Henry, Osborne lead Glass past Halifax to spot in Class 4 state tournament

Jamiyah Henry had a look in her eyes from the opening tip. The continuation of her final high school season on the line, the senior guard sniffed out chances to give her team an advantage.

It didn’t take her long to create one. About 30 seconds in, Henry recorded the first of her three steals and raced the other way for an uncontested layup.

In that one possession at the start of Tuesday’s Region 4D semifinal matchup, Halifax coach David Graham had seen enough. He called timeout in an attempt to calm his troops and quell the suddenly rising sense of confidence the top-seeded E.C. Glass girls earned.

The coach’s move, though, didn’t pay off as he’d hoped, thanks to the veteran guards dressed in white, who were intent on once again securing a spot on the season’s biggest stage.

After Henry’s early basket, she poured on 17 more points. Backcourt mate and junior Jeriyah Osborne slashed through the Halifax defense and into the lane on her way to 15 points. And the two continued searching out defensive chances on the perimeter, punishing the Comets en route to a 63-56 victory at McCue Gymnasium.

As a result, the Hilltoppers (22-3) locked in a spot in the Class 4 state tournament, marking just the third state berth in program history and first since the 2019-20 season.

“It was a good team win,” Glass coach Cedric Thomas said, pointing out the contributions Tuesday of his “big three” — Henry, Osborne and Jordyn Wright-Goode — as being what was expected and needed. The coach also labeled Emily Williams his team’s X-factor throughout the season and on Tuesday, when she recorded 11 points as the fourth Glass player to score in double figures.

Williams hit 3 of 8 attempts from beyond the arc, including an early triple for the game’s second basket to send a message to Halifax. The fourth-seeded Comets, after meeting Glass in the teams’ season opener in November, knew they’d have to pay attention to Wright-Goode inside. The Hilltoppers, in response, showed Tuesday that limiting post play wouldn’t be enough to stop them.

Henry and Osborne did their damage in a variety of ways, sharing ball-handling duties and trading opportunities to drive to the rim. The duo “sliced us a little bit,” according to Graham, and regularly found their own easy buckets off the backboard. But even when the Comets did slide over late, Henry and Osborne’s smart passing inside gave their teammates chances to get in the scoring column, too.

Wright-Goode cashed in a few times thanks to their smart decision making and high basketball IQ. She finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds, also turning her aggression on the boards into second-chance shots or trips to the free-throw line.

“I like the effort from my first group,” Jones said, noting the Hilltoppers’ defense helped them build enough cushion to survive Halifax’s fourth-quarter comeback try.

Halifax (16-6) committed 21 turnovers, with more than half going down as live-ball miscues. In the teams’ first matchup three months ago, Glass played mostly a halfcourt zone defense. This time around, its man-to-man pressure flustered the Comets at every turn.

“We play off our defense,” said Henry, who has recorded 44 points in the Region 4D playoffs so far, after scoring just four — all from the free-throw line — in the Seminole District tournament championship loss to Liberty Christian last week.

Henry said the opening sequence that included her steal and layup was the point at which she knew she and her team were locked in.

“I think everybody got so excited and we started playing good,” she said.

Henry played sparingly in the fourth quarter after suffering an injury in the third quarter, which scared her more than caused lasting damage. As she received treatment after the game, Henry said she’ll be “good to go” for the next one, a rematch of the 2020 Region 4D championship game against Pulaski.

The Hilltoppers will count on Henry, Wright-Goode and Osborne, of course, to come out with a win Friday after a 13-point loss to the Cougars two years ago.

Osborne, Jones said, is playing “tremendously well” in the region playoffs, and Wright-Goode is performing as expected, though the Hilltoppers definitely want her to have more than the five shots she took Tuesday when they play next.

Glass also aims to be better at the free-throw line, where it went 17 of 29 Tuesday, and to stay locked in throughout the game.

In the fourth quarter, Halifax forced nine Glass turnovers and outscored the Hilltoppers 23-10 to cut into the lead.

“That’s the type of team we’ve got,” Graham said. "They could’ve quit, but they didn’t.”

The ’Toppers led by as many as 22 points and, despite Halifax’s late surge, never trailed.

“I don’t care if it was five points, seven points, 10 points; a win is a win in my book,” Jones said.

Ella Morrison led all scorers with 24 points for Halifax, adding six rebounds, four assists and three steals to her tally.

Osborne finished with six steals, and Henry and Williams had five rebounds apiece.

Glass advances to the state tourney regardless of the result of Friday’s game, when it hosts No. 3 seed Pulaski (time not yet announced). In the other semifinal Tuesday, the Cougars defeated second-seeded Louisa County in rematch of last season’s state title game.

