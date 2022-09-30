Gretna prevails over William Campbell in instant classic that goes to the wire

NARUNA — Matthew Thompson got beat, but he didn't give up.

On its final offensive play of the night, William Campbell faced fourth-and-16, 46 yards away from the end zone. The Generals designed, and nearly executed, a perfect play.

Campbell quarterback Montevius Thompson reared back and unleashed a bomb to receiver Elijah Jackson. At the 12-yard line, Jackson made an improbable over-the-shoulder grab near the right edge, leaving Thompson behind.

But Thompson stayed with the play and stripped Jackson near the 3-yard line. The loose ball rolled into the end zone for a touchback.

Then all Gretna had to do was kneel out the clock for a wild 32-28 victory in what may be remembered as one of the most intense battles between the two rivals to be staged in years.

"He beat me, I ain't gonna lie," Thompson said of Jackson. "And I just tried to make a play, and it dropped."

Intense games have been taking place in the rivalry for decades, and this one had all the trimmings. Players jawed at one another, each side picked up unsportsmanlike conduct flags, and there were lightning-like, headshaking strikes anyone familiar with the annual matchup knows all too well.

But the most pivotal moment occurred with 1:28 left on the clock. William Campbell fans roared in disapproval at the call. Campbell players and coaches crowded around referees in an attempt to understand what had happened at the end of the play, and what the ruling was. And some were visibly upset when the call came down, thinking Jackson had made it into the end zone before the ball was knocked free.

But a video showed clearly that Thompson stripped away the ball before Jackson with roughly 3 yards to go. Jackson shuffled the ball in his hands in an attempt to get a better grip on it, and Thompson saw the ball was loose. Then he swiped.

"I thought I'd lost the game," Thompson said with a sheepish smile at the thought of getting burned by the Generals receiver. "I just had to make a play."

Gretna sophomore running back Zamarreon Younger rushed for 200 yards on 17 carries, producing the bulk of the Hawks' total yardage. He also scored two first-half touchdowns and ran in two two-point conversions. Gretna (2-3) went for two and was successful on all four of its touchdowns. Campbell came away empty on two of its two-point conversions.

"Respect to my line, for real," Younger said. "They were blocking for me, and I was just making plays."

William Campbell (2-4) lost despite an electric ground game that helped it out-perform Gretna in the category of total yardage. In fact, the Generals nearly doubled the Hawks' output in that department, 461 to 280.

William Campbell senior La'Darius Berkley rushed for a team-high 179 yards on 22 carries, bowling and bounding through the Gretna defense with his 5-foot-8, 215-pound frame. Junior running back Xavier Daye added 133 rushing yards on 24 carries, workhorse-like numbers considering he slammed into a tough Gretna line over and over, coming away without his helmet on several occasions.

"Tough," Daye said in the locker room after the game. "Defense, when you get past the linemen, linebackers are just jumping at your legs, which is kind of hard."

Campbell punched first, using a lengthy first-quarter drive to take a 6-0 lead off a 21-yard pass from quarterback Montevius Thompson to JaCoriyous Graves. Gretna answered with two scores in the second quarter, a 5-yard plunge by Younger and a 78-yard sprint by the sophomore. Younger broke away for his second score with 1:06 remaining before the half.

Campbell then put together a quick, successful possession before the break. Briefly shaken up, Montevius Thompson exited the game, and with 12.2 seconds left, Berkley hit Jackson with a 42-yard pass to the 3 yard line. Berkley then ran in the touchdown and a two-point conversion to cut Gretna's lead to 16-14 at halftime.

"Halftime, all of us just came together and said we need to score and that we need [the win] more than they did," Daye said.

Campbell took a 20-16 lead on a 2-yard run by Berkley late in the third quarter. But Gretna, facing a fourth-down scenario, answered on its first play to open the fourth quarter when Wooden hit receiver Ryder Brooks with a 38-yard pass that Brooks caught in the far left corner of the end zone.

Gretna then recovered an onside kick and scored off that drive, too, on a 2-yard plunge by Wooden. Those 16 points, put up within a one-minute, 10-second span for a 32-20 advantage, would prove pivotal.

"But we didn't close it out like we should have, man," Gretna coach Shaun Miller said.

Campbell came roaring back. The Generals went on a 90-yard drive that culminated with a 1-yard punch by Anthony Boyd, who ran in a two-point conversion. Suddenly, the Generals were back to within four, 32-28.

Then William Campbell's defense came up with a big stop. Something in the Naruna air felt like an epic comeback was imminent, the kind that would set the home side off in a frenzied celebration.

"You wanted a chance? You got it!" Campbell coach Danny Broggin screamed at his offense with roughly four minutes remaining. "Take it!"

It seemed like a long possession, one in which the Generals kept making plays to stay alive. At one point, Berkley took a direct snap and lobbed a pass over the top of the Gretna defense. There was no safety in the open field and Hunter Wright was open for days. But Berkley overthrew the tight end.

So everything rested on fourth down. The Campbell crowd exploded in celebration as Jackson hauled in the perfectly placed pass. But the jubilance was short-lived. The Hawks kneeled out the clock, then celebrated briefly on their rival's field.

"I told our guys all week: you gotta finish, you gotta finish," Miller said. "And [Matthew Thompson] didn't give up on the play and got a strip right there at the end for a big touchback. You've gotta keep fighting. That's important. Now I can show that on film and say, 'Hey guys, when you keep playing to the end, good things happen for you."

Away from the Hawks' celebration and up a dark pathway, players steadily filed out of the Campbell locker room, mostly in silence. They exited one by one, until only Daye remained. The 5-9, 175-pound running back had endured a hard-fought battle after crashing into bigger players all night.

He wore a tired look, but one that said he would still go back out there and tote the rock a few more times if called upon. If it could help his team somehow reverse the outcome.

"Our plan was the be No. 1 in the district," he said. Then he paused. "We wanted this," he added in a quiet tone, "more than they did."

Dogwood District

Gretna 32, William Campbell 28

Gretna;0;16;0;16;—;32

William Campbell;6;8;8—28

WC — JaCoriyous Graves 21 pass from Montevius Thompson (run failed)

G — Zamarreon Younger 5 run (Younger run)

G — Younger 78 run (Haden Moon run)

WC — La'Darius Berkley 3 run (Berkley run)

WC — Berkley 2 run (run failed)

G — Ryder Brooks 38 pass from Melvin Wooden (Younger run)

G — Wooden 2 run (Moon run)

WC — Anthony Boyd 1 run (Boyd run)

;G;WC

First downs;13;20

Rushes-yards;29-228;52-352

Passing yards;52;109

Passing;4-8-0;5-12-0

Total Offense;280;461

Penalties-yards;9-60;16-119

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Gretna: Younger 17-200, Wooden 10-40, Moon 1-0, Team 1-(minus 12). William Campbell: Xavier Daye 24-133, Berkley 22-179, Matthew Thompson 4-21, Deshawn Hamlett 1-18, Boyd 1-1.

Passing — Gretna: Wooden 4-8-0 (52). William Campbell: Thompson 4-10-0 (67), Berkley 1-2-0 (42).

Receiving — Gretna: Thompson 1-3, K'mari Chatten 1-8, Jamarius Giggetts 1-3, Ryder Brooks 1-38. William Campbell: Graves 2-26, Elijah Jackson 2-85, Daye 1-(minus 2).

Records: Gretna 2-3. William Campbell 2-4.