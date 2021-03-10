Gretna opens football season Thursday against Chatham

Gretna begins its quest tonight to become king of Pittsylvania County. While other Lynchburg-area teams kicked the season off the past two weeks, the Hawks have been busy preparing for a season that will look unlike any previous one.
Gretna will only play four games this season, all against in-county opponents. The Hawks begin by hosting Chatham tonight at 6 p.m. before closing the month with games at Tunstall on March 19 and at Dan River on March 25. The four teams then will be seeded based on their records for the final game, in which the No. 1 seed plays No. 2 for the county title.
Cole Simpson’s squad is coming off three impressive seasons, during which it captured 26 victories (eight in 2017 and nine apiece in both ‘18 and ‘19). All bets are off in this pandemic-shortened season. That’s true for most teams across the state, all of which are trying to find a path forward after having little time to prepare and with the ever-present threat of the virus.
Gretna’s case is special. The team didn’t receive clearance to start practices until Feb. 22, just a few days before the regular season kicked off for many teams across the state. Prior to that, it was only allowed to complete conditioning drills. So in just 2 1/2 weeks, GHS has been tasked with installing its offense and defense, not to mention all the other preparations and unexpected trials that typically come in a preseason.
“Very stressful,” Simpson said. “A lot to do in a very short amount of time.”
Add to the mix this: Gretna will be among the youngest teams inside this newspaper’s coverage area. The Hawks lost 17 players to graduation last spring, including 10 on the defensive side.
“In the areas that we’re not young, we’re inexperienced,” Simpson said, adding this year’s team features just three seniors.
There’s an upside to that problem, though. Simpson is excited about the potential of his young group. He’ll have years to groom them, as well. Among those players are fullbacks Tray Stone and Mark Davenport and freshman quarterback Haden Moon.
Running back and safety Cameron Mabins returns after rushing for nearly 800 yards in 2019 as a sophomore. Jaxon Moon and Onsley Baker return on the offensive line.
“It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get to have the full offseason with the young guys, to get them ready,” Simpson said. “In the offseason, up until Feb. 22, we were under a lot of restrictions, so it wasn’t the normal type of offseason. So we have a lot of new guys with no experience and who haven’t had proper preparation.”
Fans shouldn’t expect anything like the most recent meeting with Chatham in 2019. In that one, Gretna blasted the Cavaliers 83-9 as part of a campaign in which it scored 60 or more points on four occasions. But with many playmakers having moved on and most of the current players still learning the system, that type of dynamic statement-making victory is unlikely off the table tonight.
Chatham is coming off a 6-5 season in 2019. It advanced to the first round of the playoffs before losing to eventual state champ Appomattox.
Gretna went 9-4 in 2019 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011, when it celebrated its most recent of five football state titles, all won during an incredible eight-year span.
The Hawks swept all their three county rivals in 2019 and then waxed Dan River again, this time 42-0, to serve as county champs last year.