Hecker comes up big in goal as Jefferson Forest wins state semifinal thriller

"Going from playing 80 minutes and having tired legs and then playing another 20 minutes more," Toney said, "and then going out and taking PKs, it's just crazy."

Toney's third goal of the night gave JF its 4-3 PK lead.

"It's hats off to the kids that dug deep and battled through this type of environment,' JF coach Scott Zaring said. "It was humid, it was an extra 20 minutes of play, penalty kicks, lightning break, there was so much adversity off the bat, and they were able to muster through it and pull out the result."

Forest now plays at Smithfield at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Smithfield, based in Isle of Wight County, defeated Chancellor 3-1 in Monday's other semifinal.

JF players now turn their thoughts to the state championship game, which the program last appeared in in 2011, when it defeated Blacksburg.

"Still have one more game, so as cool as this was and as great as this feeling is, it doesn't mean anything if we go lose on Wednesday night," Zaring said. "But I have faith in these boys and trust that they'll be able to recalibrate and move forward on Wednesday."