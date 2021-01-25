Harris, Dunlop lead E.C. Glass past Amherst

Dunlop did most of his damage in the first half, with eight points and four blocked shots.

“We started off really well, but we have to make sure we keep going with that energy and keep that up,” Dunlop said.

Sharpshooter Brett Waugh led Amherst with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Marcus Rose added 10 points. But Amherst hit just 12 of 23 free throws. There have been times the Lancers haven’t put themselves in a good situation to get to the free-throw line, but they did Monday.

“We were pump faking, we were going off two feet, we were doing the right things to get fouled,” Jordan said. “And then getting to the line, we just didn’t execute. … We lost that game from the free-throw line, because it didn’t allow us to run things that we like to run.”

Zach Smith added 10 points for Glass, which is back in action tonight at 7 against visiting Rustburg. Amherst hosts Heritage at the same time.

Five-foot-10 Glass sophomore William Brestel played just one second Monday, but he may have made all the difference heading into the fourth quarter. Best inserted Brestel for an inbounds play under the ‘Toppers basket. He spun and hit a left-handed hook as time expired for a nine-point lead.