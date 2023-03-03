E.C. Glass coach DJ Best called it an "ugly win."

But an ugly win is still a win, so E.C. Glass left Heritage High School happy after holding on against John Handley in the Class 4 state quarterfinals Friday night.

"We've got a lot of stuff to work on," Best said after his team earned a 68-54 victory that was at times sloppy, often thrilling and defined by physical, chippy play. "You're gonna get ugly wins, and I think all of us are trying to scale what that looks like."

Glass (24-2) led by six points at the break. The Hilltoppers and Handley (14-12) had traded baskets, and words, throughout the first 16 minutes of action. Glass used a third-quarter run to break away, then held on as the Judges cut into the lead and made things interesting down the stretch.

Glass senior guard O'Maundre Harris put together another solid performance, finishing with 32 points, nine steals, five rebounds and four assists. Aidan Treacy added 14 points for the Hilltoppers, while Jason Knox chipped in 10.

Told he had scored 30 points in three quarters, Harris looked at a reporter in disbelief.

"I had two points in the fourth quarter? That's crazy. I've never had two points in a quarter," he said with a laugh.

He's never been held scoreless in a frame in high school either, he said. But that's what nearly happened in the final frame, as the Judges, trailing by nine, implemented a box-and-1 defense aimed at keeping Harris from touching the ball. He managed two free throws, with 2:03 remaining, and sunk both to help put away the game by giving the 'Toppers a 13-point lead.

That Glass survived without him says a lot about not only the talent, but the will of this team, which pushed past the point at which its season ended one year ago. Glass lost in the state quarters last year.

"We could've executed better in the half-court," Harris said of that fourth frame, during which Handley cut the deficit to five points with 5:06 remaining off a bucket by Jaevon Brisco (10 points). "We turned the ball over, made some bad shots and I feel like we'll fix those things at practice tomorrow."

Handley, coming off a loss in which it scored just 25 points in the Region 4C finals, bothered Glass down low with its length. But the Judges also committed 22 turnovers on the night, and Glass turned many of them into points.

Glass went on a 13-0 run to start the third quarter, and the lead held even when Handley responded with a 19-8 run of its own in the fourth frame.

"In the first half our game plan was kind of to trap and speed them up," said Treacy, who went 8 of 10 from the free throw line. "We ended up getting out of that and playing them kind of man to man. And I think the third quarter was huge for us. Went on that huge run. … Then they put in that box-and-1 and we seemed to lose it for a little but, but I think we caught our feet and pushed through. Any win at this stage is a great win."

Glass will play Tuscarora in the Class 4 state semifinals on Monday night at Heritage High. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Just like Friday night, it will be a double header, with Glass playing in the second game and Altavista taking part in the first.

Tuscarora defeated Western Albemarle in another quarterfinal match Friday night.

Handley was led by Emerson Fusco, who had 17 points. Three Judges fouled out of the game, as 40 foul calls were made. Three Hilltoppers finished with four fouls apiece. Vari Gilbert added seven points for Glass.

The Hilltoppers average roughly six turnovers per game, put they committed 12 on Friday, with six taking place in the first quarter.

"I think they did a really good job of speeding us up in areas that we were uncomfortable with," Best said. "We have to go back to the drawing board, but we get to go back to the drawing board."

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 4 State Quarterfinals

E.C. Glass 68, John Handley 54

JOHN HANDLEY (14-12)

Jaevon Brisco 10, Emerson Fusco 17, Ambrose 5, Miller 2, Isaiah Lavette 15, Oglesby 5. Totals 17 15-25 54.

E.C. GLASS (24-2)

D. Harris 2, Jason Knox 10, Conner 3, O'Maundre Harris 32, Aidan Treacy 14, Gilbert 7. Totals 24 16-27 68.

John Handley;12;13;15;14;—;54

E.C. Glass;14;17;18;19;—;68

3-point goals: Handley 5 (Brisco, Fusco 3, Ambrose). Glass 4 (Conner, O. Harris 3).

Highlights: Glass — O. Harris 9 steals, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Treacy 3 assists, 3 steals; Wood 3 steals.

Next: E.C. Glass will host Tuscarora in the state semifinals at Heritage High School at 7:30 p.m. Monday.