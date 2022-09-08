Headed into Blacksburg matchup, Amherst has found the answers it needed thanks to 'intentional' preparation

AMHERST — Six vacancies on one side of the ball. Seven on the other. For Amherst, the challenges stacked up early on in the offseason, thanks to graduation and the transfers of a pair of experienced contributors.

Would the Lancers be able to replace the lost production? Could players, many of them without much varsity playing time under their belts, learn the offensive and defensive schemes quickly enough? Would the team find voices to drown fill the silence — the result of its most vocal leaders having moved on from the Amherst County school?

“There were a lot of question marks,” coach Bob Christmas said.

Christmas, the man who’s coached for the better part of four decades now, is no stranger to the transition teams go through each year. He knows how to pace offseason workouts in the weight room or on the gridiron, and he’s been at this long enough to know what physical improvements need to be made to pave the way for success when gamedays roll around.

Christmas also knows that results in football are influenced by plenty of intangibles. Mentally, players have to understand the game plan; they have to be present. And when the lights turn on on Friday nights, all 11 players on each side have to be on the same page — a product, of course, of preparation, and of character.

This Lancers squad, in the months leading up to the start of its season last week, has checked off the boxes on many of those fronts, Christmas said.

“I knew about their character and the unselfishness,” he added, “… and that’s really huge for this team.”

The coach — who leads his team into battle against Blacksburg (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Lancer Stadium — has seen his players eschew personal glory for the greater good, he said. An example: out of the corner of his eye, he’s caught backup quarterbacks — who still are vying for snaps in games following the graduation of Tyleik Brown — quickly and without hesitation hype up the QB who’d just done his job under center.

Those instances aren’t surprising to Christmas. What’s notable, though, is how quickly that attitude has translated to measurable football advances, he added.

“I knew we had all of that, but their execution and their performance has surprised me a little bit,” Christmas said of his Lancers, who started the season 1-0 with a 40-25 win over George Washington — a team it had lost four straight to — last week.

Players also know their victory and solid start haven't been a fluke.

The word they use to describe their preparation — which extended into Week 1 of the regular season, as the Lancers took their bye while other teams got underway — is “intentional.”

This group, senior JJ Morris said, is “a lot more disciplined, a lot more intentional.”

“I feel like we really worked hard to be in this position,” Morris said.

Morris and his teammates have been intentional about improving each day. Whether that means spending extra time on their own analyzing film, or honing their technique on the field.

The Lancers, Christmas explained, had to find ways to make up for the losses of Brown, hard-nosed rusher Vincent Sweeney Jr., and athletic speedsters Isaiah Idore and Lawrence Brown, who could churn up yards in a hurry.

Enter Morris, Tyrique Thomas and John Goins.

Goins, one of two permanent captains, has played an increasing number of snaps over the past two seasons. Now a junior, he’s trusted as one of three main athletes in the backfield, and he made good on that belief with 50 yards on six carries last week, two of which went for touchdowns.

Morris racked up 90 yards on six touches, with two touchdowns of his own.

Thomas, a diminutive running back who refuses to be brought down, topped the individual rushing leaderboard for the Lancers with 146 yards on 13 carries. He scored once.

“We’ve got a lot of kids contributing,” said Christmas, who also noted the fourth-quarter TD run that capped the scoring, a 33-yarder by Eric West — a senior without hadn’t played any meaningful snaps before last Friday.

On the defensive side — a unit featuring six new players — there also were plenty of highlights for the Lancers. They put together a goal-line stand after Amherst turned the ball over at its own 4-yard line, blocking a field goal on fourth down, and allowed just three points in the second half after giving up 22 in the first half to fall behind 22-20 at intermission.

The Eagles, known for their high-powered offense in recent years, didn’t pick up a single first down in the fourth quarter, according to Christmas.

“The way we came back in the second half and dominated, it just showed me about the character of the team,” he said.

The Lancers know there’s plenty of room for improvement — namely, cutting down on turnovers, after fumbling five times (and losing three of those fumbles) last week. But for now, the group that’s looking for its first winning season since 2017 is on the right track.

Worry about themselves and continue to be intentional, Morris said, and the rest will follow.

Bielicki hired as LHS baseball coach

Andrew Bielicki, a 23-year-old Goode resident, was hired as Liberty High School’s new baseball coach, the high school announced in a press release Thursday afternoon.

Bielicki played collegiately at New River Community College and Houghton University. He suited up this summer for the Carolina Yankees of the National Independent Baseball Association (NIBA) Pro League and the Plattsburgh Thunderbirds of the Empire Professional Baseball League.

Bielicki holds a master’s degree in sports marketing and media from Liberty University, and he is currently pursuing a doctorate in leadership, organization and management.