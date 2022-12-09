Grind-it-out Heritage has 'one more step to go' on Saturday

Heritage quarterback Hov Bateman gathered with other senior teammates earlier this week as the Pioneers prepared for Saturday's Class 3 state championship game against Phoebus.

"We told each other we've made it this far," Bateman said, "and we talked about how crazy it is that we've made it this far, so now we've got to go out with a bang."

The team hailing from Lynchburg's westside will not be content simply participating in the state title game, which kicks off at noon from Williams Stadium. It developed, through various points during the regular season, into a blue-collar, grind-out-victories type of squad, one that knows it will have to earn every good thing that comes its way. And teams like that aren't simply satisfied with making it to the final day of football in December.

The work began in January, in the weight room. It continued through spring. By the end of June, the Pioneers had worked 26 of the month's 30 days. They continued a serious grind throughout the regular season. And even this week, they simulated a full game's worth of plays and worked on special teams, all in the span of a 2½-hour practice. They have reached this point knowing that although they may be outmatched in terms of talent, they can outwork any opponent.

"We're probably still not the best team around here," coach Brad Bradley said after Friday's practice, "but we deserve to be here. We're excited to be here, but we still have one more step to go."

That step would be playing the role of spoiler against a Phoebus squad (14-0) that gives up, on average, a shade over four points per game and pours it on offensively.

"If you've got heart and determination and you're willing to work your butt off, you can win football games," Bradley said. "That's been our formula. We're not fancy. Our kids have bought into the mundane. They know — this is the routine, this is the formula, this is the process. And not only did they but into it, they took it and made it their own. I think that the kids watched more film this year, they studied their scouting reports more, they held themselves accountable more, and it shows."

This is Bradley's sixth time in a state title game. His first occurred in 2002, with William Campbell, and the Generals walloped Appalachia 70-0 at JMU. He remembers what felt like "the entire towns of Gladys, Brookneal and Naruna" pouring onto the field for a celebratory photo with the state championship trophy held high. He was in his late 20s then.

He's been on the losing side, too. Take 2012 for instance, when Heritage got thrashed by Briar Woods, and 2017, when the Pioneers lost a 20-14 heartbreaker to Hopewell in Williamsburg.

"There's no worse feeling than losing a state championship," Bradley said.

But the coach also sees parallels between Heritage's current team and two additional state championship squads he coached — the 2005 team at William Campbell and the 2018 Heritage team, which put aside that '17 loss to win the Class 3 state title at LU against Phoebus. He considers all three groups "overachievers."

"People probably wouldn't give them a chance on paper," Bradley said about his current team, which sports a 12-2 record, earned a three-way share of the Seminole District title and won the Region 3C Championship two weeks ago. "We didn't have the roster coming back that E.C. Glass had, or maybe that Brookville had, and we definitely didn't have the roster that LCA had put together. But we busted our butt in the offseason. Offseason, we could tell this was a different, special group by the way they worked out in the weight room and attacked their [assignments]."

As the team progressed into 7-on-7 workouts and more rigorous on-field training, Bradley began noticing something else that set this group apart.

"There wasn't a whole lot of complaining. They were never talking about being tired," he said. "And I started to see that they could adjust, that they could figure it out, that they could fight against adversity."

Then there was the opening-night victory over William Fleming, in which HHS overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit. And the enthusiasm that accompanied the 12-0 Jug Bowl victory over E.C. Glass. A goal-line stand to preserve a 10-7 win over Brookville. A pattern started to emerge.

"Were we perfect? No," Bradley said. "But we stepped up. And that's when I knew we had a chance to do some things."

Bateman, who will be a dual threat for the Pioneers in the run-pass game Saturday, believes his team has gained chemistry throughout four playoff games. Heritage has strung together seven straight wins since losing to LCA 14-6 on Oct. 13, and its playoff wins include Staunton, Brookville, LCA and Christiansburg. A win over Phoebus would amount to a major upset and give Heritage, in its 15th and final game of the season, its signature victory of 2022.

"I want us to score on that first drive, because we haven't been able to do that much this year," Bateman said. "But if we do, I feel like we'll be able to get up on them and shock them."

The quarterback, who is nearing the end of the only season he has served as a starter, has been the leader of Heritage's offense, passing for more than 2,500 yards and rushing for more than 1,100 more.

"I think Hov is a testament to what our program is all about," Bradley said. "I don't think at Heritage we've ever really been given anything. ... And I think Hov is one of those guys that nothing has been given to him. He has found out that he belongs here. He really embraced that work ethic."

Bradley then used an analogy to sum up his QB's relationship to the team's offense.

"He came in this year, took the keys and turned the car on," Bradley said. "He didn't turn on a Ferrari. Some teams, you just turn on the Ferrari and they run themselves. He had to turn on our old 1980 Datsun. He had to brush it off, get some dust off it, put some parts on it. Eventually, it became a nice, shiny vehicle for him."

A beat-up 1980 Datsun. Seems like a good comparison to this team. It may not have caught the eye of many people to begin the season, but here is Heritage, in a state title game. Revving up for the finish line. Hoping to cross first. One more game to grind out.

"We've got to play together and do our job," Bateman said. "Don't worry what everybody else is doing. Just everybody do our best so we can come together as a team."