Hardie, Rustburg dispatch Monticello to reach Region 3C championship

The three each hit .400 or better on the night, contributing to the Red Devils’ .357 hitting percentage as a team. Hardie and Maddox each posted kill percentages of .500 or better.

The two also were responsible for the match’s final four points. Maddox had the first kill in the run that stretched Rustburg’s two-point lead (21-19) to three, and Hardie followed with three straight.

Her final swing of the night showcased her power, but it was her ability to put the ball across the court, down the line or short on tips that kept the Mustangs from stopping her. Bigham and Maddox were clever, too, in employing tips as a form of misdirection.

“They have a lot of power, and they played a really good game. They placed the ball well,” Monticello coach Megan Laughlin said. “We had a lot of conversations on how we could adjust the defense and where to set our block and be in a good place to dig that ball. When we adjusted, the hitters did a good job of adjusting as well.”

Monticello led only briefly Thursday, in the first set at 1-0 and 2-1 and 17-16 in the second set.