Harris turns in "phenomenal" performance as E.C. Glass storms back to defeat LCA

O'Maundre Harris dribbled the length of the court, moving untouched through the Liberty Christian defense as the final seconds ticked off the clock at McCue Gymnasium on Wednesday night. He stopped in the right corner, where the E.C. Glass student section gave one final roar of approval.

Then Harris meandered back to midcourt, and his game-face expression never changed until the grating of the final buzzer filled the gym. Then he let a slight smile curl for a brief moment as he slammed down the ball. The exclamation point to a job well done.

Teammate Aidan Treacy said Harris, the junior E.C. Glass point guard, played "out of his mind."

Hilltoppers coach DJ Best called Harris' performance "phenomenal" and "fearless."

Senior Eli Wood went even further, employing a bit of hyperbole when he said: "one of the guttiest performances of all time. Relentless effort."

And Harris was impressive. He was the glue that held Glass together in an otherwise disastrous first half, led a thrilling second-half comeback and filled the stat sheet as the Hilltoppers won Round 1 of its two-game regular-season set with LCA, 57-47.

Harris' final line: a career-high 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. He played almost every second of the game, only exiting momentarily with a leg cramp early in the fourth quarter. He was, admittedly, exhausted after the game.

"I started feeling it in the second half," Harris said. "They were going under screens, and if they go under screens, shoot it. I was just feelin' it. Got going."

Glass (13-2, 9-1 Seminole District) fell behind 14-6 in the opening frame as LCA (12-3, 8-2) benefitted from hot shooting and forcing turnovers. The Bulldogs led by as many as 12 points in the first half, then opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer by sharp-shooter Sully Holmes to go up 31-19.

LCA's Landon Etzel added a transition bucket a moment later. Then it was all Glass. The Hilltoppers closed the third quarter on a 20-1 run as Harris' strong play finally started to wear off on his teammates.

Harris scored 12 points in the third frame, including 11 straight to bring Glass within one point, 34-33. Wood tied the game at with a free throw, gave the Hilltoppers their first lead of the game at the 2:06 mark with a baseline drive, and Treacy put Glass up 39-34 with a 3-pointer from the left wing that ignited the rowdy student section.

"A heartfelt halftime speech that just got us fired up to play the second half," Treacy said. Best challenged his team in the locker room, which it entered trailing by nine.

"I told them I felt like we were playing cowardly," Best said. "And were letting them beat us to the punch in every single phase. A step slow in rotations, a step slow in offense, a step slow on the glass. A step slow getting to the cup. It just felt like we didn't want to score the basket."

LCA, meanwhile, was outscored 22-6 in the third quarter.

"I was pleased with our defense [in the first half]," Bulldogs coach Paul Redgate said. "But then that second half came and man, we were stuck on 34 points for what seemed like an eternity. … We just couldn't find any open looks on our side. They just kept that defensive intensity."

Holmes led LCA with 22 points, a performance that included five 3-pointers. He brought LCA back within seven points late in the fourth, but Glass applied enough pressure to keep the game from getting any tighter. The Hilltoppers forced 21 turnovers on the night.

"The wheels kind of fell a little bit in the second half for the first time this year," Holmes said. "But like I said, we'll be fine. We're a great team, we have a lot of talent and we're gonna continue to show it."

Sebastian Akins and Landon Etzel each added nine points for LCA. Tanner Thomas finished with nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. LCA, 8-0 in district play at the beginning of the week, has lost its last two district games.

Glass and LCA meet again next Thursday at LCA.

"Schematically, we'll have to go back and look at film and try to come up with some ways that we can handle that pressure a little bit better," Redgate said. " … I expect [the atmosphere] to be raised up to even another level in terms of intensity."

Treacy added 12 points and three steals for Glass, which takes a one-game lead over LCA in the Seminole District standings.

"We were making shots and just feeding off [the crowd's] energy," Harris said.

Describing Harris' performance, Best got hung up on the word "phenomenal."

"That's my one word," he said with a smile. "Phenomenal. I mean, the kid is fearless. And he battles every single night. He wants to be the best player on the floor every single game. He is a coach's dream. And I mean that, honestly."

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 57, Liberty Christian 47

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (12-3, 8-2 Seminole)

Duff 2, Akins 9, Etzel 9, Sully Holmes 22, Harris 5. Totals 19 2-5 47.

E.C. GLASS (13-2, 9-1)

Knox 4, O'Maundre Harris 31, Aidan Treacy 12, E. Wood 7, Dunlop 3. Totals 23 5-11 57.

LCA;17;11;6;13;—;47

E.C. Glass;12;7;22;16;—;57

3-point goals: LCA 7 (Etzel, Holmes 5, Harris). E.C. Glass 6 (Harris 3, Treacy 3).

Highlights: LCA — Thomas 5 assists, 9 rebounds, 2 steals; Holmes 5 rebounds; Etzel 3 assists, 4 steals. ECG — Harris 4 assists, 9 rebounds, 2 steals; Knox 5 rebounds; Treacy 3 steals.

