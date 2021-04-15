Hardie, Rustburg dispatch Monticello to reach Region 3C championship

RUSTBURG — Rustburg outside hitter Kate Hardie, like other athletes, will tell you that when you do something enough, you become familiar with a feeling that accompanies a successful motion.
“Sometimes, when you know, you know,” she said.
With her team looking to secure a win Thursday night against Monticello in the Region 3C semifinals, the thought fluttered through Hardie’s head. Meah Coles set Hardie up perfectly, sending the ball to her favorite spot as Hardie started her approach from the left side of the court. And when Hardie made contact, in the split second before it bounded off the court on the other side of the net, she knew she’d just finished things off.
“I felt my hand contact the ball and was like, ‘It’s going down,’” Hardie said.
Hardie smashed the red-and-black volleyball for kill No. 19 on the night, sending her Red Devils to a sweep and a spot in the Region 3C championship game with a 25-12, 25-21, 25-19 victory.
The sequence was a familiar one for the junior setter-outside hitter duo. Hardie headlined the Red Devils’ fifth straight sweep and upped her season kill tally to 214. Senior outside hitter Anna Maddox added 10 kills as part of the 1-2 offensive punch Monticello had no answer for, and top-seeded Rustburg got strong performances from up and down its lineup to overpower the visiting and fourth-seeded Mustangs (10-4).
“Everyone had a good night, contributed in different ways,” Rustburg coach Kristen Hardie said.
The Red Devils (13-0) got off to a strong start thanks to their serving. Ten serves went for aces on the night (two each by Maddox, Coles, Emma Blankinship and Parker Goldstein). But even those that didn’t automatically result in points put the Red Devils in position to more easily play defense.
The Mustangs’ passing in serve-receive wasn’t crisp, and setter Carrie Devine (15 assists) was forced to find the ball all over the court. The ensuing sets, as a result, often were far off the net, giving Rustburg a chance to more easily get passes up against hits without as much firepower behind them.
“Our serving was very effective tonight. It kept them out of system,” Kristen Hardie said.
Monticello also committed 11 hitting errors. Rustburg needed just 28 digs to get the job done defensively. Maddox led the way with eight digs for RHS.
The Red Devils shined most Thursday night in the front-row play of its heavy hitters, made possible by Coles (40 assists).
“It makes it a lot more fun being able to play with them,” Coles said of teammates Maddox, Kate Hardie and Eden Bigham (eight kills). “They bring a lot of energy out of me.”
The three each hit .400 or better on the night, contributing to the Red Devils’ .357 hitting percentage as a team. Hardie and Maddox each posted kill percentages of .500 or better.
The two also were responsible for the match’s final four points. Maddox had the first kill in the run that stretched Rustburg’s two-point lead (21-19) to three, and Hardie followed with three straight.
Her final swing of the night showcased her power, but it was her ability to put the ball across the court, down the line or short on tips that kept the Mustangs from stopping her. Bigham and Maddox were clever, too, in employing tips as a form of misdirection.
“They have a lot of power, and they played a really good game. They placed the ball well,” Monticello coach Megan Laughlin said. “We had a lot of conversations on how we could adjust the defense and where to set our block and be in a good place to dig that ball. When we adjusted, the hitters did a good job of adjusting as well.”
Monticello led only briefly Thursday, in the first set at 1-0 and 2-1 and 17-16 in the second set.
The Mustangs stayed closer in the second set, thanks in large part to a 7-1 run midway through, which included five mistakes by Rustburg and an ace from Kelby Wood. But Rustburg pulled ahead with a 3-0 run and led the rest of the way.
RHS and MHS were tied four times in the final set, but after Bigham’s kill made it 8-7, Rustburg never trailed again.
Next up for Rustburg is a clash in the region championship game with undefeated and second-seeded Rockbridge. The Wildcats (16-0) finished the regular season without dropping a single set and have won the last two matches, including a semifinal bout Thursday against No. 3 Fort Defiance (11-3), 3-1. The title tilt is set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Rustburg.
In other area volleyball action Thursday: E.C. Glass and Nelson both lost on the road. Second-seeded Glass (11-3) fell 3-0 to top-seeded Blacksburg (14-0), 25-18, 25-12, 25-23 in the Region 4D championship game. Seventh-seeded Nelson (9-4) lost 3-1 (25-21, 26-25, 14-25, 25-21) to sixth-seeded Floyd County (9-4) in the Region 2C semifinals.