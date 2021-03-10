Gretna opens football season Thursday against Chatham

Gretna begins its quest tonight to become king of Pittsylvania County. While other Lynchburg-area teams kicked the season off the past two weeks, the Hawks have been busy preparing for a season that will look unlike any previous one.

Gretna will only play four games this season, all against in-county opponents. The Hawks begin by hosting Chatham tonight at 6 p.m. before closing the month with games at Tunstall on March 19 and at Dan River on March 25. The four teams then will be seeded based on their records for the final game, in which the No. 1 seed plays No. 2 for the county title.

Cole Simpson’s squad is coming off three impressive seasons, during which it captured 26 victories (eight in 2017 and nine apiece in both ‘18 and ‘19). All bets are off in this pandemic-shortened season. That’s true for most teams across the state, all of which are trying to find a path forward after having little time to prepare and with the ever-present threat of the virus.