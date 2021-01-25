Harris, Dunlop lead E.C. Glass past Amherst

Call him E.C. Glass’ “cheat code,” the type of player coach DJ Best can rely on to alter the game’s outcome and unlock the Hilltoppers’ hidden potential.
That’s O’Maundre Harris in a nutshell. He proved as much Monday night.
Yes, it was the night Harris came into his own. It was also the night Owen Dunlop broke free. And it was the night Glass finally looked like teams of old inside McCue Gymnasium with its press-and-trap defense working to perfection.
But it was Harris who shined brightest as the Hilltoppers used a late third-quarter run to break away from Amherst for a 56-45 victory.
Harris, a sophomore point guard playing in his fourth varsity game, unloaded 20 points, 12 of them in the third frame as the Hilltoppers went on a 12-4 binge.
“To see a sophomore score 20 points, at least at Glass?” Best said of his 5-foot-11 point guard. “I’d have to ask [former coach] Roy [Roberson]. I don’t know when that’s happened. So that was huge. And he got going, started to understand he can play. And he’s having fun.”
Dunlop, Glass’ 6-foot-4 junior forward, commanded the post and even hit a 3-pointer, filling up the stat sheet with 10 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and two assists.
And Glass’ defense caused Amherst (5-2) lots of trouble, accounting for 13 turnovers and a Lancers offense that often couldn’t get settled into its half-court offense.
“We made a lot of careless, mental mistakes. Not necessarily mistakes from turnovers,” Amherst coach Segar Jordan said. “Obviously, Glass wants you to cross half court and then they’re gonna run and jump you. So what did we do? We dribbled the ball across half court and picked up our dribble. You can’t keep doing the same thing and expect different results.”
For Glass, the victory was a good sign, especially after Thursday’s dismal performance at Liberty Christian, where the Hilltoppers suffered a 23-point loss.
On Monday, Best’s team was crisp, despite a first-quarter lapse. It jumped out to a 9-0 run to start the game, then watched as the Lancers scored the game’s next 11 points. Amherst took a 15-11 lead off a spin move in the lane by Jerry Cashwell (six points) early in the second quarter, and although the Lancers tied things up early in the third quarter, they never led again.
Glass’ third-quarter performance made any type of comeback awfully difficult. Harris drained a step-back 3 with 2:40 remaining in that frame, and that jumpstarted the ‘Toppers. Aidan Treacy (six points) knocked down a trey and then fed Harris down low twice to complete a 10-2 run.
It was a career-high effort for Harris, who also finished with four assists.
“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” he said. “Teammates set me up with good shots, good ball movement, good IQ. I just love it. … Teammates moving without the ball, creating space for each other and giving us open lanes to score [made the difference].”
Dunlop did most of his damage in the first half, with eight points and four blocked shots.
“We started off really well, but we have to make sure we keep going with that energy and keep that up,” Dunlop said.
Sharpshooter Brett Waugh led Amherst with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Marcus Rose added 10 points. But Amherst hit just 12 of 23 free throws. There have been times the Lancers haven’t put themselves in a good situation to get to the free-throw line, but they did Monday.
“We were pump faking, we were going off two feet, we were doing the right things to get fouled,” Jordan said. “And then getting to the line, we just didn’t execute. … We lost that game from the free-throw line, because it didn’t allow us to run things that we like to run.”
Zach Smith added 10 points for Glass, which is back in action tonight at 7 against visiting Rustburg. Amherst hosts Heritage at the same time.
Five-foot-10 Glass sophomore William Brestel played just one second Monday, but he may have made all the difference heading into the fourth quarter. Best inserted Brestel for an inbounds play under the ‘Toppers basket. He spun and hit a left-handed hook as time expired for a nine-point lead.
Best pointed to the way his team ran the floor and trapped on defense, something that had eluded his youthful Hilltoppers so far this season.
“It was time. Tonight I was like, ‘Look, I’ve got to throw you guys out to the wolves.’ Because that’s Glass. That’s who Glass is,” Best said. “And we were sitting back. We were letting people dictate tempo. They got to control the game. And now, tonight was the first game we were finally able to get control.”