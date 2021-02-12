Herb Daniel stepping down as Gretna girls basketball coach for job at Patrick Henry Community College

But the memories of those players and the feats they accomplished together will remain, he said.

When he first took over the job — a tall task in itself since Daniel hadn’t ever coached girls basketball, coming instead with the background of a former baseball player — the gym was mostly empty on game days. Recently, he said, some contests were standing room only, pointing specifically to the “electric” atmosphere during the rivalry games with Chatham.

Daniel also noted his third season with the program, when the Hawks started 0-10 or 0-11 to start the campaign, and finished as Dogwood District champ with 13 wins.

In the second meetings of the season with opponents, the Hawks got revenge on all but one of the teams they’d lost to earlier, including Dan River. The Wildcats had won by 56 in the first meeting.

“If a team beats you by 56, you’re probably not going to beat them the next time you play them in the season,” Daniel said.

But the Hawks did, winning by three, then adding to the feeling of accomplishment with two more wins over Dan River in the postseason.