox, Caruso 3-27, Max Nitti 2-18, Regan Conroy 1-10. Graham, Tristan Hass 1-10, Braden Watkins 1-8.

Records: Appomattox 10-4. Graham 14-0.