Hard-nosed Heritage heads into the playoffs with sense of urgency

The playoffs are here, and it's that time of year when most seniors start to realize the end is drawing near. They all want to make it last as long as possible.

The seniors on Heritage's football roster feel that right now. Their head coach, Brad Bradley, drills it into their heads as he begins his 11th straight trip to the playoffs with HHS, his 21st postseason appearance overall.

"We understand what it's about," Bradley said of the playoffs, which begin Thursday night when the No. 2 seed Pioneers welcome No. 7 Staunton for a Region 3C quarterfinal game that kicks off at 7 p.m. from Lynchburg City Stadium. "It's one game at a time. And here's the thing: these seniors understand that it only takes 48 minutes to mess it up, and you're done. So you either take advantage of those 48 minutes to get another 48 minutes, or this is the last 48 minutes of your career if you're a senior.

"I think our kids understand that sense of urgency."

That urgency, coupled with the identity the Pioneers have taken on this season, make them a scary bunch to face this time of year. HHS hasn't featured the star power of some past teams that've suited up on Lynchburg's westside in recent years.

Instead, this is a hard-nosed group with a blue-collar-type approach. One that has to work for every stop and every touchdown. One that has to grind out wins. And one that has developed a rugged toughness because of that work.

That much was evident from Week 1, when HHS (8-2) entered the fourth quarter trailing William Fleming by 11 points, only to pull out the late comeback.

It was evident in the Jug Bowl, when the defense was at its absolute best against an E.C. Glass offense that has otherwise showcased its talents when on the march.

And it was evident midway through October when Heritage put together a rousing defensive effort in a 14-6 loss to Liberty Christian that felt less like a defeat and more like an accomplishment of some sort, because it came against an elite program that looked shell-shocked for the first 24 minutes of the game.

So senior defensive end and tight end Terrell Washington could talk about his team Wednesday with confidence, like it's a team forged through the fire of a demanding workout schedule that began in January and the difficulties of this season's schedule.

"The difference is how we view that game," he said about how the team's approach has changed since the season began. "We don't take it lightly. We understand we have one goal, one assignment, and we all just have to focus on that one goal. And that's obviously to get to [the state championship].

That goal begins with pass-happy Staunton (7-3), which features quarterback Walker Darby (more than 1,000 passing yards) and speedy receivers who like to get to the edge and run for daylight. The offense involves plenty of jet sweeps and short passes that can split unsuspecting defenses.

"They're very athletic," Bradley said. "They're 7-3; it's not like they're 2-8 like you see other teams around the state that are taking on 2-8, 3-7 teams. Staunton's got some good wins on their schedule."

But the Storm also have lost three straight (to Buffalo Gap, Riverheads and Wilson Memorial). They face an uphill battle playing at City Stadium, where Heritage has lost just five times in the last four years, often to higher-classified, nondistrict opponents.

Washington, an imposing figure who stands 6-foot-2 and 275 pounds, isn't just one of the leaders on Heritage's defense — he's one of the best defenders in the Seminole. Things did not start off that way when he first entered the system. As a ninth grader, he didn't understand a team-type mentality. That changed as he started to pick up Heritage's approach.

"When I came in I was thinking about myself other than the team," Washington said. "But I saw how the [older] people in front of me adapted to Coach Bradley and all the coaches, and they showed me the way of playing for Heritage. When you play for Coach Bradley and [defensive coordinator] Jay Phares and all the other great coaches out there, they show you true football. They make sure you're held accountable for your actions.

"So I came in in ninth grade a little rough. Now I'm into the scheme. I know what I have to do."

When the week started, Heritage was the only team in town playing Thursday. It had planned that because it shares home field at City Stadium with E.C. Glass, and the Hilltoppers were playing Friday night. But as the week developed, more teams moved their games to Thursday. Now a total of eight games involving area teams will be played tonight.

Bradley said after Wednesday's walk-through session that he doesn't mind the short rest. Heritage last played Friday night and beat Amherst in the regular-season finale. This week's game represents the second time this season HHS has played on short rest and on a Thursday night.

"I kinda like it," Bradley said. "I think it's been good for us. We had a little dress rehearsal against LCA [in the other Thursday night game in October]. I think our kids have handled it well. Any time you don't have the same exact routine, you worry, but I think these kids have done a good job with it."

Bradley, who sports a 22-9 playoff record at Heritage and is 42-17 in the playoffs for his career, knows plenty about this time of the year. Sometimes, it comes down to something simple. And this year, that something simple just so happens to describe this team: "You've got to grind out everything," the coach said.

As far as Washington is concerned, that's exactly what Heritage has done.

"Everybody's really locked in," he said. "There's not really much joking around. Everybody's focused on what they have to do."