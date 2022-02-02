Henry, Glass overcome foul trouble to win high-stakes battle with LCA

Jamiyah Henry saw her first shot of the night, a 3-pointer, swish through the basket. The same sequence occurred for E.C. Glass’ next points. But things went south —quickly — for Henry and Glass.

Just 53 seconds later, she picked up her second foul. With less than two ticks left in the first quarter, a third personal foul was added to her tally. And two minutes into the second, she was saddled with her fourth.

Henry ran past LCA’s basket and off the court at the LCA gym, where she punched the wall lined with mats. With almost 22 minutes left in the game, she’d be relegated to the bench. Tears accompanied some of those foul calls, received as a result of her aggressiveness in trying to limit the Bulldogs’ star, Avery Mills.

But the senior guard stayed engaged and ready, and when it was finally time for her to re-enter, she picked up where she left off offensively. By the game’s conclusion, Henry’s emotions had run the gamut, her demeanor changing in the end to match her nickname — Smiley — thanks to the effort she poured out in the fourth quarter. Behind her 11-point frame Wednesday, Glass emerged victorious over LCA, 45-36.

“I think this is the hardest win we’ve had all season,” Henry said after finishing with a team-high 18 points.

Glass (16-1, 11-0 Seminole District) led 9-6 after the first quarter, but Mills started to heat up in the second, when Henry headed to the bench.

Mills had eight of her game-high 21 points in the second, and her teammates added nine points in the frame — the scoring made easier with the absence of Jordyn Wright-Goode, who also was out with three fouls for Glass. Ciara Laslie (eight points) gave LCA (12-2, 10-1) a 14-13 advantage when she gathered her own free-throw miss and put it back up, and the Bulldogs led for the rest of the half and through the third quarter.

When Henry got her shot to play again, though, she made the most of it. She didn’t miss a beat despite spending 14 straight minutes of game time on the bench, taking and making the first shot of the fourth, a 3-pointer.

Next, she knocked down two free throws to tie it, energizing the Glass half of the crowd in the capacity gym.

“She’s a competitor,” Glass coach Cedric Jones said of Henry. “I pretty much told her [when she picked up her fourth foul], ‘Do whatever you need to do to get your mind right. The team’s gonna take care of us. The fourth quarter’s gonna be your quarter.’”

Jones, of course, was right, and his team was the beneficiary of Henry’s locked-in mindset. The Hilltoppers preserved a district win streak that started back in January 2019; they’re now 37-0 in district play in three-plus seasons.

And the win gave Glass sole possession of first place in the district this season. LCA suffered its first loss in district play, also snapping a 10-game win streak.

“Just proud of our effort,” LCA coach Chuck Thomas said. “We didn’t play our best game tonight, but Glass has a lot to do with that. They’re really good, and their pressure is really tough. …

“Avery played hard, and our team played hard. We just got beat by a better team than us tonight.”

Thomas credited his sophomore star for her gutsy performance in a game that was close nearly the entire way. Glass led by seven early when LCA went cold from the field, and Thomas’ Bulldogs grabbed a six-point lead in the second quarter. The final margin represented the largest lead of the night.

Mills did most of her damage in the second and third quarters. After four points in the first, she added 17 in the next two frames, getting the job done in a number of ways.

Mills created her own offense off the dribble, making a couple nifty moves in the paint to score from just underneath the bucket. She stepped back or out for jumpers, and she turned her defense into offense via steals and layups.

The talented guard went 8 for 22 on the night, with seven of those misses in the fourth quarter, when she aggravated a nagging ankle injury. She was forced to come out of the game a couple times, and for good with just over a minute left.

Mills had eight of her team’s 14 field goals, and assisted on two others.

For Glass, Henry was the resilient star, but Jeriyah Osborne was effective commanding the offense, finishing with five assists to go with her seven points. She also had four steals.

Wright-Goode (eight rebounds, four steals) kept the Hilltoppers in it in the third, when she scored seven of her 10 points. Because of her foul trouble, she only attempted one other field goal on the night, knocking down a shot inside and converting the three-point play at the free-throw line.

“She put us on her back — again,” Jones said of Wright-Goode.

The coach credited the rest of his lineup and bench, too, for fighting through the early adversity. Mya Sparks played extended minutes for Henry, scoring four points. Sarah Bell hit a big 3 in the third to keep it close, and Emily Williams’ 3 a few minutes into the fourth gave Glass a lead it never relinquished. Harper Williamson and Mary Kennedy also were defensive assets.

“I’m just very happy,” a relieved and amped up Henry said, “that my team pulled through.”

