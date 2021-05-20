Gretna football coach Cole Simpson resigns post

After seven seasons as head coach at Gretna High, Cole Simpson has announced his resignation, bringing to an end an era in which the Hawks fell on hard times, rebounded and became one of the better teams in the state under his leadership.

Simpson, 35, arrived at his decision last week and word broke this week of his resignation. He will continue to teach physical education at Gretna.

"I felt like it was the right thing to do," Simpson said. "I'm gonna step away from football completely, for the time being, at least. I felt like it was time for a change, just total, for myself and for the program."

Simpson posted a 36-35 record in seven seasons and guided his team to the playoffs four times. Prior to taking over the program, he served as an assistant for four years under former Hawks coach Kevin Saunders and also spent three years at his alma mater, Chatham High.

Simpson's most successful years from a win-loss perspective were 2018 and '19, when GHS won nine times each season.