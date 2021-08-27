Gretna uses two massive plays to take down Jefferson Forest on Opening Night

FOREST — For Jefferson Forest on Friday night, it was the little things that told the story. On the other side, big plays defined Gretna’s debut.
In the season opener, two massive gains gave the Hawks the upper hand, and the Cavaliers, despite having prime opportunities to tie the game or pull ahead, committed a few small mistakes to hand Gretna a 12-9 victory.
“They have a very scrappy, disciplined bunch,” first-year Gretna coach Shaun Miller said of the home team. “Our guys just had enough in the end to pull it out.”
Each squad scored once in the first half to produce a 6-all halftime tie. In the second half, though, GHS (1-0) overcame the heat that resulted in cramps for multiple players — and the extended, momentum-draining timeouts that ensued — by coming up with one huge play to take the lead for good.
Jefferson Forest (0-1) took a 9-6 lead on a 24-yard field by Cameron McClendon with 2:28 left in the third quarter, then had the chance to extend the advantage by recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. The Cavaliers gave the ball right back on the first play of their drive, however, and Gretna capitalized with a trick play 35 seconds later.
Matthew Thompson, who recorded Gretna’s first TD, added to his scoring tally with 1:41 left in the frame. QB Haden Moon took the snap out of one of the extended timeouts and tossed the ball to Thompson, who released a bomb from the Hawks’ 37-yard line and found Matthew Roman with no defender anywhere close.
Roman scampered into the end zone untouched, a 63-yard touchdown the reward for the Hawks’ risky move in Week 1.
“We kind of knew they were kind of shifting to our jet,” Miller said of JF’s defense. “ … I was like, ‘Hey, let’s go for it,’ and it worked.
“We definitely have practiced it before. I was like, ‘Matthew [Thompson], dry your hands off. You don’t necessarily have to throw him deep, just throw him open and let Roman do the rest,’ and he did that.”
That long play was the second long touchdown of the night for Gretna. Thompson opened the scoring with a 58-yard scamper to the end zone with 1:24 left in the first quarter.
Moon found Thompson on the right sideline, and Thompson shook one defender, who tried to pull him down from behind, cut back to the left and beat out the rest of the JF defense.
“I was tired,” Thompson said of the play. “I saw [the defender] coming. He took a bad angle. I cut back … and scored.”
The two touchdowns accounted for more than half of Gretna’s total offense (121 of 233 yards).
Moon, a sophomore, picked up 36 more yards on 15 carries to go with his 99 passing yards (on 8-of-12 passing). His ability to drive through the heart of JF’s defense late helped Gretna burn precious time in the final quarter.
JF was still in the game late. A final drive that covered 67 yards in just 98 seconds kept a full Sabre Stadium — brimming with fans of both teams eager to watch football in person after the pandemic severely limited spectators during the last campaign — on edge. But chances then, as during the third quarter, were squandered.
In the third, JF’s field goal was a disappointing end to a 62-yard drive. The Cavaliers had fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line and could have increased their lead to 12-6 with a touchdown, but a false started forced them instead to settle for the field goal.
“A lot of the penalties that we had, that’s guys who haven’t played before, their nerves are on fire and they’re just trying to get that extra little bit of jump, and it hurt us,” first-year JF coach J.T. Crews said. “That lack of experience hurt us.”
After that, the fumble recovery on the kickoff put JF at the Gretna 38-yard line before it gave the ball back.
During the final drive — an impressive display authored by sophomore quarterback Joe Bell — Brian Aveson also dropped what surely would’ve gone for a touchdown. Bell found him wide open down the left sideline, but the ball slipped through his hands.
“It’s small plays like that where when we’re in a close game like this, it can change the entire story,” said JF offensive and defensive lineman Liam Thompson, who finished with a sack and was the leader of the Cavs’ defense that kept Gretna to 71 yards rushing on 32 carries.
Still, the Cavaliers can take momentum from the last two minutes of the game.
Bell completed six passes to move JF nearly into the end zone. But his desperation heave as time expired was picked off in the end zone.
“I was proud of the effort we gave at the end, but we really shouldn’t be putting ourselves in that position,” Liam Thompson said. “We’ve gotta execute a little better, but that comes with practice, and we’ll get it next week.”
JF finished with 292 yards of total offense, most of which came through the air. Bell went 26 of 48 for 224 yards and four interceptions to seven different receivers — including leading receiver Brody Jackson, who had nine catches for 117 yards.